Emerald Health: Why Did This Stock Tank 60% In 2018?

We first wrote about Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) in February 2018 where we highlighted the several major risks of stock including its questionable foray into crypto, dubious stock options issuances, and risks from significant insider ownership and dealings. We stated that one of the key catalysts for the stock is the Alberta and British Columbia cannabis supply agreements. On July 11, 2018, the province of British Columbia announced its list of 31 cannabis suppliers and Emerald is nowhere to be found. One week earlier, Alberta announced its supply deal with 13 suppliers and Emerald was also absent from the list. The stock has been in free fall since the announcement on Wednesday. The company now faces several additional headwinds as some of the risks we had highlighted materialized. We think the stock will continue to face heavy headwinds in the near-term until positive developments emerge.

Situation Overview

Since we issued our last report on Emerald in February, the stock has lost >60% of its value. The company has continued to advance its previously stated objectives including obtaining sales license for its Pure Sunfarms and advancing its own facilities. However, the company has also continued to carry the red flags we highlighted in our initial article which and the recent loss in Alberta and British Columbia is worrying investors about the future of this company. We will discuss its recent developments and implications.

Progress in 2018

Emerald has successfully obtained the cultivation license for its 1.1 million greenhouse facility under the JV with Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF). The facility is expected to produce 7k-8k kg in 2018 and reach 46k-52k of capacity in 2019. We think the news is expected and provides no incremental benefits. Emerald also signed a supply agreement with the JV to take 40% of the production but the question is whether the company can sell these products given it has failed to secure any provincial supply agreements.

On May 2, Emerald announced that it has acquired a private LP named Agro-Biotech for $90 million of cash and stock. We are a little confused by this acquisition as the Quebec supply deal has already concluded and Emerald is clearly late to the party by acquiring a producer without a clear end market. The company is also facing lawsuits from a party that claims to have entered into LOI regarding a sale of Agro-Biotech. We don't like these messy situations especially when there are no clear strategic merits.

Crypto Shenanigans

On January 26, Emerald and DMG Blockchain announced a JV focusing on blockchain application in the cannabis market. However, we remained skeptical as we stated back in February in our article that:

To go even further, we view the announcement as negative and a warning sign that the management is distracted and seem trying to capitalize on the crypto and blockchain mania in an effort to drive short-term share price appreciation given short vesting period for most options granted (25%/25%/50%)

What is more important is that we even highlighted the risk of Emerald losing provincial contracts due to distraction from these unrelated ventures. We went on to warn the company and investors in our article that:

The entire cannabis sector is in a race to build up inventory and secured the all-important provincial supply agreement. The big players have already announced ambitious expansion plans and we think management should focus on using its West Coast advantage to secure the BC and Alberta (two large markets) provincial supply agreement, instead of doing one-off stunts on blockchain which is totally irrelevant in our opinion.

Unfortunately, our warning turned out to be true. Let us take a look at the share price of DMG Blockchain, which has crashed even harder than Emerald. We are no expert in blockchain but we are knowledgeable enough to know that the timing of the announcement was dubious and near-term adoption of blockchain in cannabis remains elusive and uncertain. We sincerely hope investors listened to our warnings and conducted due diligence.

Insider vs. Shareholders

Another development that concerned us involves another related entity that is controlled by the largest shareholder group of Emerald. In April, Emerald Health announced that it will create a JV called Emerald Health Naturals (EHN) with another related entity, San Diego-based Emerald Health Bioceuticals ("EHB"). The new JV will focus on selling cannabis-related health products and will acquire exclusive Canadian rights to sell EHB's products. However, we are not impressed by the non-arm's length nature of this transaction and question why management needs to give 49% of the JV to another related private company? According to the press release, EHB is 70% owned by Emerald Health Sciences, who is the largest shareholder of Emerald with 37% ownership of the publicly traded Emerald Health Therapeutics. We have seen how cannabis companies have been destroyed by insider dealings during the Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) / Nuuvera deal and past dealings of Cannabis Wheaton, now called Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF). We do not like this deal structure at all and believes that management is not acting in the best interest of public shareholders. The significant ownership of privately-held Emerald Health Sciences and its 70% ownership of EHB undermined our confidence in the board and management's judgment. We would simply rather not take the risk of potential conflict of interests and unfair dealings as cannabis companies have not had a good corporate governance track record as a whole.

Failure in Alberta and British Columbia

Emerald failed to secure any supply deals in the two Western Canadian provinces, also two of the largest cannabis markets in the country. This is a fact and we think the company has not proven its ability to execute and is being punished by the markets. The company has all its facilities in British Columbia and it is only fair to assume that it will most likely participate in the local market, similar to how Hydropotehcary dominated the Quebec market. While it is true that the government of BC has opted for an open approach when it comes to cannabis procurement and included 31 suppliers in the deal, but the fact that Emerald is not even included in the expanded list is striking and worrisome. Despite the chatter around unfavorable pricing terms being proposed by the BC government, we think it is vital that Emerald secure a market for its upcoming productions. Emerald does not have the market pricing power to choose which market it wants to participate in. The fact that they failed to secure any supply deals so far shows to us that management has failed to execute in the early stage of the market formation.

The company attempted to appease public investors on July 12, the day of the BC supplier announcement, when it issued a corporate update that signaled an even more troubling message. The press release essentially acknowledged that the company messed up the provincial applications and then went on to declare that non-cannabis related natural health products will be its new strategic focus. The update provided no assurance to investors and instead raised more questions around corporate strategy. It is not difficult to understand why investors reacted in such a negative fashion last week.

Conclusion

Clearly, it is painful to watch this company struggle. Even in their latest attempt to pivot towards non-cannabis related wellness products, they opt to complicate things by holding a 50/50 with its privately-held large shareholder. Perhaps they had no other source of capital and the majority shareholder is the only one willing to invest in Emerald at this point. Anyhow, we have all seen what could happen when scandals and insider dealings become exposed and we would not want to take the risk here. We think Emerald's 37% shareholder, Emerald Health Sciences, is the biggest risk to its corporate governance and the recent deal to form a JV with this exact shareholder is a major red flag to us. It is unclear to us how the company plans to participate in the Canadian market and its latest attempt to pivot towards health products is just confusing. The crypto shenanigans displayed a high level of poor judgment and opportunistic mindset of Emerald's management and the Board. We think the stock is up for a bumpy ride as investors continue to evaluate the recent RFL loss and strategic uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.