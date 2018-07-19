This High-Yielding, Sleep-Well Investment Is About To Announce A Dividend Increase

Semiannual dividends continue to be supported with realized gains including the recent exits of Hydratec, Inc. and Soft Touch Medical Holdings for realized gains of $7.9 million and $5.2 million, respectively.

This article also discusses increased NAV per share in Q2 2018 and when to purchase additional shares of this best-of-breed "sleep well at night" high-yield investment.

MAIN is the top-rated BDC by S&P Global Ratings that continues to grow its "per share" economics, including earnings and book value driving higher total returns to shareholders.

I am predicting another monthly dividend increase to $0.195 per month to be announced before the company reports earnings on August 2, 2018, for the reasons discussed in this article.

MAIN is clearly one of the best-managed BDCs for many reasons (some are discussed in this article) as the company continues to deliver higher total returns to investors through:

Maintaining a much lower operational cost structure to maximize distributions to shareholders.

Managing an efficient lower cost capital structure with conservative leverage.

Well-timed highly accretive equity offerings.

Conservative valuation and dividend policy with consistent coverage from NII and semiannual supplemental dividends.

Quality of the origination/credit platform to build a portfolio to deliver consistent returns to shareholders while protecting the capital invested.

No plans to seek “externalization” or higher leverage through reduced asset coverage ratio.

Management is an active purchaser of shares each quarter, currently holding over $115 million.

Continued involvement in regulatory aspects of the sector: “we've been much more focused on our legislative agenda with respect to BDC modernization, getting an SBIC bill passed in the House and Appropriations Bill has some really good language in it. The House Appropriations Bill that cleared the committee, real good in it language on the AFFE issue, which could reinstate us back into the indices.”

Purchasing Additional Shares of MAIN

As mentioned earlier this week in "Another Big Win Driving Special Dividends And 9% To 10% Yield," I have been buying additional shares of higher quality business development companies ("BDCs"), especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Many BDCs have been rallying over the last three to four months, likely for the reasons discussed in previous articles including:

Once I have selected a BDC that fits my personal risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective), I use momentum indicators such as Relative Strength Index or ("RSI") from my BDC Google Sheets to help determine if a stock is 'oversold' or 'undervalued.' Most of my previous purchases of MAIN were when the stock had an RSI of 30 or below. The following definition of RSI is from Investopedia:

Traditional interpretation and usage of the RSI is that RSI values of 70 or above indicate that a security is becoming overbought or overvalued, and therefore may be primed for a trend reversal or corrective pullback in price. On the other side of RSI values, an RSI reading of 30 or below is commonly interpreted as indicating an oversold or undervalued condition that may signal a trend change or corrective price reversal to the upside."

Over the last two years, MAIN has been near or below 30 multiple times and typically a good buying point:

Rising Portfolio Yield And Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

As mentioned earlier, most BDCs have been experiencing higher portfolio yields including MAIN, mostly due to rising LIBOR. Previously, an increase of interest rates up to 100 basis points (1%) was not meaningful for most BDCs due to interest rate floors on investments, but 1-month and 3-month LIBOR are now almost 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively, as shown below. From the previous Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) call:

Yeah, so just as recap, because it's a benefit for the company obviously, that the market LIBOR floor over the last however many years has kind of been at 1%, so three-month LIBOR is well through that, so we are benefiting, we did this quarter we did this year, we expect to continue to be able benefit into 2018 with rises in short term LIBOR because again more of our assets have floating-rate LIBOR attached and our reliability is zero, right, so we see an outsized benefit in earnings improvement from increases in LIBOR and we are there now."

Source: ARCC Earnings Call Transcript

The Fed is now expecting a total of four rate hikes this year and it is important to remember that there is lag/delay between the rise in the underlying interest rate of a loan and higher interest income received by the BDC.

Source: FRED

As shown below, MAIN's portfolio yield has been rising for all portions of the portfolio:

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

MAIN has been opportunistically repaying higher rate and near-term maturities to lower its borrowing costs as well as extending overall debt maturities. On April 2, 2018, the company redeemed 100% of its higher cost 6.125% Baby Bond (MSCA), reducing its annual interest expense by around $2.7 million and I have taken into account with the updated projections.

