Rounds Report: Gemphire Enjoyed A Robust Appreciation Backed By Strong Fundamentals

Close and detailed coordination between research workers on each developmental project and those thoroughly familiar with both production and sales problems is almost as important. It is no simple task for management to bring about this close relationship between research, production, and sales. Yet unless this is done, new products as finally conceived frequently are either not designed to be manufactured as cheaply as possible, or, when designed, failed to have maximum sales appeal. Such research usually results in products vulnerable to more efficient competitions.



- Philip Fisher

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 17, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.53 to close the session at $7.79, for +7.3% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Operating out of Livonia, MI, Gemphire is focused on the innovation and commercialization of a novel therapeutic to service the cardiometabolic diseases, including dyslipidemia and NASH. Rather than employing the more “shots on goal” approach, Gemphire devotes its efforts to the advancement of one highly promising medicine for different conditions (as shown in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Gemphire)

The lead molecule, gemcabene, is a first-in-class, once-daily, oral drug (being investigated as a potential treatment for dyslipidemias and NAFLD/NASH). Gemcabene works by clearing very low-density lipoproteins (VLDLs) in the blood. Simultaneously, it inhibits the production of liver cholesterol and triglycerides, which is critical for NAFLD/NASH treatment. The dual mechanism of action enabled gemcabene to lower plasma non-HDL-C, VLDL-C, LDL-C, apolipoprotein B, and triglycerides (as observed in early trial results).

It is interesting to note that gemcabene also substantially lowers the high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and improves insulin sensitivity. And it is projected that the hsCRP reduction may be due to gemcabene’s ability to lower IL-6 expression, as well as its direct effects on suppressing transcription factors (C/EBP-β and NF-kB interaction with the CRP gene).

Notably, Gemphire reported strong clinical data for the Phase 2b (INDIGO-1) trial that investigated the efficacy and safety of gemcabene in 90 patients suffering from SHTG. The fact that both the primary and secondary endpoints were met with strong statistical significance potentially foretells favorable future outcomes for the NASH/NAFLD franchise. Research estimated that the NASH market is gargantuan. If this small ($122.3 million) market cap company can tap into a small portion of the $25 billion NASH market, the share price should appreciate multiple-fold. We elucidated (subscription-only link) in our Specialty Report on NASH:

The market for NASH (as estimated by Global Data across 7-major regions - the USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - to grow at 45% CAGR from $618M in 2016 to $25.3B by 2026. There are several companies racing to secure a molecule. Despite that various firms may have a safe and efficacious drug, we are most interested in molecules being innovated by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), and especially Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) because they post highly promising data witnessed to date. In all probability, Intercept will take the first mover advantage: OCA to initially capture this gargantuan market. Regardless of its strong efficacy, OCA demonstrated the lipid abnormality that can be a “turn off” to some physicians. This changes in lipid profile, however, can be easily ameliorated by a statin. Asides from Intercept, Madrigal will most likely earn an approval for MGL-3196 sometimes thereafter. Due to its strong efficacy and extremely favorable tolerability, MGL-3196 will cut into the market to gain dominance. Aramchol is another stellar molecule that has a robust chance of tapping into this lucrative market.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up by $0.88 (+0.75%) at $118.37, while the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.43 higher at $100.35, for 1.45% profits. Investors came back to Tuesday's trading session with a renewed sense of confidence. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients, while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 17, the Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, announced the efforts to make nonprescription drugs available to patients. The expansion of nonprescription medicines increases the option for patients (especially those managing chronic conditions). Per Dr. Gottlieb:

While the FDA doesn’t have a direct role in the cost of medicines, we’re very mindful of the time and financial cost to patients and the health care system to fill a prescription medicine - particularly one taken repeatedly for chronic conditions. Our hope is that the steps we’re taking to advance this new, more modern framework will contribute to lower costs for our health care system overall and provide greater efficiency and empowerment for consumers by increasing the availability of certain products that would otherwise be available only by prescription. Clearly, not all prescription drugs can or should be available directly to consumers. Many require a professional diagnosis and oversight to ensure the benefits of use outweigh the risks. But other, select types of drugs, are appropriate for nonprescription use if we are able to ensure access to resources that will help patients determine if the medicine is right for them. These are the products that we will carefully consider for this innovative pathway.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid fundamental development. First, it signifies the agency’s ongoing efforts to improve public health. The availability of nonprescription medicine will help to reduce the nation’s spending on medicines (because these drugs are usually low-cost). Second, the said catalyst might decrease the profits for bioscience innovators, albeit via an insignificant amount.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market made a big comeback from yesterday’s woes. Many equities rallied to procure profits for shareholders. Gemphire Therapeutics topped our featured list due to its aggressive appreciation backed by the improving fundamentals. The recent strong data reporting for the INDIGO-1 trial for SHTG signaled the positive outcomes for the NASH trial that, in and of itself, is the next big catalyst to move the share price. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence is expanding access to medicines for patients.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 154%, 212%, 184%, 248%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.