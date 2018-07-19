This Emerging Market Currency Could Rise From Here

Along with positive sentiment over proposed reforms by the incoming Mexican president, export growth from Mexico remains strong.

The U.S. dollar has seen quite a rise since May on the back of rising interest rates, and this has had the knock-on effect of a sharp depreciation for emerging market currencies.

For the Mexican peso in particular, the MXN/USD had recently descended from a level of just above 0.056, but has been seeing some gains since then:

Source: investing.com

What is quite interesting is that since July, the USD has actually been holding some strength overall against major currencies such as the euro:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, if we see a trend reversal in the dollar at this point, could the Mexican peso be a currency set to rise even further?

The rise in the peso is quite surprising considering that in June, the MXN/USD had seen its lowest level in over a year upon concerns that the United States would leave NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), and seek to negotiate separate trade agreements with Mexico and Canada.

Moreover, with trade war tensions escalating globally, why has the peso been rising sharply?

Part of this could be due to positive sentiment over the recent election in Mexico, along with speculation that planned structural reforms could benefit the Mexican economy. However, a significant part of the gain in the MXN/USD could simply be due to speculation. Therefore, is it possible that we will see further gains from here?

The last time the MXN/USD had traded above the 0.06 level was back in 2006. In the short-term, a more realistic trend is an upward trend to 0.056, which we last saw earlier this year.

From an economic standpoint, Mexico is on more or less a stable footing. GDP growth has been positive overall since 2016, and while interest rates did rise quite sharply in the past couple of years, this has had the impact of significantly reducing inflation towards the 3 percent target set by the Mexican central bank.

GDP Growth

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Interest Rates

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Inflation Rates

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Moreover, while fears regarding NAFTA have been on the table since 2016, Mexican exports have been seeing a steady rise to a near 5-year high:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Taking the above into account, my view is that as well as positive sentiment resulting from the recent elections, positive economic growth can support peso strength in Mexico.

In conclusion, I take a bullish view on the Mexican peso and expect that a level of 0.056 for the MXN/USD is quite realistic in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.