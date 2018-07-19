Philip Morris Cuts Guidance Again

Shares of cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) are tumbling a little in Thursday's trading after the company's second quarter earnings report. While a huge top and bottom line beat was detailed for the period, management significantly cut full year guidance as it prepares for the next generation of iQOS devices. This sets up the name for some short-term weakness, but long term investors likely aren't changing their opinion.

As I detailed in my earnings preview article, the company did cut its earnings guidance for the year thanks to the recent surge in the US dollar. Previously, forex was supposed to be a six cent benefit, but now management is calling for it to be a seven cent headwind. More importantly was the impact of the reduced risk products roadmap, detailed below:

The worldwide introduction of the next generation of IQOS devices towards the end of 2018, which requires the reduction of current generation device inventories, while the ramp-up of new devices is expected to occur in 2019. A comprehensive set of new marketing programs in Japan, including the launch in October of a new heated tobacco mainstream-price product line for more price-sensitive consumers. Currency-neutral net revenue growth of approximately 3% to 4%, compared to the previously disclosed assumption of approximately 8%.

Management had already reduced its yearly revenue forecast at the Q1 report thanks to slower consumer adoption of devices in Japan. This reduction was much more, however, especially when you consider how much the company beat street estimates in Q2. This new forecast likely implies that we'll see at least one, if not two, quarters of year over year revenue declines in the back half of the year. The top end of the earnings forecast was also cut by 5 cents per share outside of the currency impact.

The question for investors today is how long are you willing to wait for Philip Morris results to improve? The long term story here seems to be intact, headlined by the quarter's dividend raise, but there is going to be some short term pain in store. That's why we saw the stock pop on the headline beat as seen in the chart below, but then fall as investors digested the report which included the major guidance cut.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, the story really hasn't changed for Philip Morris after the second quarter report. The stronger dollar has impacted earnings in the short term, as expected. Revenues will be hurt for the remainder of the year thanks to the future roadmap of iQOS, which is why the stock is down right now. If you are a long term investor, you probably appreciate the higher dividend yield, but you have to be willing to accept a little weakness in the short term.

