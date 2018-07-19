Homebuilders Just Got Riskier

I do not expect the housing market to peak and stick to my homebuilding shares thanks to low expectations on the mid-term.

Both indicators are known to have bad months during uptrends while NAHB sentiment is still elevated.

It's no secret that I have been a homebuilders bull for quite some time. I am long a few names like NVR Inc. (NVR) and PulteGroup (PHM). Last month, I wrote that homebuilders were in a good spot thanks to rising permits and housing starts. However, June showed a rather ugly picture. Hence the title of this article. However, expectations are still low and both indicators have had bad months during strong periods. I am not too worried even though the risk/reward has worsened a bit.

Extra: This article discusses the iShares U.S. Homebuilders ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is therefore the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

Source: BONE Structure

As Long As The Trend Is Up...

The main indicator I look at every month is the monthly building permits indicator. This indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of building activity and can be considered a leading indicator. Housing starts are a bit more volatile because every single apartment counts as a housing start whereas building permits only focus on bigger projects.

That being said, building permits came in at 1.273 million units on a seasonally adjusted annual basis. This is much lower than last month's 1.301 million units and 2.97% lower than June of 2017. Housing starts came in at 1.173 million units versus 1.337 million units in May of this year. The growth rate came in at -4.2%.

That being said, the graph above reveals that both indicators are still in a solid uptrend. Housing starts have a history of volatility as you can see. There have been many months with ugly readings that were followed by a strong surge. Building permits also weakened to their lowest level since September of 2017. There is no denying that this is everything except a healthy signal.

The year-on-year growth rate shows that it is a common occurrence to have at least one month of weakness during a period of solid growth. The same happened in 2017 and 2016. However, it is important that it does not happen again. Simply because the expectations of homebuilding traders are still elevated on the short term. The ITB Y/Y performance is currently at 17% which was justified by the building permits numbers of the previous months.

However, stocks would lose all upside potential if building permits were here to stay. This would then cause a widening divergence between the year-on-year performance of building permits and the ITB ETF as the graph above shows. This would then punish building stocks given the strong correlation between housing stocks and building permits. That being said, the ITB ETF does not price in a lot of future growth. If the ITB ETF stays exactly at its current price over the next few months, we could reach a negative Y/Y performance in October. I am not at all saying that this is going to happen, it only shows that there is a lot of potential left even if building permits only grow in the low single-digits.

Moreover, the graph below shows both the Y/Y changes of building permits and housing starts. Especially housing starts are not doing anything special. Only the post-recession housing rebound of 2012 did not see negative housing starts growth for at least one full year. All other periods have included negative returns.

But that's not everything.

Sentiment Remains Elevated

The NAHB housing market index focuses on single-family homes. Correspondents are asked to rate market conditions to sell their homes at the current time and over the next 6 months. The survey also includes the traffic of prospective buyers of new homes.

Note that this index already published its July results whereas this article discusses the latest building permits results which are published for the month of June.

What we see is that NAHB sentiment had its second consecutive month at 68 points. This means that sentiment has not changed at all since mid-2017. On the other hand, it means that the housing market is doing quite well. It does not at all suggest that we are about to enter a housing slow-down.

I would get worried if this index were to drop further below the 65 level. This would then likely indicate a sentiment peak which could lead to a lower housing activity.

Takeaway

The ITB ETF perfectly displays the current situation. The bigger picture shows a strong uptrend while the last few months have been a waste of time. Homebuilders remain in a slight downtrend with a strong resistance in the $41-$42 area.

The most recent building permits and sentiment data does not suggest that we are going to get a massive rally. However, if this month is only a weak outlier, we might be in for higher prices on the mid-term. I did not sell my homebuilding stocks. I am going to sell if further data suggests that we are indeed about to get a sentiment peak. Until that point, I think ITB will continue to try to break-out on the mid-term thanks to low expectations and elevated sentiment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVR, PHM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.