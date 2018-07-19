McEwen Mining: Buy The Strength

McEwen Mining (MUX) is breaking out higher on optimism surrounding its operational improvements. Management is experimenting with innovative production methods that aim to reduce costs and leverage its returns to a move higher in precious metal prices. Moreover, its share price is trading near multi-decade lows, signaling that it could be an attractive spot to add a position. I am buying stock in this name as potential operational improvements allow it to be a leader in the mining space.

Fundamental Narrative

MUX looks attractively valued at current levels as management continues to grow production while using new, innovative strategies to lower costs and improve efficiency.

The company engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

In the most recent quarter, MUX reported consolidated production of 36,959 (+66.5%) gold ounces and 772,432 (-0.9%) silver ounces, or 47,258 gold equivalent ounces, according to Seeking Alpha. Moreover, a Preliminary Economic Assessment study on the potential restart of production from the El Gallo Complex (Project Fenix) was recently published. It stated that the project had an average annual production rate of roughly 47,000 ounces gold equivalent, low initial capital cost of $41M for Phase 1 and $30M for Phase 2, and pay-back period of 4.1 years.

This study shows MUX’s innovative approach towards the future of the El Gallo complex, where management has abandoned its original standalone approach towards development of the El Gallo silver mine and advanced towards the development of an integrated complex, according to its earnings call. MUX plans to make things different by building a mill to process its heap. Once they have the mill running for a couple of years, they will be able to accommodate ore to be mined from the El Gallo silver mine. The plan entails using the minor pit at El Gallo Gold as a tailings storage facility. The use of mine pits for tailings storage is a proven practice in several countries, such as Australia, Mexico, Peru, according to management. By doing this, in addition to cost advantages, MUX can also reduce its closure liabilities at El Gallo Gold. The report was perceived as very bullish for the company’s economic prospects, leading its share price higher amid a weakening gold environment.

Within Mexico, management expects overall costs to decline in coming quarters due to the removal of mining costs, which ceased at the end of May. And despite the completion of mining activities in the area, MUX will continue to produce gold on a declining basis as they leach for the next two-plus years. This production profile will allow the company to maintain an established presence in the area, as they continue with studies and development on mine life extension using sulfide resources. Meanwhile, at Black Fox, production is expected to remain steady throughout the rest of the year, when compared to the first quarter. They expect costs to trend closer to its guidance, while management continues with the evaluation of its opportunities in the region.

At Gold Bar, management sees that they are on schedule for commissioning of the mine in the fourth quarter of 2018, with the objective to declare commercial production in the first quarter of 2019. This mine will be its newest addition to progressing with construction as planned, with management having started evaluating additional mining opportunities through mine design and ore haul optimization, according to its earnings call. The project is currently on schedule and on budget with approximately 22% of activities completed and 27% of the costs incurred as of the end of April, according to its earnings call.

Price Action

Below is a chart of the company’s share price since 2000. What can be seen is that its stock has traded in an extremely wide range over this time, with prolonged periods of up and down trends, ultimately leading to a low annualized return since its IPO, with a lot of price volatility. The positive development is that MUX is emerging from one of its lowest levels in the last decade, rising on operational strength. Management is experimenting with a number of innovative production strategies, allowing the company to move higher amid declining precious metal prices. Due to the volatility of this name, adding a position here on the most recent breakout above $2.3 makes sense, with a stop-loss level of $2.00 should its share price reverse lower.

Conclusion

MUX is ultimately at the will of its underlying commodity price inputs, even as it bucks the trend higher while commodity prices are declining. Should gold and silver fall significantly more, its operations will likely turn lower as well. Nevertheless, MUX is attractively positioned currently, experimenting with innovative production methods to drive costs lower, leveraging itself to a potential turnaround in gold and silver prices. Its share price is similarly trading near multi-decade lows, signaling a potential attractive entry point. I am buying stock in this name with a tight stop-loss, potentially benefiting from its longer-term growth prospects.

Markets move quickly. To take advantage of the highs and lows - especially in today's volatile environment - you need a strategy that's nimble and flexible. My approach is both, and it enables me to move in and out of assets and sectors while continually generating double-digit annualized returns. Sign up for Absolute Returns today to see how I manage my portfolio in the continuously changing market environment. Many believe absolute returns and beating the market are mere fiction, but I assure you they're not. See for yourself how you can benefit from my approach, and how your portfolio can profit, regardless of market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.