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Slides

On June 6, 2018, MAIN announced the amendment of its revolving credit facility with an extension of the final maturity by more than two years to September 2023. The total commitments increased to $655 million with an expanded accordion feature that allows for an increase up to $800 million. The interest rate remains unchanged at the applicable LIBOR rate plus 1.875% which is lower than most BDCs. Previously, MAIN announced that it had priced an offering of $185 million in 4.50% notes due 2022.

On the recent call, management indicated that it had already used $100 million of the capacity under its credit facility and likely implies another active quarter of originations and the need to increase the facility:

On the capital resources front, our liquidity and overall capitalization remained strong. At the end of the first quarter, we had $29 million of cash, $397 million of unused capacity under our credit facility and approximately $32 million of incremental SBIC debenture capacity for total liquidity of approximately $416 million. Currently, we have approximately $26 million of cash, $297 million of unused capacity under our credit facility at $32 million of incremental SBIC debenture capacity.”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Management recently discussed potentially doubling its leverage through reducing its asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150%, similar to other BDCs, and mentioned “we have proven through our historical performance, we do not need access to additional leverage to provide market leading returns.”

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of March 31, 2018, around 73% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, all of which are subject to interest-rate floors and only 20% of borrowings are also at variable rates.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

Growing "Per Share" Economics And Dividend Coverage

MAIN has many advantages over other BDCs, including the lower cost of capital and the lowest operational cost structure. Also, MAIN has an excellent history of portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent stream of recurring interest income, the potential for increased earnings through its asset management business and I-45 Senior Loan Fund, the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC licenses and management with a conservative dividend policy. MAIN continues to grow its per share economics year-over-year which is the primary driver for continued higher returns to shareholders and I am predicting another monthly dividend increase to $0.195 per month to be announced before the company reports earnings on August 2, 2018.

Vincent D. Foster, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our operating results for the first quarter of 2018, a quarter during which we significantly increased our total investment income and our distributable net investment income per share over the same period in the prior year. As a result of our positive performance, we again generated distributable net investment income per share in excess of our regular monthly dividends, exceeding the regular monthly dividends paid during the quarter by approximately 18%.” “As we look forward to the second quarter of 2018 and taking into account that dividend income may return to more normal levels following elevated activity in the first quarter, we currently expect that we would generate distributable net investment income of $0.62 to $0.64 per share during the quarter. This estimate is $0.05 to $0.07 per share or approximately 9% to 12% above our previously announced monthly dividends for the second quarter of $0.57 per share, maintaining our conservative approach to our monthly cash dividend.”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Slides

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, MAIN reported between my base and best case projections covering its dividend by 110% due to higher dividend income and portfolio growth as well as increased portfolio yield (see table below). Distributable net investment income was $0.67 per share for the quarter compared to regular dividends of $0.57. As discussed in previous reports, the semiannual dividend is typically covered by realized capital gains. During Q1 2018, MAIN had around $7.5 million of net realized gains due to the successful exits of Hydratec, Inc. and SoftTouch Medical Holdings.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

There was higher dividend income in Q1 2018 mostly due to its lower middle market (“LMM”) portion of the portfolio which is now over $1 billion and 56% flow through entities as discussed below. However, management has mentioned “that dividend income may return to more normal levels following elevated activity in the first quarter” and I have taken into account with the updated projections.

Consistent with prior quarters, the contributions from our lower middle market portfolio continue to be well diversified, with 43 of our 71 lower middle market companies with equity investments, having unrealized appreciation at quarter end and with 29 of these companies that are flow through entities for tax purposes or 56% of our total investments in these types of entities, contributing to our dividend income in the last 12 months.”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

In conjunction with its investment grade rating (discussed earlier), the interest rate paid on its credit facility remains L+1.875% (lower than most BDCs) and management continues to focus on lower operating costs and higher returns to shareholders. The combination of lower cost of capital and the lowest operating cost compared to other BDCs has driven superior dividend coverage while maintaining a higher quality portfolio of safer first lien secured debt with equity participation upside. The company has conservative dividend and leverage policies, enabling it the ability to increase regular dividends and/or pay supplemental dividends as shown with the Leverage Analysis. I am expecting continued supplemental dividends and strong portfolio growth in the coming quarters as management has recently hired resources to build out the origination/deployment team.

