Workiva: iXBRL On The Horizon

Workiva is in an excellent position to grow both revenue and clientele as the company leads all providers in current Inline XBRL filings.

In the last quarter, the XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) service leader, Workiva (NYSE:WK) grew clientele (some of which were in new foreign markets), increased revenue, and is positioned to capitalize on the recent Inline XBRL mandate which is soon to be required for all public filers.

iXBRL

Over the past few years, public companies filing with the SEC may have heard the term Inline XBRL (shortened to iXBRL) but now they must become familiar with this concept, as in late June 2018, the SEC voted to mandate Inline XBRL (see more information about the mandate in this article). There is a phase-in period which will begin in 2019. The goal of iXBRL is to make it more efficient to review and analyze XBRL data. Essentially with iXBRL rather than having six XBRL data files and HTML output, HTML output will have XBRL data embedded in that document. With this new format, investors and reviewers alike can hover over a line item and review the various XBRL attributes. (See Workiva's latest filing if you'd like to review an iXBRL filing).

iXBRL is not currently required but public companies can file with iXBRL if they wish. Most of the leading XBRL service providers have iXBRL software. Workiva's beloved software solution, Wdesk, can not only support Inline XBRL but leads all XBRL providers with the most iXBRL filings.

As this mandate goes into effect, Workiva finds itself in an excellent position as Wdesk is not only a product adored by consumers but this product can now ensure clients follow the latest SEC mandate. Given the capabilities and technology advantages Wdesk holds, it seems reasonable to assume growth will continue. As discussed in the financials below, the company expanded clientele as well as revenue in Q1 2018, and CEO Matt Rizai stated on the earnings call, Workiva seems to have room to grow, "Our XBRL and iXBRL capabilities are allowing us to do a lot of different things and so we are very confident that it's a growth business still with us."

Financials

Workiva continues to impress as Q1 2018 revenue grew to $59.9 million compared to $51.9 million in Q1 2017, an increase of over 15%. Similar to prior quarters, subscription and support revenue accounts for the majority of Workiva's revenue. In Q1 2018, subscription and service revenue was $46.5 million, an increase of roughly 17% compared to the same quarter prior year. Professional services revenue was $13.4 million in Q1 2018, which was an increase of roughly 9% compared to Q1 2017. Most of this revenue increase was from new customers added within the last twelve months.

Not only is revenue increasing but so is client count. As of Q1 2018, Workiva had 3,119 clients which are a net gain of roughly 290 customers compared to prior year and 56 customers have been added since Q4 2017. Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate (with add-ons) was over 105% for March 2018 which is comparable to December 2017 (roughly 107%) as well as March 2017 (roughly 106%).

From a balance sheet perspective, arguably the most noteworthy difference was deferred revenue. The change compared to the prior quarter was due to the new accounting practice ASU 606 (new revenue recognition standard) as well as the modifications with company billing. On the earnings call, CFO Stuart Miller stated these changes don't necessary impact assumed client growth and I don't believe either change will have a significant impact.

With exceptional revenue and client growth and an advanced product in Wdesk, Workiva next needs to ensure the company's overall XBRL accuracy is comparable with competing XBRL service providers. Below is a recap of Workiva's US-GAAP and IFRS XBRL accuracy results.

XBRL Accuracy

The graph below illustrates the latest XBRL accuracy results as provided by Charlie Hoffman (for a more in-depth understanding of XBRL or Charlie Hoffman, please refer to my first article).

Although not as consistent as rivals, Merrill Corporation and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN), Workiva still has a filing accuracy rate of 90% this quarter. This is a two percent increase compared to last quarter. See the results below which compare XBRL service providers this quarter to the prior quarter:

Hoffman also provided results for IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) filings for the first time. Per another new mandate, foreign issuers must file with XBRL after December 15, 2017. Many of which filed for the first time with XBRL in early 2018. Below are the IFRS accuracy results provided by Hoffman:

There are a few fascinating items to consider with these statistics. The first is that overall accuracy is lower for IFRS filers compared to US-GAAP filings. As this was the first filing for many IFRS companies, a lower accuracy score is to be anticipated. I would expect to see these results improve in subsequent filings.

Regarding Workiva, it is surprising to see that in the IFRS realm, the company has significantly fewer customers compared to their main rivals, Merrill and Donnelley. However, Workiva's accuracy results are better than both those companies which are interesting considering both rivals file US-GAAP filings with nearly 100% accuracy. Perhaps Workiva did not attempt to go after as many foreign companies as their competition. Considering these results, Workiva may be able to attract new IFRS filers by showing off these accuracy results.

Also, while Workiva is not as up to date regarding the recent XBRL rules released by XBRL US, the company is still certified which is worth mentioning to both IFRS and US-GAAP filers.

Workiva's certification version indicates Wdesk is only in compliance with the fourth release of XBRL US's data quality rules. From a filer's perspective, it would be ideal if, like Merrill Corporation, Workiva kept up to date with these releases. However, as most XBRL service providers, including main rival Donnelley, don't have this certification, it is still a worthwhile certification to mention to possible new clients.

Valuation

For Workiva, I believe profitability is in the very distant future with their poor P/E ratio and negative earnings. Most analysts believe their estimated EPS will be roughly -.73 in 2018 and then be -.53 in 2019. Workiva's stock price is at $24.75, an increase of roughly 23% over the last 52 weeks. I still state that this price is high and likely wouldn't buy until the price dips to the low twenties to high teens.

Conclusion

Over the last year, Workiva has grown revenue, and XBRL accuracy results continue to improve despite the fact that from a US-GAAP perspective Workiva lags behind rivals, Merrill and Donnelley. Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see Workiva's accuracy results with foreign filers (despite the low number of IFRS clients compared to peers). Based on these results (albeit limited results), it appears Workiva has an opportunity to penetrate foreign markets and gain clientele. Also, given the solution advantage Workiva possesses with Wdesk, the company has a chance to bring in even more clients with the new iXBRL mandate.

In my opinion, Workiva is overvalued, and I wouldn't buy until the stock price dropped. I don't see Workiva becoming profitability any time soon, but I do think that Workiva could be an interesting takeover target and for that reason, I might consider buying the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.