Advanced Micro Devices Should Go Higher - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/18/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 18.
Bullish Calls
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): CEO Lisa Su has done a great job in turning the stock. It deserves to go higher.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): CEO Jeff Lawson has got the likes of Uber and AirBnb on the platform. It's still a buy.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL): It's oversold. The entire group has gone much lower.
Bearish Calls
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM): The stock has moved up 50%. "I have cooled on the stock a bit because where are the profits? That’s what I want to know: Where are the profits?"
Apache (NYSE:APA): They have too much natural gas. If they get their natural gas pipeline through to Mexico, the stock will go much higher. Till then, Cramer cannot recommend a buy.
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up