Management remains focused on providing higher total returns to shareholders and is discussed on each call using return on equity (“ROE”) which takes into account both earnings and capital gains. MAIN has increased its earnings per share through lower operational cost and borrowing rates as well as excellent credit performance providing consistent earnings and capital gains.

We are also pleased that our operating results for the trailing 12 month period ended March 31 represent a GAAP return on equity or ROE of 13.1%. ROE is our principal metric for evaluating our performance internally and we are pleased that our most recent results are in line with our stated long term goal of producing an ROE percentage in the low to mid-teens. We believe that these results illustrate the significant benefits of our investment strategy of investing our debt and equity in the lower middle market, which combines our efficient operating structure and other complement investments and asset management activities continue to provide a value proposition that differentiates Main Street from other yield oriented investment options and generates a premium total returns realized by our shareholders, as a result of the growth in our dividends per share, our net asset value per share and our stock price.”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Slides

MAIN’s growing asset management business (sub-advisory agreement with the HMS Income Fund) contributed $2.6 million in NII during Q1 2018. This relationship should continue to contribute approximately $0.04 to $0.05 per share of NII per quarter, over the next few quarters. Management indicated the potential for a second fund in 2019:

If there is not an HMS 2.0 type vehicle within the next 12 or 18 months, there's a high likelihood that you will see something else get done that would involve us as an advisor, sub advisor or something. There are just that many opportunities out there and we’re – we have a real open mind in terms of what we evaluate and then it’s just very ROE driven in terms of either if it involves an investment of strictly ROE driven, if it doesn't involve an investment, it's more subjective, it is kind of a return on our people's time, because we don't have bandwidth to do something else, but we are geared up to take on another pool of assets, whether it's with an HMS type vehicle or something else.”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Slides

Previously, management announced the ability to continue to grow its I-45 Senior Loan Fund over the coming quarters due to the amended credit facility. I believe that these continued accretive impacts as well as lower cost of capital could provide for continued dividend growth.

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Slides

Change In NAV Per Share

Equity participation is partially responsible for growing its net asset value ("NAV") per share as well as ‘recurring non-recurring’ dividend income. Especially in its lower middle market investments that currently average 38% fully diluted ownership positions in 97% of these investments, contributing to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income used to support continued semiannual special dividends.

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Slides

During Q1 2018, NAV per share increased 0.6% (from $23.53 to $23.67) mostly driven by over-earning the dividend, realized gains and accretive share issuances offset by unrealized losses as shown in the following table. As mentioned earlier, there was around $7.5 million of net realized gains due to the successful exits of Hydratec, Inc. and SoftTouch Medical Holdings driving realized gains of around $13 million offset by losses from Charlotte Russe, Inc. and GST Autoleather, Inc. Charlotte Russe is a fashion retailer that has been marked down during previous quarters. During Q1 2018, MAIN’s debt investment in Charlotte was restructured into debt and equity and GST Autoleather was sold as discussed on the previous call:

So GST, this is a mid-2014 transaction for us. Like you said, we are in the senior debt the short-term formally expected and really ran some liquidity issues in late '17 and then file for bankruptcy, everyone to the process, we were dealing in long-term value for our positions with that dealing some other vendor in January right around mark for 12/31 and also little above our mark for 9/30. The end result really up to date $3 million realizable loss, our cash-on-cash basis were basically flat and it could be the interest we've received from 2014 compare to zero percent IRR there”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Slides

During Q1 2018, the company only issued around 0.3 million shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $37.27 per share (~58% premium to previous NAV) raising around $11 million of net proceeds under the ATM Program.

