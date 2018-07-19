Norwegian Cruise: All Aboard

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 11.98, which is 16.60% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) are down 17.20% since peaking on January 26, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this global cruise line represent an excellent buying opportunity at current price levels. The company has a solid history of maintaining strong earnings power, and the future growth rate ratios point to accelerated earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating margin % Operating margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward rate of return

The goal is to generate a single number which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for NCLH as of the end of June was 11.98, which implies a 16.60% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that NCLH has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was 18.10% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 21.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 18.70% per year (GuruFocus). The company has been able to maintain a strong consistent earnings growth in what is a seasonal industry.

The operating margin % for NCLH came in at 12.92% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 12.92 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in line with its two major competitors: Carnival (CCL) at 12.83% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) at 13.52 (GuruFocus). What I liked most about the company's most recent quarter was the revenue growth acceleration compared to its competitors: for 1Q 2018, NCLH grew revenue 12.39% Y/Y compared to the competitor average of 8.67%, and the company grew revenue 16.64% Q/Q compared to the competitor average of 2.45%.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about NCLH.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

NCLH has a Forward P/E of 10.10 compared to a 17.82 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for NCLH is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but we accept any Forward P/E above 10 as acceptable for a long trade.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for NCLH stands at 19.88%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 19.88% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so NCLH has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.05x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for NCLH turned bullish with a break above $48.00 on July 18. This signalled a bullish breakout from a consolidation zone between $47.00 and $48.00. Also, on July 9, the shares broke above a steep downtrend line on the daily charts which began on June 19, further signalling a bullish turn in momentum. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $57.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the NCLH 17AUG18 47.50 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $48.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $57.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, we believe NCLH is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Global Cruising Boom

At the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference that took place in Ft. Lauderdale in March, NCHL CEO Frank Del Rio stated: "If you can't make money now, you'll never make it." Such was the buoyant expectations for the cruise industry for 2018 and beyond.

The Cruise Lines International Association expects 27.2 million passengers for 2018 - a projected 5% increase from the previous year. To meet the increased demand, 27 new ships are expected to be added to the global fleet in 2018. As the chart below shows, the trend for annual cruise passengers has been clearly to the upside, and the annual numbers have increased every year since 2009.

Source: Travel Daily News

There are several factors that support a continued growth in annual cruise passengers going forward:

China: As of last year, most cruise passengers came from the US, with the country accounting for 11.5% of cruise demand. In second place was China at 2.1%, but if demand from China maintains its current growth trajectory, annual cruise passengers from China are expected to hit 5 million by 2020 from the current level of 1 million passengers per year - this presents a huge growth market for the cruise industry.

Affordability: Cruising has traditionally been considered a travel option for the affluent, but the industry reported that 33% of passengers who have cruised over the last three years had a household income less than $80,000. This trend toward affordability of cruise vacations will continue to broaden the potential customer base for cruise lines.

Millennials: There are now more Millennials in the US (around 80 million) than Baby Boomers, and they are taking a liking to cruises. And, more importantly, cruise companies are designing their vacation packages to appeal to Millennials. A poll taken in 2017 showed that the one-third of Millennials had taken a cruise over the last five years and that they enjoyed the vacation more than Boomers, with 61% of Millennials responding that they strongly liked cruising. The popularity of cruise vacations with Millennials can be explained by the cruise industry's adept ability to cater to this customer base by offering more customised vacation packages ("transformational experiences") that include cultural immersion, volunteerism, and extreme adventures. Appealing to Millennials will be a critical strategy for cruise companies to execute going forward.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return. So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, NCLH is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCLH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.