Acacia Back On Track

The ZTE ban didn’t bode well for Acacia (ACIA) as the Chinese firm was its most important customer in terms of sales contribution. The market started pricing the ban factor sharply and Acacia fell to $25 from $50 apiece. Acacia CEO in its latest earnings call said that the firm was not expecting any relaxation of the ZTE ban this year, so its internal planning activities moved on with other opportunities revolving around silicon PIC and newer products in DCI and Metro markets. But who knew ZTE would take some extreme measures to rebuild its relationship with the U.S.? Last month ZTE had fired its entire board and then appointed a new chairman. Then ZTE paid the final tranche of a $1.4 billion penalty by placing $400 million in escrow at a U.S. Bank and Trump lifted the ban. Well done ZTE. So where does Acacia stand now? In a better position.

Source: Tradingview

“Removing the ban on ZTE was a key Chinese government demand amid escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies. President Donald Trump reversed course in May, saying he was reconsidering penalties on ZTE as a personal favor to Chinese President Xi Jinping”- Bloomberg

Although there is variability in DCI and metro markets Acacia believes that they present large growth opportunities. Acacia's current development activities are now focused on CFP2-DCO, CFP2-ACO, AC400 and Pico-based AC1200 modules to diversify its revenue streams and strengthen its market position. CFP2-DCO sales represented more than 10% of its total revenue during the first quarter of 2018 and some growth potential is evident because metro market is in its early phase and there has been growing interest from traditional telecom carriers. Acacia's several recent design wins and metro build outs in emerging markets may also present additional opportunities for CFP2-DCO. As a result Acacia expects revenue contribution from CFP2-DCO to increase throughout 2018. In addition to that, Acacia’s AC1200 module is designed by multiple Tier 1 NEM customers who are telling them that several of their hyper-scale customers are eagerly awaiting for the availability of AC1200, according to Acacia CEO in its latest earnings call.

3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 3/31/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 Revenue Growth 36% -32% -22% -39% -36% -31% 33% -18% -16% Gross Margin 42% 46% 47% 48% 49% 32% 44% 46% 33% EBIT Margin 19% 17% 27% 29% 26% -7% 9% 3% -18% Profit Margin 4% 9% 26% 38% 31% 6% 18% -24% -12% Free Cash Flow Margin 25% 13% 22% 8% 25% 5% 17% 3% 3%

Source: 10-K filing.

“We are also seeing potential opportunities for CFP2-DCO in emerging applications such as 5G and fiber deep as well as metro buildouts in emerging markets such as India. We are making progress on customer qualification and testing of our stand-alone PIC. We believe PIC sales will continue to help expand the size of our addressable market and expect revenue to increase throughout 2018, assuming that there are no adverse market or regulatory impacts to other China NEMs in 2018.” – Acacia CEO in its latest earnings call.

Research outlooks suggest that the market is in a favorable position for optical interconnect products. Research by KPMG suggests that the majority of the respondents are positive on semiconductor industry’s sales growth and profitability with substantial expenditures going forward towards research and development in communications sector. Wireless and wireline communications stood on first and third position as the dominant application markets for 2018, which makes Acacia attractive from a macro overview. China is trying hard to indigenize its semiconductor industry, which may lead to lower imports from U.S. but it's not evident at least for the near future. KPMG expects U.S. and China to maintain their massive market share up until next three years. Approximately 62% of the respondents in KPMG's research opined that semiconductor industry is going through its expansion stage.

Source: KPMG report.

“The global semiconductor market has posted consistent growth of greater than 20 percent for 14 consecutive months, and May 2018 marked the industry’s highest-ever monthly sales,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “The Americas led the way once again, with sales increasing by more than 30 percent compared to last year, and sales were up across all major semiconductor product categories on both a year-to-year and month-to-month basis.”

According to OFC Web 2.0 companies are increasingly building large-scale data centers and capturing the cloud services market. They are spending to connect equipment inside the data centers and to connect data centers from distances spanning a few kilometers across a campus to thousands of kilometers and even over submarine networks. The biggest demand today is to connect switches inside the data center, driving optical suppliers to develop and deliver new high capacity solutions. These are some of the most important trends behind the growth potential of optical communications market which positions Acacia attractively in the market.

Acacia expects net sales of $3.65-$3.7 billion in its upcoming third quarter which reflects a 9% increase on an actual basis and 5% on organic yoy basis. Expected diluted EPS is between $1.13-1.15 which includes net restructuring and acquisition related charges of $0.22. Now that it can continue its business with ZTE I think there might be a nice little EPS beat this quarter. I expect an EPS surprise by at least 5% given most recent conditions.

P/S P/B P/E P/FCF E/Y Oclaro (OCLR) 2.68 2.63 13.28 29.35 7.53% Lumentum (LITE) 23.26 4.19 23.26 32.79 4.30% Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA)ACIA 4.12 2.82 17.11 -0.48% Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) 2.65 2.72 16.43 6.09% Finisar Corp (FNSR) 1.59 1.29 -2.31% NeoPhotonics (NPTN) 1.01 1.6 -20.78% mean 5.89 2.54 17.52 31.07 -0.94%

Source: SEC filings.

Lifting the ban on ZTE is a great event for Acacia. But Acacia’s reliance on a limited number of customers can be problematic in the long run. Industry multiples indicate that Acacia is trading at a premium to its peers and some would consider the premium unjustifiable. But I don’t think market has totally priced the ZTE factor and there are rooms for more upward correction for Acacia. I’d consider Acacia a rather short term bet for this fiscal year but wouldn’t consider it a medium/long term investment before seeing how it works on expanding its customer base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.