Investors Should Be Pleased With Tele2's Latest Results

On Wednesday, July 18, Swedish telecommunications giant Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) reported its second quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were quite good as the company showed strong year-over-year growth on both the top- and bottom-lines. This was the case across both the developed and the emerging markets in which the company operates as well. Overall, there appears to be quite a lot for an investor to like here and these results reinforce that conclusion.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Tele2's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Tele2 reported total second quarter 2018 revenues of SEK 6.491 billion. This represents a 6% increase over the SEK 6.152 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1.789 billion during the quarter. This represents a 13% increase over the SEK 1.581 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Tele2 reported adjusted EBITDA growth of 77% and 69% year-over-year in Kazakhstan and Croatia, respectively. These are the company's two investment markets in which it expects to see high growth rates.

The company reported trailing twelve-month operating cash flow of SEK 4.718 billion in the quarter. This compares quite favorably to the SEK 3.932 billion that it had in the prior year period.

Tele2 had a net income of SEK 670 million in the quarter. This represents a 26% year-over-year increase. The company's net income during the second quarter of 2018 works out to SEK 1.26 per share.

Without a doubt, the most appealing thing that is immediately apparent by reading these highlights is that by every measure of financial success, Tele2 performed well in the second quarter. This becomes even more apparent when we look at several of the company's profitability measures and see that several of them grew at double-digit rates over the past year:

One of the reasons for this is that the company's customer base saw fairly strong growth during the quarter. In the second quarter of 2018, Tele2 had a net customer intake of 150,000, most of which were mobile customers, which increased by 167,000 during the quarter. At the same time, its fixed-line customer base decreased by 4,000. This is not altogether unexpected as several European nations have been seeing fewer and fewer of their citizens desiring a fixed line connection for their homes. Indeed, the advent of 4G/LTE technologies and smartphones have made this much more viable for households than in the past. This is certainly a viable way for households to save money, although it may not be quite as good for the telecommunications firms that are losing the revenues from their fixed-line businesses. However, the fact that Tele2's mobile business appears to be growing much faster than its fixed-line business is shrinking is a good thing and is helping to support the company's revenue growth.

As we can see above, the company's adjusted EBITDA increased much more than its revenue did. This is largely due to surging profit margins in both Kazakhstan and Croatia. These are the company's two investment markets and as such are much newer for the company than its home markets in Sweden and the Baltic nations. Due to the fact that telecommunications firms are able to increase their profit margins, to a point, as their customer base grows, we can see why growth in these two markets would increase its profit margins in them. In Kazakhstan, Tele2 managed to grow its end-user service revenue by 20% when measured in local currency and increased its EBITDA margin to 30%. The company saw similar success in Croatia, growing its end-user service revenue by 13% as measured in local currency and achieving a new seasonal high in adjusted EBITDA.

Despite its success in its investment countries, Tele2 should still be thought of as a Swedish and Baltic telecommunications firm. During the second quarter of 2018, the Swedish market accounted for 60% of the company's revenue. When combined with the three Baltic states, the region accounted for 78% of the company's revenues. With that said though, Kazakhstan did account for more of the company's revenues than any single country outside of Sweden.

As a result of this, trends in the Swedish mobile market will have a noticeable effect on the company. One of these trends is aggressive price competition in both the consumer and business markets. In the consumer market, several mobile providers launched aggressive advertising targeting at the lower end of the market. Tele2 itself did this as well, offering special packages for students, international travelers, and even children. Ultimately, the company's end-user service revenue was flat, clearly a sign of the aggressive competition. The business market also saw aggressive price competition as several more players sought to challenge the incumbent operators. Overall, Tele2's revenue growth here was flat as well, with service revenue declining by 5% but equipment revenue rising. Tele2 did ultimately see its customer base decline slightly year-over-year, going from 4.064 million to 3.982 million, but overall it did an excellent job of weathering the challenging market.

One of the main reasons why investors buy telecommunications firms is that, much like utilities, they tend to boast relatively high dividend yields. While Tele2 does indeed have a respectable dividend, it is by no means as generous as some of its peers offer. At the most recent Annual General Meeting, the company's shareholders elected to pay out a dividend of SEK 4.00 per common share, which corresponds to the 2017 fiscal year. This is the lowest per share dividend that the company has paid out in several years:

Source: Tele2 AB

As of the time of writing, shares of Tele2 trade for SEK 114.05 a piece on the exchange in Stockholm. A dividend of SEK 4.00 per share would thus give the stock a 3.51% yield. This is certainly not as much as I would ordinarily like to see from a telecommunications investment but it is still respectable in the current market.

In conclusion, this was an excellent quarter for Tele2 as the firm easily managed to weather highly competitive conditions in its home market while delivering strong growth in its two primary investment markets. It managed to deliver earnings growth as well, which should always please investors. The current dividend may leave something to be desired but it is still respectable. Overall, investors should be happy with the company's performance in the second quarter.

