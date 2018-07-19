RIV: Managed Distribution Plan Terminated

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) has just announced their latest distributions for the months of; August, September, and October. With this latest announcement the fund also made a couple key changes. The fiscal year end for RIV will be moved to July 31 from the previous October 31. That doesn't make all that much of a difference but the real point that was announced was the board announcing that they have approved of the termination of its managed distribution plan. The fund adopted a new policy beginning August 1, 2018; to make regular monthly cash distributions of its net investment income based on net investment income and projected performance of the fund. I would expect the rate the fund had been paying of $0.21 per share on a monthly basis since August 2017, will decrease as the fund had been previously paying out much of its long cap gains to keep the distribution at that elevated level.

On June 30, 2017 the fund had adopted the managed distribution policy to pay out a monthly rate of $0.21 or amounting to approximately 13% of the NAV. At that time, the fund had jumped dramatically from a discount to a premium.

Source - CEFconnect

You can also see that after the fund jumped to a premium with that announcement, it had also went back and forth between discount and premium; before rising sharply higher and not looking back for 2018. The only problem with this is the fact that the NAV had been slowly eroding YTD, while the market price continued to trudge higher and higher. This ultimately lead to the sharp rise in the premium. The current premium for the fund sits at 9.48%.

Source - CEFconnect

The fund has a short history, being incepted on December 23, 2015 so there is not a long history to go on with this fund. The fund had been performing relatively okay, in 2016 the NAV total return was 17.13%, and for 2017 the NAV had a return of 11.31%. YTD the NAV has a total return of 1.67%, but its market price is showing a return of 11.39%. With these kind of returns though its clear to see that the fund could not sustain the 13% NAV distribution policy. I believe this change will actually help the fund long-term as the new policy should help keep NAV from declining because of the high distribution.

It should also be noted that just on June 29, 2018 the announcement results of the special stockholder meetings was released. At that time stockholders voted to approve a new investment advisory agreement between the Fund and ALPS Advisors, Inc. and a new investment sub-advisory agreement between ALPS and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. From the press release it states, " The new investment advisory and sub-advisory agreements were presented to stockholders in connection with the recently completed transaction in which DST Systems, Inc., the parent company of ALPS, was acquired by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (the “Transaction”)." This transaction was not expected to change anything with the fund at that time.

So, while it isn't suggested that it is directly related, it is still a little bit curious that this change happened so shortly after that announcement.

With this change, I would expect to see the premium disappear and for the fund to trade where it had previously, at a discount to NAV. This isn't necessarily a bad thing but that is why my initial article on RIV, "Closed-End Fund RIV - High Risk/High Reward?," had been titled in that manner. I personally felt that for a mainly equity fund to attempt to maintain a 13% distribution policy, is a daunting task for any management team.

The fund does, however, state in the press release that they anticipate to still payout a fixed rate dollar amount that will be adjusted only from "time-to-time."

Source - CEFconnect

When looking at the funds history of distributions, it does appear that they will attempt to keep the amount at a stable payout for periods of time. This can be a good thing with investors enjoying predictable monthly income.

Conclusion

RIV shareholders are safe from a distribution cut for the months of August, September, and October at the $0.21 per share rate. However, it is likely the fund will get a "good sized" haircut when the announcement for the November distribution is announced. I expect a lot of selling over that period of time. As for me, my holding in RIV is about 0.7% of my overall portfolio so I will be holding on and waiting for an opportunity to purchase the fund at a discount in the future. Which, I believe a discount is on the near-term horizon for RIV.

