Exceptional Rate Leverage Continues To Drive Comerica

Comerica shares don't look overextended, nor do they look cheap, and investors are looking to the company's capital return plans as the next major driver.

Deposit costs are starting to rise, but Comerica continues to have an attractive deposit beta (as well as a strong loan beta) and a great core deposit base.

With one of the strongest net betas (loan beta minus deposit beta) in the banking sector, Comerica (CMA) has continued to outperform, with the shares beating regional peers over the last year and on a year-to-date basis, though lagging more recently. Although Comerica isn’t posting particularly strong loan growth, that’s actually not such a bad thing right now, as loan growth isn’t really what the market is prioritizing or valuing (EPS revisions/growth are stronger drivers at the moment).

Comerica continues to look like a good name to consider for investors who want to play above-average near-term earnings growth, but aren’t as worried about valuation relative to long-term benchmarks. Rising deposit costs do remain a worry, but between regulatory relief, spread leverage, operating leverage, and perhaps some M&A options, Comerica still offers a lot of what the Street currently wants in a bank stock.

A Strong Bottom-Line Beat, But The Details Do Matter

On the surface, Comerica posted a very strong quarter relative to sell-side EPS expectations, and it is definitely true that the company’s net interest income and net interest margin exceeded expectations on strong yield improvements. On the other hand, expenses were higher than expected, deposit costs rose more than expected, and the beat was largely driven by the provision line, where Comerica posted a recovery instead of its more typical small provisioning expense. Adjust that and the results were closer to in line – which isn’t to say that this wasn’t a good quarter, rather just that it’s not really a clear window into what comes next.

Revenue rose 8% from last year and 6% from the first quarter, with very strong net interest income growth (up 18% yoy, up 7% qoq) driving the business. Net interest income was driven by spread leverage, as net interest margin improved my almost 60bp yoy and 20 bp qoq, while average earning asset balances declined yoy and were basically unchanged sequentially. Fee income dropped by double-digits from last year and ticked up modestly from the first quarter.

Unlike some banks that are making significant investments into IT or spending to build out new business platforms, Comerica is largely holding the line, and its reported core expenses declined about 1% from last year, paving the way for 20% yoy growth and 11% qoq growth in core pre-provision earnings – a very strong result relative to its peer group.

Where’s The Loan Growth?

Comerica continues to lag the industry when it comes to loan growth, with just 1% growth in loans for the second quarter. Like Bank OZK (OZK), Comerica saw strong construction loan growth demand (loans up 14% yoy and almost 5% sequentially), but Comerica is joining with most larger banks (including PNC (PNC) and Wells Fargo (WFC)) in taking a more cautious approach to CRE lending, with this category up 2% yoy but down about 2% sequentially. Core C&I lending was 2% from the year-ago period, and Comerica noted some softness in middle-market lending, which I find a little curious given the results from PNC and Wells Fargo, making me wonder whether Comerica is losing some share.

On a more positive note, Comerica’s loan beta remains very strong, at around 90% on a cumulative cycle-to-date basis and at close to 150% for the quarter – well above the level at Bank OZK and First Horizon (FHN). With a portfolio skewed very heavily to floating-rate loans, and short-term LIBOR in particular, Comerica continues to see strong yield improvements, with a 37bp qoq improvement in yield that blows away the likes of PNC and Wells Fargo.

On a less positive note, management’s guidance for loan growth remains pretty sluggish, with the company looking for “moderate” second-half growth. Odd as it may sound, loan growth is not necessarily a big deal right now – the market is increasingly worried about whether sectors like commercial real estate (and particularly in New York City) are getting overheated, and above-average loan growth has turned into something of a contrary indicator for many bank stocks.

There are some concerns on the deposit side, too. Comerica saw its end-of-period deposit balance decline almost 1% sequentially, while deposit costs rose 17bp – notably higher than for PNC and Wells Fargo. Although Comerica’s cumulative deposit beta remains quite attractive (below 20%), the quarterly beta shot up unexpectedly, with management taking a more pro-active approach to repricing some client deposits. I don’t think Comerica is on the verge of losing its attractive spread leverage, but betas and costs are going to increase and I expect less NIM expansion benefits after 2018.

Options All Around

Comerica is sitting in a pretty good position today. The company has a strong deposit base full of extremely low-cost commercial deposits that have proven fairly sticky. Comerica also has a strong C&I lending franchise with a reasonably clean credit history that could jumpstart a potential acquirer’s efforts to better diversify into middle-market lending (an area that PNC, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan (JPM) and others have all flagged as attractive).

Comerica has also benefited from regulatory relief, with the bank now omitted from the DFAST process and able to shift more assets toward lending versus lower-yielding securities. Although the company’s guidance for loan growth doesn’t suggest a big surge in loan growth is coming, the option to re-allocate between securities and loans does mean that the company doesn’t have to be as concerned about maintaining deposit growth.

The Opportunity

I’ve underestimated Comerica’s leverage to rising rates and management’s ability to really hold the line on operating costs. On the other hand, I remain a little surprised that the bank hasn’t generated more loan growth. In any case, my core assumptions haven’t changed all that much – although I do expect higher near-term earnings growth (over the next couple of years), my modeling inputs still produce mid-teens mid-term earnings growth and high single-digit long-term growth. That still does not support a very compelling fair value on a discounted earnings basis, though a P/E approach does suggest a fair value of over $100 is reasonable (discounted earnings is a more conservative methodology).

Improving returns also support a higher fair value by way of ROTCE/TBV, with a fair value in the high $90’s on the basis of a 16% ROTCE.

The Bottom Line

On the whole, I like to buy bank stocks at discounts to discounted earnings and/or “fair” P/TBV and sell when stocks get pricey on a P/E basis. Comerica is more or less in the middle of that now, with the shares not really cheap per se, but not necessarily out of room to run yet either. Recent renewed rumors of Comerica as an M&A target may have some validity, and this bank’s heft (albeit shrinking) exposure to higher rates should still power attractive PPOP growth for a little while longer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.