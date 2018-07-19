S&P 500 And Gold: Breaking The Big Picture Into Smaller Frames Is A Must And A FAANG Too

The big picture is sometimes misleading. Breaking it into smaller frames allows for better understanding and an improved decision-making process.

Two of the world's most used/famous assets - the S&P 500 index and gold - perhaps represent these characteristics better than any other asset.

Background

In our recent "Never Say Never Again" article we presented some of the most amazing divergences of the past two decades.

One of the divergences we touched upon was the S&P 500 (SPY) versus Gold (GLD). To wit:

About seven years ago the SPDR Gold Trust ETF was the largest ETF in the world with ~$77.5B assets under management (AuM). At that time, the second largest ETF in the world was the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF with "only" ~$76.5B of AuM. Today, SPY has ~8.4x more AuM than the GLD.

The thing is that AuM is only part of the greater picture and seven years is only a fraction of a long-term view.

In another article we wrote that "It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfolio Of The Holder" and there's no better pair that the S&P 500 and gold to show how illusive, relative and time-bound this is.

Not only that the S&P 500 and gold are two leading assets, benchmarks and indicators - used by many investors - but they are also considered to be two uncorrelated assets and, as such, appeal to many investors.

In a perfect world, the more uncorrelated assets a portfolio consists - the lower the overall portfolio risk/volatility (VXX ,UVXY) and the better the risk-adjusted returns suppose to be.

Is it so?

The Big (Misleading) Picture

Looking at the past forty seven years (well, 46.5 to be more precise but we treat 2018 as a year) - point (1/1/1972) to point (7/18/2018) - shows that the ratio between the S&P 500 level to gold price hasn't moved at all. As a matter of fact, if we draw a line between the two points we will get an almost-perfect straight line.

Theoretically, one may think that there was either very little volatility when it comes to S&P500/Gold. Alternatively/In addition, one could assume that there is/was a very high correlation between the performances of these two leading assets.

A quick reality check would show that the exact opposite actually occurred. The volatility have skyrocketed at times and the correlation is very low.

Source: @charliebilello

As a matter of fact, during the past 47 years (1972-2018) there were only 24 years (1972, 1978-1982, 1985-1987, 1990, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2003-2007, 2009-2012, 2016-2017), or ~51%, in which both the S&P 500 and gold spot price moved in the same direction.

Out of these 24 years, there were only 3 years (1981, 1990, 2000), or 12.5%, where both the S&P 500 and gold moved simultaneously down. In all other 21 years, or 87.5%, the simultaneous move was up.

Out of the 23 years (1973-1977, 1983-1984, 1988-1989, 1991-1992, 1994, 1996-1999, 2001-2002, 2008, 2013-2015, 2018 YTD) in which the S&P 500 and gold moved in opposite directions, gold was the asset that moved down in 17 years (1975-1976, 1983-1984, 1988-1989, 1991-1992, 1994, 1996-1999, 2013-2015, 2018 YTD ), or ~74%.

There are only 6 years (1973-1974, 1977, 2001-2002, 2008), or ~26%, in which the S&P 500 and gold moved in opposite directions, that saw the S&P 500 moving down.

Nonetheless, looking at 1972-2018 as one unit is painting a very misleading view. In order to better understand the complexity of such a long-term view we are going to break this 47-year period into four sub-smaller periods.

The Smaller Picture - Part I: 1972-1980

Characteristics: The US is suffering from hyperinflation and stagnation, oil embargo (1973-1974), cold war (continuous), Iranian revolution (1978-1979)

Perception: 100% gold, there's no room or need for any other class in a portfolio (certainly not for stocks).

Perception faith: Quite accurate. Stocks weren't bad at all but nothing close to what gold - the world's best investment - delivered.

Total returns (9 years): Gold: +1,256.4%, S&P 500: +97.4%

Source: @charliebilello

The Smaller Picture - Part II: 1981-1999

Characteristics: Valuations don't matter, it's a new (internet-based) world, don't worry be happy, money grows on tress, growth - just like diamonds - can last forever.

Perception: 100% stocks, there's no room or need for any other class in a portfolio (certainly not for gold).

Perception faith: Very accurate. Long stocks and/or short gold; it worked separately and it worked even better combined...

Total returns (19 years): Gold: -51%, S&P 500: +1,915.2%

Source: @charliebilello

The Smaller Picture - Part III: 2000-2011

Characteristics: Dot-com bubble burst, 9/11 horror events, subprime crisis, deflation, depression, recession, PIIGS / a potential Eurozone breakup.

Perception: In Go-l-d we trust, stocks are too risky and unrewarding.

Perception faith: Very accurate. Long gold, don't touch stocks and if you like diversification - buy some corporate bonds (LQD, AGG, HYG, JNK) and/or US Treasuries (TLT, SHV, SHY, IEF) was the way to play the first decade of the 21st century.

Total returns (12 years): Gold: +443.4% S&P 500: +6.8%

Source: @charliebilello

The Smaller Picture - Part IV: 2012-2018

Characteristics: Quantitative easing, loose monetary policies, low inflation, low rates, low yields, low-hanging money (it does grow on trees after all!...), Donald Trump.

Perception: Stocks rock, gold sucks.

Perception faith: Very accurate.

Total returns (7 years): Gold: -21.5%, S&P 500: +156.7%

Source: @charliebilello

Conclusion

The big picture is sometimes misleading. Breaking it into smaller frames not only help in better understanding the big picture but also creates smaller pictures that tell separate, completely different, stories (compare to the one being told by the big picture).

Similarly, perceptions might be misleading too. It's safe to say that perceptions work better when it comes to smaller intervals (time frames) and must be challenged every now and then.

Speaking of perceptions and the big picture, take a look at the below chart and ask yourself is it normal? Is it normal for the market cap of the top 5 S&P 500 companies to be $4,095,058,706,432 while the market cap of the bottom 282 S&P 500 companies is $4,092,769,755,136 (slightly below the top 5...)

Source: @michaelbatnick

I've wrote about "The Big FAANG Theory" and a possible "FAANG Reclassification" and I'm not a person you can easily scare with a FAANG spooky chart. However, even I find it to be more than just a perception that Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) are worth (combined) more than 56.4% of the companies that are making the S&P 500.

Unlike the title of this article, this is as far as one can go from (investing in) uncorrelated assets; the FAANG are as highly correlated as it can get!

Just like the title of this article, this is an unprecedented divergence; it's as extreme as an unprecedented divergence can be!

The funny (or sad/worrying, depends how you look at it) thing is that I wouldn't be extremely surprised if one day the top 5 (or 6, if we add Microsoft (MSFT) to the mix) will be worth more than the bottom 495 (or 494)...

Now what - gold, stocks or both?...

Disclosure: I am/we are long UVXY OTM CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short vertical bull call spread on NFLX

Short vertical bull call spread on FB

Long and short a few (both CALL and PUT) options involving SPY