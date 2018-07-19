Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/17/18

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/17/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're definitely in the summer doldrums for insider trading filings. The volume of Form 4s will stay low for most of July, before ramping up in August and staying strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;
  • Energen (NYSE:EGN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA);
  • Brookfld Gl Infra Inc Fd (NYSE:INF);
  • Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR);
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W);
  • Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL);
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE);
  • Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);
  • Ellie Mae (NYSEMKT:ELLI), and;
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA);
  • Us Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX), and;
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Oci Partners (NYSE:OCIP).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Barra Ornella

COO

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

B

$110,755,000

2

Pessina Stefano

VCB,CEO,BO

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

JB*

$108,500,240

3

Ocip Holding

DIR,BO

Oci Partners

OCIP

JB*

$10,731,834

4

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$9,824,676

5

Macquarie

BO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

AB

$4,954,633

6

Icahn Carl C

O

Energen

EGN

B

$3,733,179

7

Glaxosmithkline

BO

Spero Therapeutics

SPRO

JB*

$1,000,000

8

Fuller Max L

CB,DIR,BO

Us Xpress Enterprises

USX

AB

$805,811

9

Brookfield Invest

O

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

RA

B

$532,725

10

Brookfield Invest

O

Brookfld Gl Infra Inc Fd

INF

B

$490,506

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Barra Ornella

COO

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

JS*

$108,500,240

2

Read Ian C

CB,CEO

Pfizer

PFE

AS

$18,186,316

3

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

Servicenow

NOW

AS

$6,172,592

4

Stafford John S Iii

BO

Xencor

XNCR

S

$4,626,479

5

McClain Mark D

CEO,PR,DIR

Sailpoint Technologies

SAIL

AS

$2,537,579

6

Conine Steven

F,DIR,BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$2,196,855

7

Shah Niraj

CEO,DIR,BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$2,196,571

8

Anderman Sigmund

DIR

Ellie Mae

ELLI

AS

$1,546,311

9

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Acorda Therapeutics

ACOR

S

$1,000,331

10

Rondeau Christopher

CEO,DIR

Planet Fitness

PLNT

AS

$962,704

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

