Weak Model 3 Demand Is Burning Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) has long boasted of its ability to make sales without advertising. Elon Musk has crowed about the Model 3 reservation list in numerous interviews and earnings calls. But the much vaunted list, originally 450,000-strong, has evidently not materialized into demand the way Tesla hoped.

Tesla has continued to claim that the net reservations remain strong, with 420,000 still on the list at the end of June. But there is a problem: Most of those reservation holders are waiting for a car that does not yet exist.

Thus far, Tesla has only been producing its more expensive versions of the Model 3, focusing first on the long-range Model 3 and recently starting to produce the more upscale “performance” version. The short-range Model 3, which is supposed to have a starting price of $35,000 is still a long way off, according to Tesla. When the company last made a forecast on the subject, it suggested the short-range models might not be available until early 2019. Whether that pledge still holds has been questioned in recent days, since Tesla has now removed all mention of the $35,000 model from its website. Some reservation holders – and analysts – have taken that as an ominous sign.

We see soft demand for Tesla's high-end Model 3 as a harbinger of potential demand constraints in the relative near-term. Once the market recognizes this problem, Tesla should suffer.

Signs of Soft Demand

A study using first quarter data found that, as of April, 23% of deposits had been refunded while just 8% of reservation holders paid the additional $2,500 necessary to move to the configuration stage.

Whether the lower-margin vehicles are produced right away matters from a customer service and consumer satisfaction point of view, and it might even make sense to prioritize the upscale versions given its current production constraints. If there is demand for the high-priced version, it makes sense for a company in need of cash to make them first.

Tesla has clearly been banking on strong demand for its more expensive versions. But it seems their hopes have not been realized. Indeed, it appears as if the company has burned through most of its backlog of reservation holders willing to pay for the pricey version. This is clear from the fact that, on July 10th, Tesla that it was scrapping reservations and opening up orders to everyone in the United States and Canada. That might leave reservation holders who have been waiting for more than a year feeling miffed, but that is just the start.

The fact that Tesla has to rely on new demand is indicative of a lack of demand for high-end models from within its current reservation book. That leaves something like 350,000 folks stranded – and Tesla in desperate search of new buyers. The recent decision to send out a new wave of cars for test driving purposes is further indication of soft demand.

From Supply-Constrained to Demand-Constrained

As of July 18th, Bloomberg’s Model 3 Tracker showed a Model 3 production rate of 4,330. That is below the end-of-June burst rate that touched 5,000 vehicles per week. As most analysts expected, the burst rate was not sustainable. That said, it seems likely that Tesla will be able eventually to push out 5,000 Model 3s per week on a sustained basis. Whether it can get that rate up to 6,000, which is the company’s next burst rate target, remains to be seen.

Without a permanent additional assembly line (which would necessitate a fair amount of additional capital expenditure), it may be difficult to scale all that much beyond 5,000 per week. But that should not matter, according to Tesla, which claims that that rate is sufficient to achieve positive operating cash flow and profitability.

But if Tesla hits its production rate, it may find itself demand-constrained in short order. Despite a reservation book of 350,000 or so, the actual order book looks thin. Indeed, if Tesla manages to hit a sustained production rate of 5,000 per week during Q3, it will likely have delivered all high-end models now on its reservation book. After that, Tesla will have to start producing its short-range model in earnest. Otherwise, it will find little demand for its high-priced cars.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla is a rare beast. Despite having a massive reservation book, it may soon find little demand for what it is producing. The $35,000 Model 3 is what would-be buyers are waiting for, and it is what the market has been promised.

It might be that the short-range version is too expensive to produce. Musk himself stated that it would kill the company to make them before production had reached scale. But as the company inches painfully toward achieving that scale, the question of whether the short-range model can be profitable will begin to loom. According to a recent teardown analysis by Munro & Associates, some of the best in the business, suggests that the high-end versions can achieve 30% gross margins. While they did not examine the short-range version (since there isn’t one presetly), the experts at Munro were willing to project that it could attain double-digit margins.

If Tesla can produce the base Model 3 profitably, it will have to start doing so – and soon. But the current inefficient production system may cut those margins down, and Tesla’s idiosyncratic direct sales model compresses net profits. That may mean that, even if Tesla can break even on the mass-market Model 3, it will not likely attain the industry-beating margins Tesla has promised and that its huge market cap expects.

Tesla is in a bind. It is scaling production but may run out of demand for what it is making. Meanwhile, the profitability of the product that people actually want is questionable.

There are a lot of ways things could go wrong, but the stock is priced for perfection. That makes Tesla a foolhardy investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.