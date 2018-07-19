The Brink's Company Could Take A Breather - Looks Good Long Term

Earnings over the next several years should double.

Acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Inc. has been a catalyst behind the big move since the end of May.

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has soared since the end of May on the announcement it was acquiring privately-held Dunbar Armored, Inc. for $520 million. It has jumped from $68.20 on May 30 to $81.50 as I write.

After jumping to the mid-$84s per share on July 6, the share price appears to be taking a breather. I think it's going to pull back more before finding a bottom and a better entry point.

Longer term, it looks like The Brink's acquisition strategy will pay off, as it scales further, benefits from synergies, and improves on its margins. This should result in the company reaching a little above $100 per share. That could improve once we see what its newest acquisitions will be and the impact they'll have on the top and bottom lines.

The company is a volatile stock, but with the visibility surrounding the benefits of the Dunbar Armored, Inc. acquisition, I don't see it falling back to its pre-acquisition share price.

Latest earnings

In the last reporting period, Brink's generated revenue of $853.3 million, up 15.3 percent year over year, beating by $68.3 million. Earnings per share came in at $0.65, beating by $0.02, up from $0.58 in the first quarter of 2017.

Income from continuing operations was $34 million or $0.65 per share up from $0.58 per share in the first quarter 2017. EBITDA jumped $22 million or 25% to $110 million.

Concerning the revenue beat, the company said it included $51 million that came from six acquisitions it completed in 2017, with the majority of it coming from South America.

Organic growth was at 6 percent, beating the 5 percent guidance that had been given.

Breaking it down, organic growth in operating profits contributed $0.16 per share in the quarter, while growth via the six completed acquisitions added another $0.12 to earnings. Interest expense related to the acquisitions was $0.05 per share, "yielding positive M&A accretion of $0.07 per share."

Margin rate in the quarter improved from 7.2 percent to 8.4 percent year over year, an increase of 120 basis points.

Brink's paid $365 million to complete the six 2017 acquisitions, and they are expected to contribute in a range of $60 million to $70 million in EBITDA in 2018. When including Roboban, EBITDA in 2019 should increase to approximately $90 million. That is based upon the assumption the bulk of synergies have been achieved.

As for operating margins, from 2017 to 2019, the company believes it'll be able to increase that from 7.4 percent margin in 2016 to approximately 12 percent in 2019.

Last year margins ended at 8.8 percent, an increase of 140 basis points. For 2018, the company guides for a gain of 200 basis points, which would bring margins close to 11 percent by the end of the year.

None of this included the Dunbar Armored, Inc. acquisition.

Dunbar Armored, Inc.

With the acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Brink's has further consolidated the U.S. cash management business. It'll complement the existing business of Brink's with Dunbar's focus on smaller and medium-sized businesses.

Over the last year, Dunbar generated close to $390 in revenue.

Within two years, Brink's sees Dunbar adding about 90 cents per share in non-GAAP earnings on an annual basis.

In regard to cost synergies within its U.S. operations, the total annual yield should be in a range of $40 to $45 million. Brink's will invest close to $50 million over a period of three years to support the integration, with most of it being completed in the first two years. If the deal is closed by the end of 2018, Brink's said it expects its adjusted EBITDA target will climb from $625 million to $685 million in 2019, based upon some of the synergies being in place in 2019. Taking into account the other seven acquisitions and Dunbar, the company stated it'll have a "post-synergy multiple that's well around the 6x range."

Moody's had a mixed response to the deal, identifying it as a "negative credit development," based upon debt financing and what it considered a high price to pay for the company. On the other hand, it said it was "a strategically sound move that is consistent with Brink's stated intention to grow in its largest markets in part through acquisitions."

For that reason it said, "the Ba1 Corporate Family and senior unsecured ratings and other ratings, as well as the negative ratings outlook, remain unchanged at this time."

Guidance

In the earnings report, Brink's guided for 2018 operating profit to grow by over 30 percent, "to a range of between $365 million to $385 million." That is based upon the assumed improvement in its margin rate to about 11 percent.

EBITDA for 2018 is projected to climb by about $100 million to reach a range between $515 million and $535 million.

Earnings per share are estimated to reach $3.65 to $3.85 per share, a gain of a minimum of 20 percent. That includes the six acquisitions and about six months contribution from Roboban. Also built into the guidance is expectations North America and Brazil will continue to improve.

For 2019, adjusted EBITDA is projected to jump to $625 million. Again, this doesn't include Dunbar, or any other potential deal yet to be made.

Free cash flow in 2019 was projected to be about $300 million in the earnings report. That will increase with the addition of Dunbar.

At the end of 2019, the company saw net debt being at about $1.1 billion. On the acquisition side of things, in the earnings report the company said it would spend "an additional $800 million on new acquisitions over the next 18 to 20 months..." After spending $520 million on Dunbar, that leaves about $280 million for acquisitions during that period of time.

Conclusion

Brink's has been on a nice run lately, primarily as a result of its acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Inc.

With the volatility inherent in the stock, and with average trading volume of under 500,000 per day, it's difficult to identify where a good entry point is. It can move in fairly wide swings at any given time.

Even so, I think a lot of the short-term potential in Brink's has been priced in, and for that reason expect the share price to pull back some before it resumes its upward trajectory.

I think its future potential is still discounted, and including future acquisitions, which is a certainty based upon the actions taken by the company and guidance, the stock still has a lot of room to grow.

With free cash flow increasing, synergies, widening margins, and earnings growth expectations, Brink's should reward shareholders nicely over the next couple of years.