NAV per share will likely increase in Q2 2018 due to additional accretive share issuances as management mentioned that it will likely "ramp up" the program depending on the market and the stock has increased 12% since the end of Q1 2018:

During the first quarter, we raised approximately $11.3 million in net proceeds under our ATM equity program with an average sales price of $37.27 per share. Now let's say with the market being a little more stable and our stock price specifically being a little more stable, I would expect us to ramp up the ATM activity in second quarter, to be higher than the first quarter and hopefully if all things work out more in line with most of the quarters of 2017.”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

As for unrealized losses during the quarter, a majority was from CBT Nuggets written back down “due to a decrease in the value of certain crypto currencies” basically reversing previous unrealized gains:

We estimate that approximately $18 million of the net appreciation on our lower middle market portfolio was due to a decrease in the value of certain crypto currencies owned by our portfolio companies, CBT Nugget's, effectively representing a reversal of the unrealized appreciation previously recognized due to the increase in the value of crypto currencies during the fourth quarter. Excluding this impact, the net appreciation on the lower middle market portfolio was approximately $15 million during the first quarter.”

Source: MAIN Earnings Call Transcript

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last two months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last 12 months, including MAIN, Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Ares Capital, Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Hercules Capital (HTGC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have recently cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

Insider Ownership

MAIN is one of the few BDCs where most of the key players of management (more than just one or two people) actively purchase shares each quarter and have a total of over $115 million in vested interest in the company.

Source: MAIN Q4 2017 - Earnings Call Slides

Source: GuruFocus

Updated S&P Global Ratings For MAIN

On May 4, 2018, S&P Global Ratings confirmed its previous outlook as stable due to not pursuing “higher leverage through the newly passed Small Business Credit Availability Act” as discussed earlier. MAIN has an investment grade credit rating of BBB and currently the top rating it has assigned to a BDC.

Overview:

Main Street Capital announced on its first-quarter earnings call that it would not pursue higher leverage through the newly passed Small Business Credit Availability Act.

As a result, we are revising the outlook to stable from negative. We are also affirming the 'BBB' ratings.

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain low leverage relative to peers.

Rating Action:

On May 4, 2018, S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on Main Street Capital Corp. to stable from negative. We also affirmed the 'BBB' issuer credit ratings and senior unsecured ratings.

Rationale:

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain low leverage relative to peers. On the company's earnings call on May 4, 2018, it indicated that it would not pursue board or shareholder approval to reduce its required asset coverage to 150% from 200%. We estimate that asset coverage was about 320% as of March 31, 2018, which was well above peers we rate similarly. We believe that the cushion to its regulatory threshold helps mitigate the potential volatility in the portfolio given the high amount of equity investments in lower middle-market companies relative to peers.

Although leverage is low on a statutory basis, S&P Global Ratings' debt-to-adjusted total equity ("ATE") measure is closer to peers at about 0.65x as of Dec. 31, 2017, because it includes the company's Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and excludes certain equity investments in leveraged investment vehicles, as well as unrealized appreciation on the balance sheet.

The company has demonstrated a good track record since inception and has maintained solid realized return on average investments and good coverage of interest and dividends through what we consider to be stable and recurring earnings. The company's low operating expenses relative to peers help to support earnings. We also believe that the realized return is somewhat understated because it includes deferred taxes associated with unrealized appreciation (which we exclude from the metric). Because of the high level of equity investments, however, the company's interest income as a percentage of gross investment income is lower than peers' at just under 80%. That being said, the company's yield on income producing assets is in line with peers at 10%.

Outlook:

The stable outlook on Main Street Capital reflects our expectation that the firm's net investment income will be greater than its regular dividend over the next 12 to 24 months, and that it will operate with total debt to ATE of less than 1.0x and debt (excluding Small Business Investment Company debt) to reported equity below 0.85x. If the operating environment remains favorable, we expect the company to continue to issue equity and grow the portfolio modestly.

Q2 2018 BDC Reporting

BDCs will be reporting June 30, 2018, results in two weeks, and I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

