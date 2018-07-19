Bank Of America: Nothing Lasts For Ever

Bank of America (BAC) is too big to grow much above the pace of nominal GDP, but it has been a strong recovery play and margin story over the last few years. How much is left in the tank, and why ask this question now?

Now is the time because BAC is on target to achieve its operating cost target for 2018, namely $53bn. Kudos to management for delivering this over a multi year time frame. Every time BAC had delivered on its cost targets, the reliability of management has increased in the market's estimation.

Going forward, CEO Brian Moynihan is looking for costs to flatten out. This from the analyst call:

Yes, the idea is for ’19 and ’20, we’ve told you on many occasions that we expect to maintain flattish over the next couple years beyond ’18.

Cost have generally been moving in a negative direction at BAC over the last ten quarters, so the leveling out is going to reduce operating leverage gains, but not eliminate them entirely.

BAC's efficiency ratio has improved strongly from around 70% in early 2014 to 59% currently. Clean of all the small irregular items., big and small, that banks deal with on both income and costs, this implies every 1% of revenue growth going forward is worth about 2.4% operating profit growth (before LLP costs). So around 4% growth in revenues would allow BAC to post ~10% operating profit growth. Share buybacks could then lift EPS further, so if you are a buyback person you will take that growth seriously.

Let's take a look at the current income dynamics.

Income at BAC begins with deposit volumes. These continue to grow about 4%, a little below nominal GDP growth.

Source: Company Data

As interest rates rise, BAC will see gradual widening of its spreads, which to the mind of this analyst is more important for the P&L than a flattening trend in the yield curve.

Investors should note however, that BAC's net interest margin (NIM) has not been expanding rapidly since it moved up in Q117. Gains are incremental. Be careful of commentators uncritically trumpeting the "rates leverage" line without looking at the facts of NIM expansion quarter to quarter.

Source: Company Data

So this central balance sheet and NIM expansion story is subdued, though still present. Net interest income is expanding off the back of it, but non interest income remains in non growth mode. This restricts the overall impact of the gentle expansion in net interest income to about 50% in terms of overall revenue growth.

Source: Company Data

The main deltas in the non-interest income lines for BAC this quarter were in trading income (positive) and other income (negative). Overall, non-interest income was down Y/Y.

Source: Company Data

Investors can't, alas, ignore the macro here, nor can they ignore the geopolitical noise. The current trend in the yield curve may in due course cause the market to adopt a less optimistic view of Fed rate hikes. And, with the Chinese currency weakening and conditions much like those of 2015 appearing in the world's second largest economy, deflationary impulses are likely to increase. To summarize, the 2015-16 stimulus conducted by the Chinese authorities to save the economy as it ground to a severe slowdown as now washed through and they face the same situation as three years ago. This is likely to challenge assumptions around the Fed's outlook and may cause the market to price a lower NIM expansion rate into BAC.

The US economy remains in robust shape, its unique features allowing investors there to worry less than in Asia and the EU. Still, given the risks to US growth posed by the trade policies of the Trump administration, risks are higher than they were as the cycle continues to mature.

I would not wish to build pre-tax earnings growth much above 7% into models for BAC's earnings. With buybacks then, we would still be in double digit territory for EPS growth at 7% revenue growth.

Valuation

As they dividend yield approaches 2%, holders of BAC will take much encouragement form the comfortable PE ratio two years out, still at single digits at 9.7x for 2020.

This gives the stock a slight edge over a peer such as JP Morgan (JPM) as it can grow into a comparable current year multiple.

Source: Company Data, Bloomberg

Conclusion

The operating leverage story is less powerful than it was in BAC, but still there. Macro headwinds are increasing, and lie in the hands of policy makers. The core outlook for BAC gives an attractive valuation. I expect less from the stock than we have seen, but remain a happy holder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.