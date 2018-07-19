Establishment Labs IPO: Growing Revenues At A Large Pace, But The Company Does Not Seem Cheap

It was incorporated in British Virgin Islands, which is not ideal. The company law which is applied is not that of the United States.

With 261% revenue growth in the past two years, Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) seems very interesting a priori. The company, which sells gel-filled breast implants, has revenue growth and is trying to sell products in the United States, which could be a great kicker for the stock. With that, the current share price does not represent an opportunity if we compare with other competitors.

(Source: S-1)

The underwriters are well-known players in Wall Street, which is very beneficial:

(Source: S-1)

Business Overview

Initially incorporated on January 18, 2004, and currently headquartered in Costa Rica, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was reorganized in British Virgin Islands on October 9, 2013. The company casts itself as a medical technology business focused on improving patient safety and aesthetic outcomes, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market.

(Source: S-1)

Establishment Labs makes most of its revenues from the sale of its silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants. The company has also developed complementary products and services on the MotivaImagine platform, which is intended to enhance patient outcomes.

(Source: Company website)

The image below showing the products was provided in the prospectus:

(Source: S-1)

How long has the company been selling its products? The Motiva Implants were acquired for the first time outside the United States in October 2010. As of today, the implants are sold in over 60 countries, including 9 out of the top 10 countries worldwide for breast augmentations.

When did Establishment Labs commence contacts with the FDA? An investigational device exemption, or IDE, from the FDA was received in March 2018. First patients were enrolled in April 2018, and Establishment Labs expects to complete enrollment in early 2019. In total, 750 patients are expected to be enrolled in the study in the United States, as well as in Canada, Germany, and Sweden. With this timetable in mind, new shareholders should not expect a lot of price volatility until 2019, when the results are released.

Patents: $3.4 million

Establishment Labs owns rights to three patents and nine pending patients in the U.S. Additionally, the company has eleven pending foreign applications and five pending PCT applications. According to the prospectus, Establishment Labs intends to continue expanding its intellectual property portfolio after obtaining FDA approval. The company’s research on Google Patents shows 12 results, as shown in the image below:

(Source: Google Patents)

Market Opportunity

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, approximately 1.65 million breast augmentations were performed in the world in 2016. In addition, the industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.5% from 2016 to 2021. The estimated market size in 2016 was equal to $1.15 billion.

Balance Sheet

Prior to the IPO, Establishment Labs shows significant amount of cash of $10.86 million, which represents 19% of the company’s total amount of assets. In addition, it shows intangibles and goodwill valued at $3.86 million, and property and equipment valued at $13.5 million. Shareholders need to be aware of the depreciation risk here. Goodwill, intangible assets and property and equipment could be impaired, which would lead to assets’ depreciation and likely share price declines:

(Source: S-1)

Total amount of liabilities is what investors would like the less, since the assets/liabilities ratio is below 1.

(Source: S-1)

The most significant liabilities are notes, which are valued at $19.1 million, and a put option with Madryn. These liabilities were registered as a result of an agreement with Madryn Health Partners, LP, under which the company could receive additional funds depending on certain milestones:

(Source: S-1)

The debts with Madryn bear high interest of 3-month LIBOR plus 11% per year, as shown in the following lines:

(Source: S-1)

261% Revenue Growth in Two Years, But No Positive CFO

Revenue growth has been astonishing in the recent history of Establishment Labs. Revenue has grown in the last two years by 261%, amounting to $34.681 million in 2017. In addition, gross profit has also increased by 256%, amounting to $17.702 million in 2017. Net losses have been negative in 2015, 2016, and 2017, which do not seem to matter much to investors if revenue growth continues at the same pace.

(Source: S-1)

Like many other start-ups, the company has not reported positive CFO. The cash flow from operations was negative in 2016 as well as 2017, equal to -14.26 million and -31.97 million respectively.

Additionally, from the cash flow statement, investors may not like stock-based compensations given in 2016 and 2017, equal to $3.215 million and $3.303 million respectively. Does not look too much for a company making revenues of $19.8 million and $34.6 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively? Readers should also remember that money managers don’t appreciate buying companies which make payments using shares.

(Source: S-1)

Use of Proceeds, Repayment to Class Z Preferred Shareholders And New Equity Structure

The use of proceeds is not beneficial, since the company will use money to repay previous preferred shareholders. Establishment Labs will use $5 million to finance further research & development with the FDA and $5 million to repay to Class Z preferred shareholders.

(Source: S-1)

In addition to the Class Z preferred stock, there are different share classes. Shareholders studying the balance sheet prior to the IPO will not appreciate the different share classes. As of December 31, 2017, there were classes such as C, D, E, F, A, and B, as shown in the image below:

(Source: S-1)

It seems very beneficial that after the IPO, the company expects to convert all different classes and have only one class. Only those investors who find the table below on page 52 of the S-1 will get to know it:

(Source: S-1)

Cash per Share and Valuation

From the previous table, the expected cash equals $46.9 million, with debt of $19.9 million. With 17.8 million shares outstanding expected after the IPO, cash per share will be $2.63. The shares trade at $18, or 6.8x its cash per share, which seems expensive as compared to other recent IPOs. Readers can check, for instance, the Autolus IPO (NASDAQ:AUTL), the Kezar Life Sciences IPO (NASDAQ:KZR), or the Eidos Therapeutics IPO (NASDAQ:EIDX). Like Establishment Labs, these were all companies submitting new applications to the FDA, and traded at about 3x their cash per share.

With $19 million in debt and $46.9 million in cash, the expected net debt will be equal to -$27.9 million. Using $18 and 17.8 million shares outstanding, the expected market capitalization will be equal to $320 million and the enterprise value will be equal to $292 million, and taking 60% revenue growth for 2018, forward revenue equals $55 million. With that figure in mind, the EV/2018 forward revenue equals 5.3x, which does not seem cheap as compared to other competitors. A very similar competitor, Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), with enterprise value of $201.39 million and $27 million in debt, trades at 4.6x its sales. The following is the list of competitors provided by Establishment Labs. Please note that Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are too large to represent good comparable peers of Establishment Labs:

(Source: S-1)

Shareholders and Independent Board of Directors

The following is the list of shareholders provided in the prospectus:

(Source: S-1)

Please note that none of the current shareholders own more than 50%. Additionally, the Board of Directors is expected to be independent, which shareholders will appreciate:

(Source: S-1)

Risk of Being Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands

Shareholders need to understand very well the risks of investing in a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands like Establishment Labs. First of all, the company law is different from that of the United States. Minority shareholders’ rights are less protected. Read the following lines in this regard:

(Source: S-1)

Additionally, judges in the United States will not be able to impose sanctions on the Board of Directors. The following information was provided in the prospectus:

(Source: S-1)

Conclusion

With shares trading at $18, the company does not seem cheap as compared to Sientra, its closest competitor. If the shares go below $10, or 2.72x sales, there may be an opportunity. But right now, at $18, the company is expensive.

With that, if the Establishment Labs receives positive results from the clinical trials, shareholders could receive stock returns. The clinical trial and the conversations with the FDA seem a great kicker in this case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.