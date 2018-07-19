HP Inc. Is A Stable, Low Risk And Undervalued Play

HP Inc. (HPQ) comprises of two segments: personal systems and printing. HPQ has been outperforming the S&P 500 over the past year, driven by outperformance in both its operating segments. In this analysis, I attempt to come up with a sum of the parts valuation for HP and evaluate its overall attractiveness as an investment.

HPQ data by YCharts

Personal Systems Group

The personal systems group at HP manufactures notebooks, desktops and workstations. After a 5% revenue decline in 2016, 2017 revenue was up 11% and 2018 is poised to be another double-digit growth year. This is led in part by the recovery of the PC market (According to IDC, Q2 2018 marked the strongest year-on-year growth rate for the PC market in more than six years). This is largely led by the commercial PC market as businesses adopt Windows 10 more widely. I expect growth in the personal systems business to remain robust till 2020 before slowing down. The main catalyst here is that Microsoft (MSFT) will stop supporting Windows 7 in January 2020, which will lead to several consumers and businesses upgrading their PCs. This effect typically lasts for a few quarters. As the leading PC manufacturer, HP Inc. is especially poised to gain from this and win market share.

The personal systems group has very low operating margins driven by the commoditized PC market. However, the stronger commercial market will provide some tailwinds here, as margins in this segment tend to be higher. In my analysis, I assume that revenue continues to grow double digits through 2020, and the growth declines to 2% afterward.

Printing Group

Revenue in the printing group was up 3% in 2017 and is forecasted to grow double digits in 2018. HP sees huge opportunity for its 3D printing business, though I have been much more conservative. In my model I assume only a 5% growth in the printing business. The market is growing at 1-2%, so the balance would have to come from new opportunities. This segment carries significantly higher operating margins, and I assume that these stay relatively flat year-on-year.

Valuation

Using these growth and margin assumptions, as well as a discount rate of 9% with a terminal growth rate of 2%, I arrive at an FMV (fair market value) of $27 for HPQ, which represents 15% upside from the current levels. HP also carries a dividend of 2.4% with more than enough room to grow that significantly over the next few years, making it an ideal defensive stock in my view. The complete valuation model is attached below.

Summary

In a market offering few compelling values, HPQ stands out as a pretty low-risk, defensive play. There is a compelling catalyst in the form of Windows 7 end of support which can propel its top line, and management appears to be diligent about investing in the right growth opportunities and delivering efficiencies elsewhere. There is also plenty of room for dividend growth in the interim, if the thesis does not materialize immediately. I would recommend HPQ as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short HPQ $18 and $20 puts