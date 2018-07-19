Ready For Facebook Earnings? Trends, Consensus, And Questions For Q2 2018

Growth has been strong, though there are mounting questions on the impact of regulations.

Facebook (FB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25th, after the market close. In this article, we will first go over historical trends and consensus numbers for key financial metrics. Then, I will close with two questions I hope management will answer during the call. Unless otherwise noted, all consensus numbers are from FactSet and all historical numbers are from the company.

Revenue & User Engagement

Revenue for Q2 2018 is expected to be $13,333M vs. $9,321M a year ago, implying a 43.0% growth rate. This is a deceleration from last quarter's 49.0% y/y growth and a deceleration from Q2 2017's 44.8% y/y growth.

DAU for Q2 2018 is expected to be 1,483M vs. 1,326M a year ago, implying an 11.8% growth rate. This is a deceleration from last quarter's 12.9% y/y growth and a deceleration from Q2 2017's 17.6% y/y growth.

MAU for Q2 2018 is expected to be 2,245M vs. 2,006M a year ago, implying an 11.9% growth rate. This is a deceleration from last quarter's 13.4% y/y growth and a deceleration from Q2 2017's 17.2% y/y growth.

The deceleration in revenue, DAU, and MAU appears to be largely "law of large numbers" at work, rather than fundamental concerns. It probably also reflects Wall Street's tendency to sandbag numbers for growth stocks. Lastly, as Facebook's CFO stated in the last earnings call, the roll out of GDPR may also negatively impact DAU and MAU for the quarter.

Earnings: Operating Income & EPS

Operating income for Q2 2018 is expected to be $5,812M vs. $4,401M a year ago, implying a 32.1% growth rate. Margin is expected to hit 43.6% this quarter, down 363 bps from the Q2 2017 quarter. Part of this is driven by Facebook's need to hire more people to review content, as Zuckerberg mentioned during the last earnings call.

EPS for Q2 2018 is expected to be $1.71 vs. $1.32 a year ago, implying a 29.5% growth rate. This is a deceleration from last quarter's 62.5% y/y growth and a deceleration from Q2 2017's 36.1% y/y growth.

Cash Flow & Capex

CFFO for Q2 2018 is expected to be $6,903M vs. $5,360M a year ago, implying a 28.8% growth rate. Although operating income margin has taken a step down over the past year, operating cash flow margin (CFFO/sales) has been increasing, implying healthy business fundamentals.

Capex for Q2 2018 is expected to be $3,367M vs. $1,440M a year ago, implying a 133.8% growth rate. As a percent of revenue, capex is expected to hit 25.3% in the June quarter, up 175 bps sequentially. In recent years, capex has been increasing at a faster pace than revenue, like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). For a deeper discussion of this phenomenon, read my article Tech Giants' Capex Are Accelerating: Here Are The Implications.

Key Questions: Regulation & New Products

The impact of regulations should continue to be one of the most important questions on investor's minds, and an update on that front would be my first question. Last quarter's earnings call was very much focused on the fall out of Cambridge Analytica, which I do not believe is completely behind the company. Since then, GDPR went into effect in Europe, which I believe is a set of regulations designed to keep a lid on foreign tech giants. (I also discuss GDPR in my Google earnings preview.) Although GDPR is European, Facebook will roll out changes globally. I am definitely curious to see if the implementation of GDPR had any impact on user engagement and other metrics.

My second question for management is to get an update on two new product announced after the Q1 call: dating and IGTV.

Shortly after the Q1 earnings call, Facebook announced that it will roll out new dating features. The importance of this announcement should be clear from IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Match Group's (MTCH) stock price, which tanked 19% and 22%, respectively (Bloomberg). Of course, it is early days for Facebook dating, but IAC and MTCH investors ought to pay close attention to the Q2 earnings call.

In mid-June, Facebook announced the launch of Instagram TV ("IGTV") for its 1 billion monthly active users. IGTV will allow anyone to upload videos to Instagram's new IGTV section, which will display them full-screen and vertically. In other words, it is optimized for mobile devices. This is clearly a YouTube competitor, so Alphabet investors should tune into the call. And since YouTube is increasingly competing with Netflix (NFLX), which posted way-below-expectation net sub adds in Q2, Netflix investors ought to tune in as well.

