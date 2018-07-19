Green Thumb Industries Is Growing Under The Cannabis Radar

The stock price is at a nice entry level and the company isn't as overvalued as other peers.

While all the market attention has been going to MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF), Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries (OTCPK:GTBIF) is becoming the best-kept cannabis secret. The company recently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange through a reverse merger with a company called Bayswater Uranium and trading under the ticker GTII.

It then began trading on the OTC Markets Group using the symbol GTIBF on July 9. Since then, the company has been making some very strong moves. It entered into an agreement with a group of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity to purchase on a bought deal basis for 7.3 million shares at a price of C$11 a share for gross proceeds of C$80.3 million.

The company has just made some executive-level changes with the Founder and Chairman Ben Kovler taking over the role of Chief Executive Officer effective August 29. While the current CEO Pete Kadens will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to provide strategic guidance to GTI. Then the company also added decorated combat veteran, social entrepreneur and best-selling author Wes Moore to its board of directors. Moore is currently CEO of Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization.

GTI distributes its portfolio of brands to open and operating retail stores in its active markets in the states of Illinois, Nevada, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, and Ohio, some of which GTI owns as part of a 50-store national chain of retail cannabis stores called RISE Dispensaries. It was established in 2015 and has over 300 employees.

Ed Keating, Founder of Cannabiz Media, a company that tracks cannabis licenses across the country believes that companies will soon be judged on their number of licenses they own. GTI owns 58 operational licenses across seven highly regulated U.S. markets putting it in the top category for license holders.

While some companies are squarely focused on being in the California market because of its size or Nevada because of its tourist trade. GTI has taken a different approach. Instead, this company is choosing to be the big fish in the small pond. It has targeted smaller states where there’s less competition. So, California may be a big state, but the competition is fierce and so companies are spending huge sums of money to get their brands known and fight for shelf space.

The fight for licenses in those big states is equally difficult and the cost to acquire licenses are high. The smaller market states may not be as big a dollar business, but if only so many licenses are issued then the companies in those states will have better market share within the state.

In other words, do you want a small sliver of a big market or a big chunk of a smaller market? GTI believes the latter will be more profitable.

The company's strategy is to apply and win a State-issued license in a competitive merit-based application process. So far it has won 17 of its 58 licenses. It also buys State-issued licenses from third-party sellers and so far has purchased 40 of its 58 licenses.

Key Properties/States

GTI holds licenses for three retail stores in Massachusetts, with the first the Corporation RISE Dispensary open in Amherst – one of the Nation’s most densely populated college towns and what will be only one of three stores serving Western Massachusetts.

In Pennsylvania, it manages six licenses for retail locations under the banner RISE in the Northwest and South Central regions. Three are open and operating with the balance on schedule openings slated for Q3 2018, one of which is located on a hospital campus.

GTI also owns and operates two RISE stores in Northern Nevada, one in the state capital of Carson City and one in Reno, Nevada. Open since September 2016 and January 2018, respectively, both stores currently sell state approved cannabis products to all adults aged 21+. RISE Carson City was voted Best Customer Service in 2017 by the Nevada Appeal, a Nevada-based news source, and is the Corporation’s flagship training center.

In Illinois, it holds four of the 55 State-issued licenses and was the first to sell cannabis to retail consumers on the first day of the program in November 2015.

Voting Shares

As has been the trend among cannabis companies these days, the voting power mostly resides in the hands of four executives. Kovler, Kadens, Head of Capital Markets Andrew Grossman and CFO Anthony Georgiadis. This is, of course, frustrating for new shareholders who get no say in the company’s decisions.

Stock Performance

The stock began trading on the CSE at C$5.63, which was better than the price investors received when it raised C$143 million prior to the reverse merger or basically C$5.25 a share. It then shot up to C$16.57 but was lately trading at C$11.35.

The OTC traded stock has traded as low as $7.14 with a recent high of $12.67. It has since slid to $8.62, which looks like a great entry point.

The company has barely gotten started and once it begins to report more earnings, I expect this unassuming midwestern cannabis company will start getting more attention. For now, it has remained under the radar as the slicker competitors have grabbed headlines. I personally, like this understated Midwestern approach. A methodical build will win this race.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.