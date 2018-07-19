Atlassian: Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

Though the company is richly valued, it is a name to keep an eye on because it is a fantastic business.

Investment Thesis

Though Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is considered overvalued by many investors, the company is undeniably a force to be reckoned with for three reasons: it's emphasis on teamwork, its unique business model, and its excellent financial position.

TEAMwork

Atlassian's name is inspired by the Greek Titan, Atlas, whose job was to serve the world by holding up the sky. In the same way, Atlassian seeks to serve its customers in the best way possible. All 119,000 customers. In the past two years, customer count has ballooned from just over 57,000 to now above 119,000. Clearly, the company's products resonate with a lot of people. But just what are the products?

Atlassian sells software that "unleashes the potential of every team." Usually, that means software development teams. In today's software environment, working in teams is the norm with practices like agile development. Atlassian enables these teams to work more productively. JIRA, arguably, the company's most popular product, is the number one tool used by agile teams. Confluence is Google Docs-esque (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for content collaboration, BitBucket rivals GitHub, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest addition, HipChat is like Slack, JIRA Service Desk is mid-market ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and the list could go on.

That is part of the reason why Atlassian can boast of so many customers. It has so many products that make life easier for developers and teams. But this didn't happen by accident.

Unique Expense Model

Atlassian intentionally spends a lot on research and development, which, I might add, has been correlated with superior stock returns. But I don't mean trivially more than the average company. Atlassian spends more than 40% of sales on R&D. To put that in perspective, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), known to be one of the most innovative companies, spent 34% of sales on fulfillment, technology and content, and capital expenditures in its latest quarter. For Amazon, this is basically the equivalent of R&D, though it might even overstate the number since I included capex.

The reason that Atlassian can do this is because it spends relatively little on sales and marketing, an anomaly in the software world. The company usually spends about 20% of sales on S&M whereas some software companies like Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) spend upwards of 40-50%. Atlassian doesn't even have an enterprise sales force. That's right, they don't even have one! Instead, the company puts all of that energy into making the purchase process of its software low friction and high velocity. This means that its software is all self-serve with a low sticker price. Some products only cost $5/month. Therefore, developers don't need to get approved by upper management or finance to purchase these products. Furthermore, they don't need to be taught how to use it, so Atlassian doesn't need to employ sales people to travel around to different companies.

This operating model is true to a Jeff Bezos quote from a past shareholder letter,

"In the old world, you devoted 30% of your time to building a great service and 70% of your time to shouting about it. In the new world, that inverts."

The world is so interconnected nowadays that the best products seem to surface. Of course, if nobody knows about it, then it won't sell. But word of mouth travels much faster through the internet. Atlassian banks on this. The company hopes that developers try out one of its cheaper products, fall in love, and then continue buying other products. And, the strategy has worked thus far.

Financials and Valuation

In the latest quarter, Atlassian grew revenues by 40% to $224 million. Subscriptions were the main driver, shooting up 67% to $106 million, or 47% of total sales. Another 46% of sales were from license and maintenance contracts, and the last 7% was from Atlassian's Marketplace.

The good news is that 80% of the new products sold were cloud-based, meaning more visibility for the company. I suspect that from now on, we will see more customers switch to cloud offerings to enable simpler updates since Atlassian is constantly adding features.

Gross margins hovered around 80%, and operating losses narrowed from 14% of sales to just 5%. Most of this improvement can be attributed to a drop-off in stock-based compensation but a good sign nonetheless. The company also throws off a lot of free cash flow, a characteristic management is proud of. In the latest quarter, free cash flow margins were a mind-boggling 38%. It just goes to show you how powerful the company's operating model is.

But great results usually mean rich valuations, and Atlassian is no exception. The company's enterprise value is $15.2 billion after backing out 700 million in cash from its market cap. TTM sales come out to $805 million. On a forward basis, assuming a conservative 30% growth, we get almost $1.05 billion in sales. This results in a 14.5x forward EV sales ratio, one of the richer valuations for a company of this scale.

Even with 38% free cash flow margins, cash flow yield is sub-2%, revealing how dearly valued the company is. But you cannot deny how well Atlassian is doing.

Risks

But, just like any company, Atlassian has some risks. For one, since it is so R&D-heavy, stock-based compensation (SBC) is fairly high. About 40% of the free cash flow comes from SBC, and it was about 16% of sales in the latest quarter. This results in some shareholder dilution. Over the past three years, diluted share count increased 50% or about 14% annually. But the fact of the matter is that the company needs to be generous to attract great software talent. But it is something to watch as prudent investors.

Another risk is more existential. It will be interesting to see how big Atlassian can get without an enterprise sales force. To win huge contracts, it is a must. Just 1% of the company's total customers in 2017 spent over $50,000. This most likely means a decent amount of churn with the other 99% of customers since the purchase process is so simple. The downside of this is that customers aren't as locked in. However, Atlassian just wants the products to speak for themselves rather than forcing lock-in for the sake of profitability.

To End: Out of the Ordinary

Atlassian is Australian-based, off the beaten Silicon Valley path. But that isn't the only thing that makes the company unique. It has two co-founders who are also co-CEOs. Not to mention, these guys started the company when they were 21 and have pledged to spend around 40% of sales on R&D. And Atlassian doesn't even have an enterprise sales force. However, everything has worked out thus far.

Take a look at this company as the world becomes more software-centric. Its tools enable developers to be more productive within team constructs, and this has resulted in stellar financials. Though the valuation is pretty steep, keep an eye on this one.

Author's Note: Please scroll up and hit the big, orange "Follow" button so you can get these articles before they hit the paywall. Thanks so much for your time, it will never be taken for granted. Have yourself a fantastic day and happy investing! Woo-hoo!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.