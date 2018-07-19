Wall Street Breakfast: Race To $1T Market Cap

Economy

Britain's new Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, is heading for a tough negotiating debut in Brussels today, with the EU side preparing to raise the pressure over deadlocked talks on the Northern Ireland border. The bloc's priority surrounds a potential backstop agreement and concerns that recent U.K. legislative amendments contradict past negotiating commitments made by Britain.

The EU will consider introducing tariffs on coal, pharmaceuticals and chemical products from the U.S. if President Trump imposes restrictions on European cars, Germany’s Wirtschaftswoche magazine reports. The potential trade measures will be decided based on the outcome of a meeting next week in Washington between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and President Trump.

China's foreign ministry has blasted Larry Kudlow's "shocking" and "bogus" accusations that said lower-ranking Chinese officials wanted a trade deal, but President Xi refused to make changes to China's technology transfer and other policies. Meanwhile, China’s foreign exchange regulator said it was well-equipped to keep currency markets steady amid intensifying trade frictions, and would use "counter-cyclical" measures to deal with instability.

President Trump said the U.S. may hammer out a trade deal with Mexico, and then do a separate one with Canada later, sowing fresh doubts about the future of the NAFTA. The warming relationship and progress with Mexico could prod Canada on some areas of disagreement, according to political strategists. The administration is looking for a win on trade, since talks with China have stalled.

The so-called Cal3 measure - also known as Proposition 9 - which seeks to split California into three states, has been removed from the ballot in November following a ruling from the state's Supreme Court. Opponents argued that the initiative posed a "revision" of the state constitution, as opposed to an "amendment," and the justices need more time to review and decide the merits of the case.

Plunging drilling costs have sparked an explosion of production in Texas, and is making the state a global oil superpower. According to HSBC, The Permian Basin and Eagle Ford oilfields are expected to produce 5.6M barrels per day by 2019, topping the 4.8M bpd output of Iraq and 3M bpd of Iran. That would make Texas the world's No. 3 oil producer, behind only Russia and Saudi Arabia.