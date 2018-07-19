Bank Of America: Lever[Age] Up, This Bank Is A Buy

Bank of America (BAC) reported strong Q2 2018 financial results (top- and bottom-line beats) that were well-received by the market (shares are up approximately 5% since the results were released). Including the recent jump in the stock, BAC shares have significantly outperformed the broader market over the last year.

BAC data by YCharts

The flatting yield curve and the prospectives of a downturn in the economy have some investors worried about investing in the large U.S. banks but, in my opinion, the bull case for Bank Of America keeps getting better.

The Q2 2018 Results, Lever[age] Up Again

On July 12, 2018, Bank Of America reported better-than-expected Q2 2018 adjusted EPS ($0.63 vs $0.57) on revenue of $22.6B (beat estimates by $340M). The bank's Q2 2018 results compare favorably to the same period of the prior year.

Notice the large income tax expense YoY decrease? As described later in this article, I believe that the tax reform bill will be a major catalyst for this bank for many years to come. Anyhow, the highlights from the quarter:

The earnings growth was largely fueled by the reduction in taxes, coupled with the lower noninterest expenses, but it is important to note the solid growth in client balances. The impressive increases in customer balances, deposits and loans/leases bodes well for the bank's future growth potential, especially in a rising rate environment.

There was a lot to like about Bank Of America's quarterly results but the real takeaway, in my opinion, was the fact that this bank reported another quarter of positive operating leverage.

As shown, and, as described in previous articles, Bank Of America used to rely almost solely on reducing expenses to positively impact its operating leverage. Now, however, the bank's top-line has slowly started to show some upside potential and it helps that Mr. Brian Moynihan, CEO is focused on "responsible growth" for this bank.

The growth in digital is another factor that is coming into play on the bank's ability to report 14 consecutive quarters of positive operating leverage.

Management said it best during the conference call:

On a linked quarter basis, every business segment drove expenses lower from first quarter to second quarter, even as they continued to invest. When people ask for examples of how all this works, how can you invest in developing capabilities while continuing to take down costs and continuing to have higher customer satisfaction, I think the easier way for people to visualize that is in our consumer digital banking capabilities. Many of you use them, and all of you should. By investing in client capabilities, we make our clients’ lives easier, more efficient for them, more effective for them, and their satisfaction goes up. Our costs then in turn go down because our processes become more automated. So how does that play out? Let’s look at Slides 4 and 5 [author's note - referring to the two slides above]. Here we display the results, and typically Paul will cover these [indiscernible], but I think it’s important to understand how responsible growth in driving sustainable operating leverage works. As you can see on this slide, you can see some of the results of the investments we’ve been making across decades to drive the business. The important thing is the size of our consumer base allows those investments to be leveraged.

Investing for the future, while also being able to grow its operating leverage - what's not to like? I believe that this bank's story - that is, Bank Of America is a well-managed bank that is: attractively valued, in a position to return a tremendous amount of capital to shareholders, and set to benefit from an improving business environment - seems to be getting better quarter-in-and-quarter-out.

The Story Keeps Getting Better

The current interest rate environment is nowhere near where pundits thought that it would be by mid-2018 but, in my opinion, Bank Of America is properly positioned to continue to benefit from higher rates in the future. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point in June 2018 and, more importantly, the financial community is predicting for two more hikes in 2018.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Investors should not downplay just how impactful higher rates will be for Bank Of America's earnings potential. For example, management estimates that the bank will earn $2.8B more in net interest income over a 12 month period with a +100bps parallel shift in the interest rate yield curve. This is a material number for Bank Of America.

Let us also remember that the regulatory environment is becoming more business-friendly for the banks on almost a daily basis. The rollback of burdensome regulations, coupled with how well the banks are capitalized, have resulted in Bank Of America having promising business prospects over the next few years. To this point, the bank recently raised its quarterly dividend by 25% and plans to return $26B to shareholders through buybacks/dividends over the next four quarters. This type of capital return would not have been approved a few short years ago so I believe that Bank Of America's capital return story is now officially a material part of the investment thesis.

Lastly, as I described here, the tax reform bill should not be viewed as a one-time benefit. Instead, the lower rates will translate into billions of dollars in savings for this large financial institution.

It also helps that BAC shares are still reasonably priced, even after the recent run up.

Valuation

Bank Of America's stock is trading at an attractive valuation based on P/Bv and P/TBv metrics.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Additionally, the bank is trading below both JPMorgan and Wells Fargo based on forward earnings estimates.

BAC PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Yes, JPMorgan is the best-of-breed so it makes sense that Bank Of America's stock is trading at a discount when compared to this bank but, in my mind, I could easily argue that BAC shares should be at least in the mid-$30 range at this point in time.

Bottom Line

This may sound obviously, and it is, but Bank Of America's stock will likely continue to perform well as long as management is able to show positive movements in the bank's operating leverage. As Peter Lynch said in Learn To Earn, "If earnings continue to rise, the stock price is destined to go up".

BAC shares are definitely not as cheaply valued as they were even 6 months ago but, in my opinion, this bank is well-positioned for 2019 and beyond. As such, investors with a time horizon longer than one-to-two years should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Bank Of America's Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.