Updated Investment Case On BioDelivery Sciences

The company has recently addressed funding needs and is seeing strong growth from its primary compound.

Today, we revisit small cap biopharma BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI). For the last few quarters, the company has reported better than expected quarterly results and has a common trading pattern. Quarterly earnings have taken the shares up from ~$2 level at the time the results posted to the ~$3 level in fairly quick order.

Unfortunately, in previous quarters, the stock then sank back down to the ~$2 level again where the cycle repeated. This quarter has been different and BDSI has remained trading near the $3 level since its initial rally off quarterly results. With second quarter results fast approaching, I thought it was a good time to look again at this 'Tier 3' concern.

Company Overview:

BioDelivery Sciences is a Raleigh, NC based specialty pharmaceutical company. BioDelivery focuses on pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The stock currently sports a market capitalization of just north of $175 million and trades right at $2.75 a share.

Product Portfolio:

The company has two main products. The first is BELBUCA which is a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The other is BUNAVAIL which is combo of buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence. Both products are well-positioned to benefit from the big effort to move away from addictive opioid compounds for managing pain.

Source: Company Presentation

In the first quarter, the company posted revenue of $11.3 million which was slightly above expectations and up almost 20% on year-over-year basis. Growth was primarily powered by sales of BELBUCA which shot up from $4.6 million in 1Q2017 to $8 million in the first quarter of this year. The product recently launched in Canada under a distribution deal with Purdue. BioDelivery also notched coverage wins with Humana, CVS/Caremark and Procure earlier this year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

On July 6th, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $3.50 price target on BDSI noting the following

weekly prescription data through June 29 shows Belbuca trends are accelerating and prescription volumes are making new highs, with Q2 Belbuca sales trending to approximately $10.4M, topping the $9.8M consensus forecast. Belbuca's implied annualized run-rate of nearly $48M at the half-way point of the year compares favorably to the 2018 consensus of about $41M"

Prior to that on June 5th, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their own Overweight rating and $4.50 price target on BioDelivery with the following color

We reaffirm our OW rating and believe BDSI has two approved products with the potential to benefit from the FDA’s push for pain treatment that has less abuse and addiction potential than Schedule II opioids. MucoAdhesive (BEMA) buccal delivery platform has the potential to reformulate additional drugs within the chronic pain and addiction markets, in our view. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to reach our 12- month price target of $4.50.”

The company ended the first quarter with just $12.1 million of cash in the till. However, in Mid-May the company did a convertible debt offering that brought in $48.9 million. This took care of any near and medium term funding needs, and probably was one reason the stock has not sunk back down to the ~$2 levels in previous quarters.

Verdict:

With the rapid growth of BELBUCA, some recent positive analyst support and its funding needs addressed; the company is well-positioned heading into its second quarter earnings report that should hit the second week of August. A small position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio continues to be more than warranted.

Option Strategy:

Another way to accumulate an initial stake or to increase exposure to BDSI is via a Buy-Write order. Using the January December $3 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit of $2.40 to $2.50 (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its roughly five month 'hold' period.

