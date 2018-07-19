Chico's FAS: Safe Dividend, Cheap Price

The 4.2% dividend and continued share buybacks are sustainable and provide continuous value for long-term investors.

Our most conservative models on Chico's FAS suggest that the company is currently undervalued.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bear Zeus Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

Our goal as long-term investors is finding dollars on the ground that cost cents to pick-up. Unfortunately, finding value in this 10-year bull market is extremely rare.

Retailers have fallen out of favor because of digital threats such as Amazon (AMZN). This has created significant downward pressure on stock prices for the entire sector.

Some retailers such as Barnes and Noble (BKS) and Sears (SHLD) are rightfully trading at depressed prices due to massive losses and a complete inability to compete in the digital age.

Chico's FAS (CHS) is an exception to this trend. The company has a rock-solid 4.2% dividend and is trading at a substantial discount relative to its stock price.

While a decreasing sales margin is a significant risk factor, the dividend is quite sustainable in the long-term because of the large cash-generating capabilities of the company, low amount of debt to cash reserves, and management's cost-cutting measures. Combined with management's strategy of cutting inventory expenses and returning shareholder value, we believe Chico's is a gem in the retail dumpster.

Key Numbers

As of writing, Chico's has a market capitalization of $1.04B, a P/E ratio of 10.61, and a 4.2% dividend. This dividend has continuously been increased since 2011.

To assess whether the dividend is sustainable in the long run, we merely have to see if the cash is available to be given out.

Looking at Chico's finances provided by Morningstar (M*), we see that Chico's is holding $254 million in straight-up cash with only $65 million in total short-term and long-term debt. This alleviates fears for the short-term sustainability of the dividend.

To assess long-term sustainability, we choose to use free cash flow (FCF) as our measure. We use free cash flow in our assessment as we believe it provides a better estimate of a company's financial status over earnings as it takes into account capital expenses that are necessary to a company's continued operation.

Source: Chico's FAS 2018 Infographic

Chico's FCF seemingly rotates on a biannual pattern. Averaging this data obtains around $149 million FCF/year. As of writing, Chico's has a current market capitalization of $1.04B with the FCF/market cap at a generous 14.3%. This value is unlikely to deviate significantly because of management's current strategy.

Management's Strategy

Source: Morningstar

Management has engaged in a strong share buyback policy since the start of the decade. 55 million of the 179 million shares since 2010 have been rebought. Management has stated they will continue this trend of returning value back to long-term shareholders for the foreseeable future.

To address decreasing margins, management stated that they are committed to cost-cutting measures involving inventory. Data provided by Morningstar show that inventory has remained relatively stable for the last 5 years compared to the previous 5 years where it continuously increased. Since net margins are thin, cutting the overall overhead should prove to be a profitable, long-term strategy.

Besides share buybacks, management's future strategy involves engaging in an omni-channel approach to increase sales. Recently, management has announced that they will partner with Amazon and QVC and offer their products on the two platforms. We believe this allows Chico's to ride on the e-commerce wind with limited downside as they won't have to deal with traditional retail costs.

Source: Chico's First Quarter Results

Based on all of these factors, we believe the dividend is definitely safe and management could even theoretically continue to increase their dividend should they choose to do so.

Risks

The main risk factor that has been reported repeatedly by multiple press releases is that sales margins have been decreasing. The company's latest presentation also honed on this trend which reveals continuously decreasing comparable sales year after year.

Source: Chico's FAS 2018 10-K

Nonetheless, we believe looking at gross margin alone is too superficial. For instance, if you sell something for a dollar less but you were able to cut two dollars in frictional expenses, an extra dollar was generated relatively overall.

As mentioned previously, management has been engaging fervently in cost-cutting with better inventory management systems.

Source: Chico's FAS 2018 10-K

This has actually bore significant fruit. While gross margins decreased, net margins per the 10-K are actually up-trending. Although net margins are still razor-thin, this gives credence that management's current strategy is working. As management further engages with Amazon and QVC, we believe these net margins will continue to increase.

Overall, as long as cost control outpaces decreasing sales margins, we believe our thesis is intact for at least the foreseeable future.

Valuation

The other component of our thesis is whether the time is right to purchase Chico's at its current market price.

Rather than trying to be inappropriately precise, we prefer using a rough valuation model and adding a large margin of error.

For our margin of error, we simply use an extremely conservative DCF model.

DCF = [CF 1 / (1+r)1] + [CF 2 / (1+r)2] + ... + [CF n / (1+r)n]

We first use a 12% hurdle rate to represent the headwinds facing retail as a whole. Our input for the cash flow is $1.2 per share which we obtained from dividing FCF from earlier by outstanding shares. We also assume an immediate stop to all share buybacks (going against management's stated plan) and that also assume future growth is non-existent.

This gives us a value of around $10.06 per share. Thus, the current share price of around $8.00 is comfortably lower than our most conservative estimate.

Taking into account the share buybacks, we simply add a growth factor of 5% for the next 10 years. This yields a fair value of around $13 per share or over 50% upside.

Thus, our strategy involves purchasing additional shares if prices are around $8-9 and considering selling if prices reach much over the fair-value provided there are better opportunities.

The limitation is that by using these conservative estimates, we may overlook some opportunities that riskier investors may grab and leave money on the table when price reaches our conservative valuation.

Conclusion

Despite the risks, Chico's is still very much profitable with an extremely high free cash flow for its market capitalization. The dividend and share buybacks return significant value for the patient investor. Management's current strategy of decreasing costs while expanding through e-commerce is sound and has led to increased net margins. The low price based on our most conservative model shows that there is a safe margin of error.

The patient investor can buy Chico's on the cheap while being rewarded with a 4.2% dividend on the side.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.