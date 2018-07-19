Advanced Micro Devices Should Go Higher - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/18/18)

Apache will stay down till they get the natural gas pipeline to Mexico.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 18.

Bullish Calls

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): CEO Lisa Su has done a great job in turning the stock. It deserves to go higher.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): CEO Jeff Lawson has got the likes of Uber and AirBnb on the platform. It's still a buy.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL): It's oversold. The entire group has gone much lower.

Bearish Calls

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM): The stock has moved up 50%. "I have cooled on the stock a bit because where are the profits? That’s what I want to know: Where are the profits?"

Apache (NYSE:APA): They have too much natural gas. If they get their natural gas pipeline through to Mexico, the stock will go much higher. Till then, Cramer cannot recommend a buy.

