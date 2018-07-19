Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Coca-Cola Company

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

Consumers trending away from soft drinks and the financial baggage that Coca-Cola does have may dilute the results of an improved business model. The reputation of Coca-Cola doesn't justify the valuation currently.

Despite this, the dividend consumes too much of current cash flows and the balance sheet is getting a little tight for comfort. Dividend growth may disappoint as a result.

The dividend is very safe based on its importance to shareholders, and the financial options that Coca-Cola has to fund it.

Warren Buffett favorite The Coca-Cola Company has finished exiting the bottling business, and is now able to grow on its core strengths in brand management.

No matter how strong a brand is, the companies behind them can stumble at times. Even if they lose their way for a time, it is often times that these temporary periods of struggle become long term blips on a timeline - but not always. Today's spotlight focuses on The Coca-Cola Company (KO). The company's earnings have stalled out over the past several years as the company worked through its exit of bottling operations. With Coca-Cola ready to move forward, there are some challenges that remain that will need to be addressed.

A Business Model "Make Over"

Coca-Cola has been busy shuffling its business model over much of the past decade. This has been widely written about by my Seeking Alpha peers, but I will summarize. After initially buying control years ago, the company has been "re-franchising" its bottling operations. Coca-Cola reversed course, and began transferring ownership of the process from itself to a network of partners. While this has resulted in a substantial revenue drop, the bottling operations were cumbersome/capital intensive and hurt profitability for Coca-Cola. The re-franchising process is now completed after a process that took years.

The new-look Coca-Cola Company is a lean, high profit engine that will play on its brand portfolio. The value in Coca-Cola has always been about its branding and scale, but the removal of bottling responsibilities will now allow Coca-Cola to maximize its return on this focus.

Coca-Cola moving forward will be a very lean business without a need for much CAPEX. The company's main function will be to essentially create, develop, and scale brands within its portfolio.

Dividend Outlook

Coca-Cola is one of the most well known Dividend Champions in the investment community. Partially because of the well known backing of shareholder Warren Buffett, but also because Coca-Cola possesses one of the longest dividend growth streaks at 56 years. Over the past decade, the dividend CAGR has come out to 7.9%. However over the past five years, the dividend growth as slowed as the restructuring has taken a bite out of cash flows.

This year free cash flow will be approximately $6.6B, which will be right around the total outlay for dividends (depending on stock buybacks). This is similar to the past couple of years when free cash flow failed to cover the dividend in 2017, and just barely covered the dividend in 2016.

What does this mean for the dividend moving forward? A couple of notes and conclusions from observations and data. First and foremost, the dividend is safe. The company will not let the dividend falter. Heck in its most recent presentation, management placed the dividend as second priority after necessary company investments on its list of capital priorities. The management team is well aware that the dividend is the saving grace of the stock (the lack of capital gains over the past decade only emphasizes this).

Despite lacking the free cash flow to cover the dividend in recent years, Coca-Cola still has a few buttons it could press as organic growth catches cash flow generation up to the dividend payout. The company holds an "Aa3" credit rating with Moody's which is considered "High Grade". While the debt load is an issue, Coca-Cola has access to more of it if needed to fund the dividend in the near term.

Additionally, the company is currently sitting on roughly $8B in cash and equivalents. This cash is enough to fund the dividend for more than a year alone (not like they would drain their entire cash pile for that purpose, but it's there). The company is also sitting on approximately $7.1B in assets held for sale from discontinued operations (likely related to bottling). This should bring in some more cash as these assets are liquidated.

With that said, we will now flip to the other hand. While the dividend is practically safe from a freeze or cut, the dividend growth rate is another story. There are some pretty sizeable financial "holes" that Coca-Cola needs to dig itself out of in order to responsibly grow its dividend in a meaningful way over the long term.

For one, management is targeting a 75% dividend payout ratio of FCF over the long term. This is obviously a long ways off as we are not sure if FCF will even cover the dividend this year. With organic revenues forecast to grow at 4-6%, it will be up to margin expansion to boost cash flow generation enough to begin closing that gap. Even then, it won't happen overnight. What if revenue growth fails to hit goal?

More issues arise when you consider the load on the balance sheet. The company took on a lot of debt in its bottling dealings over time. In recent years, debt has been used as a tool to fund cash outlays such as the dividend in a low interest rate environment while cash built up overseas.

