Fulton Financial Still Floundering

The right acquisition could help light a fire under this name, but sluggish loan growth and weakening asset sensitivity sap the momentum for a stock that still isn't that cheap.

A one-off fraud loss doesn't really reflect badly on the company, but the ongoing BSA/AML consent orders continue to keep the bank out of the M&A game.

The market was not overly impressed with Fulton's provisions and tax-driven earnings beat in the second quarter, as management guided to lower loan and revenue growth in the second half.

It looks like the struggle for Fulton Financial (FULT) shares to find some traction is going to go on a little longer. Investors were already a little impatient with the slow progress in resolving the BSA/AML consent orders that have prevented the bank from consolidating its charters and participating in M&A, but now they also have to digest a sizable fraud-related loss and ongoing sluggishness in core lending growth.

Although the potential for better long-term results is certainly here, the shares have already been reflecting that potential for some time, and I believe the lack of execution on that potential goes a long way toward explaining why the shares have not only lagged regional bank ETFs, but peers (in terms of asset size) like Western Alliance (WAL), Chemical Financial (CHFC), Old National (ONB), United Bancshares (UBOH), and UMB (UMBF) on a year-to-date, one-year, and two-year basis.

A Beat, But Not Necessarily High Quality

Fulton Financial did exceed expectations for the second quarter, but those expectations had been reduced after the announcement of a significant fraud-related loss before quarter-end and the quality of the beat was not particularly high as it was driven principally by lower than expected provision expense and a lower tax rate.

Revenue rose 5% from the year-ago period, and 4% sequentially, which isn’t a bad performance on a relative basis. Net interest income grew 8% YoY and 3% QoQ, coming in a little better than expected on a slightly higher net interest margin (which increased 10bp YoY and 4bp QoQ). Fee income was a little lighter, though, falling 4% YoY and rising 7% sequentially.

Core operating expenses were flat (and down a bit sequentially), but likely still a little inflated by ongoing BSA/AML consent order remediation efforts (though most of that spending has been done). Core pre-provision operating income increased nicely on both an annual (up 14%) and sequential (up 16%) comparison.

Provision expense soared in the quarter, as the company absorbed the impact of a large fraud-related loss. The CEO of a large commercial client, Worley & Obetz, was allegedly engaging in significant fraudulent activities that included siphoning money away from the company. The net result is that the company has filed for bankruptcy (liquidation) and Fulton took a $37 million impairment (about $29 million after tax) for its loan exposure.

I’m not inclined to read too much into this. Other banks (including Franklin Financial (OTCQX:FRAF) and Univest (UVSP) were impacted, so it is not as though Fulton missed something that others caught. Second, while a multiyear fraud that included providing Fulton with faked accounts receivables (according to a lawsuit filed by Fulton) does perhaps raise questions about the level of ongoing due diligence and credit monitoring at the bank, the reality is that things like this happen and it’s not really reasonable to expect loan officers to turn over each and every rock to uncover potential fraud among all/any of its borrowers.

Weaker Loan And Revenue Growth Arguably The Bigger Story

On its own, the second quarter report was not bad news. Coupled with weaker guidance on key growth drivers, though, it makes for a less compelling picture.

Loans rose only 1% QoQ on an end-of-period basis, indicating that Fulton under-grew it peers this quarter. Although there were some areas of growth (mortgages were up 6%, consumer loans were up 10%, and leasing was up 6%, C&I lending shrank 1% (but rose 1% on an average basis), as did CRE lending and those later two categories make up about two-thirds of the loan book.

I’m frankly a little concerned about how Fulton is faring competitively, as local rivals like Bryn Mawr (BMTC), Univest, and Provident (PFS) have been doing a little better of late. Along those lines, Fulton is no longer getting much benefit from the disruptions caused by BB&T’s (BBT) expansion in the market via M&A back in 2015 (Susquehanna) and 2016 (National Penn). To that point, Fulton reduced its guidance for loan growth for the remainder of the year from the mid-single digits to the low-to-mid single digits.

Fulton’s asset sensitivity also seems to be petering out. The company saw 13bp of sequential loan yield improvement, and Fulton does have a meaningful weighting to variable-rate and adjustable-rate loans in its loan book. Deposit costs also remain relatively well-contained, with 9bp of sequential growth in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. But management’s guidance calls for basically stable NIM for the rest of the year, which when coupled with weaker guidance for fee income growth, doesn’t set the stage for much sequential revenue growth in the second half of the year.

The Opportunity

Fulton’s management has shown that it can cut costs. The company has already closed about 10% of its former branch footprint, and I think the company’s new strategy of opening smaller branches in strategic locations (including two new Philly branches) makes sense. Although Fulton cannot compete with banks like BB&T, PNC (PNC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) on the basis of things like IT-driven account features, there are still opportunities to service clients that are too small to command larger banks’ full attention.

M&A also remains a meaningful potential driver, with the “potential” tied in no small part to resolving the remaining BSA/AML issues and getting the consent orders lifted. Once that’s done, I expect Fulton to be on the hunt for banks with $1 billion to $3 billion in assets, maybe up to $5 billion to $6 billion, that will build on existing operations in the bank’s operational footprint. I could see targets in the Philly and Baltimore areas making sense, with names like Bryn Mawr and Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) perhaps being examples of the sort of company Fulton could target, albeit on the larger end of the asset scale.

Perhaps the biggest issues for Fulton now, other than the ongoing BSA/AML issues and the headache of the fraud-related loss, are just a general lack of “zing” to the story and a still somewhat high level of valuation. My modeling assumptions still support double-digit long-term earnings growth from this bank, but that only supports a mid-teens fair value. Likewise with ROTCE-P/TBV. Even if I exclude the impact of the large one-off credit loss this year, I can’t really see why the shares should trade beyond the high teens.

The Bottom Line

It may prove to be the case that I’m not appreciating Fulton’s full long-term potential, but I think the outlook for low single-digit revenue growth in the near term is probably going to loom larger for the markets than the still-solid medium-term earnings growth potential. I’d certainly reconsider these shares at the right price, but I just don’t see enough of a discount to pass over more interesting names in favor of Fulton right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.