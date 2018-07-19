A second threat to Alibaba and the other Chinese "BATs" has been the trade war heating up between the U.S. and China.

Last month, the Financial Times reported on a potential threat to Alibaba: China's pending crackdown on the sale of fake goods online.

A Third Threat To Alibaba

Last month, the Financial Times (paywalled here) reported that Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) were being targeted by a draft Chinese law that would make them liable for fake goods sold on their sites. That was in addition to the nascent trade war between the U.S. and China that was sparked last month, has accelerated this week, and could potentially impact earnings at the BATs, China's equivalent of America's FANG stocks. Now Seeking Alpha contributor Rohit Chhatwal alerts us to another threat to Alibaba, a fast-growing domestic competitor called Pinduoduo, or PDD. With that in mind, I've posted a couple of updated hedges for Alibaba below. First, a quick look at the most astonishing chart from Chhatwal's article.

PDD Versus JD Versus Alibaba

Chhatwal's article is worth reading in full, but the chart that jumped out at me from it was this one, showing that Pinduoduo's number of daily active users now surpasses those of Alibaba rival JD.com:

What was striking about that to me was that PDD hasn't gone public yet, and already has more daily active users than JD.com, a public company with a $45 billion market cap.

Chhatwal points out that Alibaba's management is of course aware of the threat posed by PDD, and has taken steps to counter it, such as making it easier for customers in smaller Chinese cities to use Alibaba's platform. In the event the market becomes concerned about this competitive threat to Alibaba over the second half of the year, let's look at a couple of ways to limit your downside risk in BABA.

Limiting Your In Risk Alibaba

For these examples, I'm going to assume you own 500 shares of Alibaba and are willing to tolerate a drawdown of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that (the screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 500 shares of BABA against a >20% decline by mid-January.

As you can see above, the cost here was $2,225, or 2.33% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

As you can see, there are two things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account its net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a less expensive put strike, one that lowered the cost of the put leg to $1,295 (using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $2,700, or 2.83% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,405 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Hedging And Holding Versus Shorting

The point of hedging is to limit your risk. If you are bearish on BABA, you shouldn't own shares of it (on the contrary, you might consider shorting it). That raises the question of whether you should be bearish on it based on competition from PDD, the trade war threat, or the Chinese crackdown on fake goods. I don't think it would be prudent to make a directional bet based solely on these factors, since we don't know how large the impacts will be. But it would be prudent to limit your risk if you're long Alibaba. The hedges shown above are ways of doing so and should be considered with that in mind.

