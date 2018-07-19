Arbutus: An Extremely Promising RNAi Innovator Hitting Its Growth Inflection

Before you do invest anything in stocks, you ought to consider buying a house, since a house, after all, is the one good investment that almost everyone manages to make. I’m sure there are exceptions, such as houses built over sinkholes and houses in fancy neighborhoods that take a dive, but in 99 cases out of 100, a house will be a money-maker. - Peter Lynch

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is a highly promising bioscience that made our Specialty Report. The company came to our attention as a fruit of the intellectual generosity of members of Integrated BioSci Investing. Supported by the strong underlying fundamentals and ongoing corporate developments, Arbutus’ shares are rallying in the past several days. The elephant in the room is whether there are further upsides. In this research, we’ll feature a fundamental analysis of Arbutus to gauge the future share price movement. After all, the market value of a stock will match its intrinsic value in the long haul: this is true at least 91% of the time according to the Father of Growth Investing, Philip Fisher.

Figure 1: Arbutus stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, Arbutus is focused on the innovation and commercialization of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to manage Hepatitis B Virus (“HBV”). With an expert team and the sound underlying science, the company is powering a highly robust pipeline (as depicted in Figure 2). Of note, we elucidated the underlying science of RNAi in our Specialty Report, in which we recommended investors to read to have a better appreciation for this novel therapeutic. What makes Arbutus’ RNAi special is that the firm protects the RNAi inside of the lipid nanoparticle (“LNP”). With LNP, RNAi molecules are encapsulated into tiny particles (comprised of fat or oils) to deter them from the physiologic degradation as they travel through the bloodstream to target tissues. LNP translates into improved efficacy and safety. Ultimately, it delivers hope to patients and unlocks value for investors.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Arbutus)

Among various catalysts, we are most interested in the ongoing Phase II trial - studying the combinations of ARB-146 (an RNAi), tenofovir, and pegylated interferon. Notably, Arbutus expects to post the clinical outcomes in H2 2018 and the complete study results in H2 2019. Commenting on the latest developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Mark Murray) noted,

Our core mission of delivering a cure for chronic HBV is reflected in the advancement of two new, therapeutic candidates into clinical development and a third into IND-enabling studies this year. This set of agents puts us firmly on the path to delivering a proprietary combination treatment regimen. In addition, this quarter, we launched a new company – Genevant Sciences – jointly-owned with Roivant Sciences. Genevant will employ Arbutus’ LNP and conjugate delivery technologies to develop RNA therapeutics. This development will lead to value creation for Arbutus as it grows and by allowing us to focus entirely on our goal of curing HBV and advancing our robust pipeline of novel HBV agents.

As alluded, the other highly promising catalyst is the recent partnership between Genevant and BioNtech. The 50/50 collaborative partnership will facilitate the development and commercialization of five mRNA products for rare diseases with high unmet medical needs. Furthermore, both parties agreed to a series of exclusive licenses covering the application of Genevant’s proprietary delivery technology to five oncology targets. And, Genevant is eligible to earn significant commercial milestones. The said partnership will advance Genevant’s goal of running 5 to 10 programs in the clinic by 2020 across RNAi, mRNA, and gene editing modalities and positions Genevant as a leader in the development of RNA-based therapeutics.

Our analytical research revealed that this union substantially increased the prospects of Arbutus. Orphan diseases represent highly lucrative investments. Despite its low prevalence, the innovators usually get reimbursed at an extremely high premium to offset the lengthy and low success rate of the development process. Furthermore, the market size of rare diseases is ironically much larger than that of HBV.

For Q1 2018 ended on March 31, Arbutus reported $1.4M in revenues compared to $0.2M for the same period a year prior. Additionally, there was $17.4M ($0.36 per share) in net losses versus $18.6M ($0.34 per share) declines for the same comparison. The research and development (“R&D”) spending remains constant at $13.9M. Most of the R&D expenses related to the HBV programs. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Arbutus to incur significant losses for many years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to substantially improve the firm’s prospects.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $172.0M in cash and equivalents, a 23.7% improvement from $139.0M. Based on the $19.4M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for at least two more years prior to the need for additional financing.

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method of comparing similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value. Per Table 1, Arbutus is currently valued at only $541.6M in market cap, which is much lower than peers, hence, potentially indicating a favorable valuation.

Table 1: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Arbutus is brewing a highly promising and enriched pipeline to serve the HBV market. The most advanced molecule (ARB-146) can deliver positive clinical outcomes for the Phase II combo study (as early as Q4). Despite that the market for HBV might not be able to generate blockbuster results for Arbutus, the recent partnership of its subsidiary (Genevant) with BioNtech is most likely the key future revenues driver. With the RNAi development for five different orphan diseases, the odds of hitting a blockbuster (i.e. at least over $1B in sales) are significantly increased. And, it’s good news for Arbutus that the partnership is on 50/50 development and commercialization terms. Last but not least, it’s not far from the truth that the stock can give up some gains in the short run as investors are likely to take profits. In the longer horizon, Arbutus should perform satisfactorily.

In terms of risks, main concern is if ARB-146 can deliver positive clinical outcomes for its Phase II combo study. We expect the stock to depreciate over 50% if ARB-146 will post negative data. Moreover, other franchises might not bear fruit. Furthermore, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

