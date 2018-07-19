Should Google Remain At All-Time High After EU's Historic $5 Billion Antitrust Android-Search Enforcement?

Given the revenue-importance of Google Search and the uncertainty of how much Android's preferential treatment contributed to user traffic and activity, its impacts nonetheless remain watching after Google implements the order.

Google's Android system remains by-far the most used operating system among smartphones in the world and given mobile's increasing centrality to Google undoubtedly contributes majorly to its search advertising revenue.

The stock did not react much, indicating the market has long-priced the fine in, expected worse, or believes the order will not be impactful.

The fine also requires Google to change alleged preferential favoritism on its Android operating system towards Google Search and Chrome.

Google received a $5 billion antitrust fine from the European Union, the highest in the EU's history and the largest Google has ever faced.

On Wednesday Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) was hit with a historic $5 billion fine from the European Union over claims that Google has utilized its market-dominant Android mobile operating system to promote its search engine.

The actual fine itself is a significant but still one-time hit to a company that generated over $110 billion in revenue and $12.62 billion in net income in 2017. Furthermore, the antitrust order also requires Google to take steps to reduce the alleged innate bias towards its own search and web browser products on the Android system.

Despite the historic fine and the potentially earnings and industry-disruptive legal implications, Google stock took the news softly if at all today as Google ended up flat for the day, and even up intraday, and still near its all-time high.

I believe that the fine and its ramifications are certainly worth watching, but they may not be so significant a resulting change in the industry as to disrupt usage and traffic through Google's primary search segment or Chrome itself.

The European Union Has Hit Tech Companies Hard And Google Especially

For all the talk in the United States about technology regulation and enforcement, there remains little in either the legislative or regulatory sphere to have come out of it.

In contrast, in Europe for years a long series of tech regulations, fines, laws, investigations, and other government interventions have been being rolled out for years in the form of the GDPR, hearings, and a variety of fines for everything from data breaches to antitrust.

Anti-trust fines are no stranger to technology behemoths operating in Europe, as in recent years companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Facebook, and Google have faced billion-dollar fines that make many U.S. actions pale in comparison.

Google's search engine is the company's primary advertising revenue generator but also has been the source of EU-ire, particularly in the past few months. The EU had just fined Google in 2017 with a $2.7 billion anti-trust fine over preferential ordering in its search engine and the new $5 billion fine is the largest anti-trust penalty the EU has ever implemented.

From an earnings perspective, it remains possible that the eventual total fine may be reduced through negotiations or other settlement actions. Nonetheless, in the meantime Google likely will have to quickly comply with the antitrust order's requirements as the EU has given Google only 90 days to comply before it faces incredible daily fines of 5% of revenue, which would amount to roughly $5 billion to $6 a day.

Beyond The Fine Itself, The Actual Requirements Of The Antitrust Order "May" Be More Far-Reaching

The order specifically requires Google to stop making its manufacturers install Google search and Chrome if they want to include Google's essential "Google Play" app-downloading system on the Android phone. As a smaller but also essential point is that other modified Android systems will be allowed to more easily be made and sold.

Android remains the dominant mobile phone operating system in the world at the moment, accounting for about 1.25 billion in 2017 compared to iOS's 220 million. Though the Android system itself only contributes moderately to Google's earnings and profits, based off media reports as the information is not disclosed in Google's earnings reports and filings, its undoubtedly has some links to Google's essential advertising core in search which still accounts for the overwhelming bulk of its revenue and earnings.

As a reminder of that proportional distribution, in Q1 2018 Google properties advertising accounted for $17.4 billion of its $24.618 billion in revenue in comparison to the $4.008 billion from Google Network Members' properties advertising and $3.207 billion from "other," including all the various devices and other products Google engages in.

There are of course no studies or data to clearly study how much Google's alleged pushing of favoritism towards its search engine and browser on its Android-operating system actually contributed to increased search activity or if users would have simply downloaded and used it anyway.

Even so, given the importance of Google search to Google's revenue stream and earnings it is essential to monitor closely in upcoming earnings quarters after the order is implemented (and so beginning with Q3 2018) how the order may be affecting user activity and traffic, and thus advertising revenue, on the search platform.

Conclusion

That Google has stood firm today despite a fine that would seemingly send the stock plummeting shows either the market had long-ago priced in expectations for a historic and impactful EU regulatory action in relation to the Android-Search relationship, or expecting worse, or that it believes the connection between the alleged favoritism of the two is likely negligible.

I believe that the EU action and fine is significant both from a monetary perspective and more so from the potential impact it may have on search engine usage now that seemingly all search engines are put on a more level playing field on the Android system.

Given Google's major shift to mobile in recent months this may take some steam out of that push or it also may not, but either way when a legal action configures such a core business driver it is worth keeping an eye on.

(Source: Google)

