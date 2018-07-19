American Express Oversold On Revenue Miss; Earnings And Revenue Outlook Is Promising

American Express (AXP) came out with their second quarter earnings yesterday. Despite beating on earnings net of interest expense, at $1.84 per share vs. expectations of $1.82 per share, they missed on revenue, which came in at $10B vs. expectations of $10.05B. After hours the stock traded down almost 3%, at one point almost 4% despite positive guidance. I think with upcoming economic indicators as well as their business model, the company should perform quite well and the markets over reacted negatively to the news.

To get a better idea of the company’s prospects we must look into the main ideas driving their value. The first driver is indicators that will help the whole industry. To show this, I will take a few charts from another article I wrote on Visa (V), and show how they apply similarly to American Express as well. The next driver is market share growth that is specific to American Express. Lastly comes their unique business model. Unlike other credit card companies such as Visa and MasterCard (MA), American Express goes beyond credit card transactions and also takes on a large portion of the banking aspect. This increases their risk, but also increases their earnings.

To start, we will look at how the company has performed in a bubble. The first chart is their most recent reports on how they did this quarter. The second is how they did the previous quarter. While the company didn’t release much information in their 8K release, we have their overall performance figures. What we see here is 9% revenue growth and 21% net income growth YoY. While 9% revenue growth YoY is good, it is lower than the 11.5% revenue growth shown in the previous quarter. In line with the slightly lower revenue increase, we also saw lower net income growth at 21% vs. last quarter’s 30.6% growth YoY.

However, while growth YoY wasn’t quite as large as last quarter, these numbers are quite impressive. With U.S. retail sales only increasing between 4.8%-6.6% YoY and consumer spending is growing at 2.5% YoY, the 9% revenue increase is growing faster than retail spending and overall consumer spending. Not only is the company growing due to the good conditions for U.S. spending growth shown by the indicators which should help the whole industry, but it is growing at an even faster rate. This implies that either the industry is taking a larger share of overall spending or that American Express is taking a larger share of the industry. What we will see from the next few charts is that both of these are true.

The first thing we will look at is American Express’s market share. As we can see from the chart below, the company grew faster than Mastercard and Discover and fell short only slightly to Visa. In their growth, American Express found itself nearly identical in market share to Mastercard. The company watched its market share grow from 21.45% to 21.63% in a year. While that doesn’t seem like such a big increase, it puts the company on track to become the second biggest card provider in the U.S.

Now we must look at the industry as a whole. As I showed more in depth in my article on Visa, there are many factors that have led to industry growth here. The main on is that cash is going out of style. The majority of transactions are made with debit and credit vs. cash.

Some indicators that slightly affect other companies like Visa and Mastercard affect American Express more due to the fact that they back their own loans. This model is what makes American Express a different play than Visa or Mastercard. While they make money only on processing fees and use banks to back their loans, American Express backs much of these loans themselves and therefore earns the interest income.

As they are the ones who gain when customers pay and are liable when customers either can’t pay or default, debt ratios are significantly more important to American Express than they are to the other card companies. The first is U.S. Consumer Credit Change. Despite market expectations of only a $12.7B increase in credit, the markets saw an increase of $24.6B as spending grew and credit facilities increased lending. One of those companies extending more credit is American Express whose financials later on will show their efforts to increase lending.

The next indicator shows not the growth in debt but the likely ability of consumers to pay their credit card bills. As the debt ratio to discretionary spending remains fairly neutral, it means that consumers aren’t taking on more debt than they can handle.

That being said, as we get into their business model, we will see that American Express has had to account for more doubtful accounts and higher provisions for losses. In order to increase revenue, the company has made two moves: increase lending to increase interest income and reduce fees to increase merchant use.

As we can see from their 1Q-10Q below, the increased lending of 14% has required them to increase their loan reserves by 39%. This is an increase from 2% of loans to 2.5%. This implies that the company is taking a slightly lower level of creditworthiness as their expectations of failed loans increases. However, we can also see that these estimates are likely conservative as ending balance went up in the first quarter of both years as well as the fact that they are accounting for a larger portion of accounts in comparison to those that are past due. The most important number here though is that the company is writing off 2.4% of loans up from 2%. While this caused an additional $136M in losses, it also came with an added $464M in interest income, which made it a positive move.

The other method is lowering the discount rate. While this has been incredibly marginal at 2.37% vs. 2.43% last year, we can see that this has been working. While the discount rate has lowered, we can see that average fee per card has increased from $48 to $51 which represents positive growth especially as the company added 2.9M cards.

The last mention is that despite having slightly missed revenue, the company expects to hit their annual expectations. This is a classic case where investors see slight misses and react to them. As we can see before, people tend to react stronger to misses than they do to beats. The positive trends that we saw in the first quarter are likely to have repeated themselves in the second quarter considering their earnings beat. Considering the progress and increased income the company is earning, I believe any drop is unwarranted and the company is a clear buy. As the release also mentions higher provisions for losses up to $806M, it implies a growing lending portfolio that should also provide higher long term revenue.

For some other positive trends the company is seeing such as user growth, their Supreme Court case win, and their stress test results, here are many of their talking points from their second quarter release:

"We are a globally integrated payments company and the power of our differentiated business model was evident throughout this quarter's results," said Stephen J. Squeri, chairman and chief executive officer. "Revenue growth was driven by broad-based increases in Card Member spending and fees. It also reflected the benefit of higher loan volumes, which that spending helped to generate. "With total Card Member spending up 10 percent and 2.9 million new cards acquired, we are both strengthening relationships with current customers and attracting new ones through innovative products and services. "We continued our progress towards parity coverage in the U.S., expanded our network internationally and announced new card offerings with three important business partners – Amazon, Marriott, and Wells Fargo. "Our disciplined control of operating expenses, combined with revenue growth, gave us the flexibility to make substantial investments in our global brand campaign, additional customer benefits, and digital capabilities that will help to grow our business over the long term. "After completing this year's Federal Reserve stress test, we received a green light to increase the quarterly dividend and are resuming our share buybacks this quarter." Mr. Squeri also noted an important legal win during the quarter: "The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in our favor, found that our differentiated business model has spurred innovation, and ended a long-running antitrust case." Looking ahead, Mr. Squeri said, "We expect 2018 revenues to be up at least 9 percent, and we are reaffirming our full-year EPS guidance at the high end of the $6.90 – $7.30 range we set earlier this year."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.