Despite this rise, Coca-Cola has cash and assets on hand, which lowers the debt to a NET figure of about $27B. This places its net leverage at 2.3X EBITDA. This is just about at the ceiling of where management targets this figure to come in at (between 2.0 - 2.5X). Nothing to panic about, but this will need to be addressed as interest rates continue to rise in the years ahead. Management will likely need to divert cash to get leverage into the lower end of its target range.

These variables add up to a dividend that is going to be likely grown with a minimalist approach for the next handful of years. It's great that the company has focused on high margins and its core strengths, but the financial reality of Coca-Cola's situation will shackle the growth of the dividend until it gets addressed in a meaningful way.

"Zombie Fighting" For Growth

When we look at growth there are some large factors that come into play. From there, we see the path to growth for Coca-Cola. Typically, US based companies have an easy path to growth via international expansion. Emerging markets such as China, India, and the African continent are usual hot spots for potential growth.

Coca-Cola is a little bit trickier, because the company is already extremely globalized. Only 20% of 2017 case volumes shipped to the North American markets. As you can see in the graphic above, the company has a pretty evenly spread presence across the world. While that is a good thing for revenue stability, it could make finding growth more difficult as Coca-Cola will not have the easy growth derived from basic market entries.

While the company has a portfolio with hundreds of brands, the core business is still sparkling soft drinks. 70% of case volumes were soft drinks in 2017. Meanwhile, that category has failed to grow over the past three years. Consumers - especially in the US are avoiding soda at an increasing rate. Now to be fair, Coca-Cola's first quarter report for fiscal 2018 was a step in the right direction. Soft drinks grew 4% year over year, driven mostly by volume growth. This will be important to monitor as the category represents a (slowly shrinking but still) huge portion of the business.

While soft drinks present an uphill climb for Coca-Cola, the company is primed to use its world class scaling/branding abilities to acquire/reinvent small brands - and grow them immensely for a high return on investment. This is Coca-Cola's best path to growth moving forward.

Coca-Cola is focusing on having a defined "life cycle" of brands. From inception, to growth, to reinvention and innovation once a brand has peaked.

This increased sense of focus will help identify assets that aren't performing, and improving decision making on "how can we maximize the return on our collective pool of brands and intellectual property?" The hopeful result of this on Coca-Cola's end, is successful branching into new consumer trends in the face of declining ones. At the same time, Coca-Cola is hopefully maximizing return on capital in the process.

Valuation

Shares of the Coca-Cola company have been range bound for some time as the earnings have remained quite static over the past couple of years.

KO data by YCharts

With the company expecting 8%-10% EPS growth, the company should be looking at around $2.10 per share in earnings this year. This places the stock at approximately 21X 2018 earnings. This is pretty spot on with where the valuation has averaged over the past 10 years. The dividend's yield of 3.45% is a good bit higher than its decade norm of 2.93%.

Because earnings have been a bit stuck due to the shifting of bottling operations, I wanted to take a look at the yield on free cash flow.

While Coca-Cola gets a premium from the market based on reputation (even after the crash a decade ago, the yield barely broke 6% of cash flows), the yield is currently near the lowest it has been in 10 years. This partly due to the loss of some cash flows from the bottling operations going away.

However, if we plug in our projected $6.6B in FCF for 2018, we are still only yielding 3.4%. The price of shares haven't gone down in part because the market recognizes that this transformation of the business is a good thing for the long run. But could it also be that the overall bullish state of the market has had a "tide lifting all boats" effect? To me, it seems that one of two things need to happen. Either Coca-Cola shares need to go down in price, or the financial performance of the company needs to drastically improve. The first quarter was a good start towards the latter, but until it becomes a pattern - the reputation of Coca-Cola exceeds its worth.

Wrapping Up

Coca-Cola is an all-time classic stock, and the fact that I have been a little cross with it in my analysis may bring out some push back in the comments. The good news is that Coca-Cola as an investment is not all bad. The dividend yield makes for a nice income play for retirees, as the dividend will continue to be funded - and grow (although likely at a pace barely outpacing inflation).

For those that seek a wealth creating engine (such as me), the picture gets a little more cloudy. I am a big fan of the direction Coca-Cola has taken. By focusing on branding and scaling of products, the company is doing what it does best which will only maximize its financial performance over the long run.

But with the high debt load and cash flow shortfall it currently faces, the advantages of an investment in Coca-Cola stand to be diluted in the near term. When you add in a steady premium that the market commands for shares, the investment thesis behind Coca-Cola becomes a bit too much hat and not enough cattle.

