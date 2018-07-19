Morgan Stanley: Winning

Morgan Stanley (MS) has caught our attention as its earnings results blew away our expectations and were among the strongest of all of the banks we have covered thus far. These results have sent shares higher, back over the $50 level. To be clear, this is more of an investment bank, and while we consistently prefer banks that have a more traditional focus, money can be made in this name. Be cautioned that while investment banking can be highly profitable, it is volatile. That said, Morgan Stanley stock looks attractive here, it is winning. We believe the stock can be bought at current levels given the fundamental strengths we are seeing in both traditional and investment banking.

Headline Numbers

The bank reported net revenues of $10.6 billion in Q2. This is a strong 11.7% increase over last year's quarter, which also demonstrates the strong turnaround compared to when we initiated coverage.

While an increase was expected on our end, we were looking for low-single digit growth on the top line. The year-over-year improvement was far better than expected thanks to strong client activity in trading/investing as well as better market conditions than in 2017, including stronger client engagement. These revenues surpassed our bullish expectations of $10-10.1 billion by a whopping $500 million. It is worth noting these revenues also surpassed analysts' consensus by $550 million. This solid top line was a driver which led to an impressive bottom line as well.

Given that revenue was so strong, it stands to reason that earnings were also better than expected. Net income was $2.4 billion or $1.30 per share, compared with net income of $1.8 billion or $0.87 per share last year, rising a strong $0.43 from last year.

This strong increase led to the bank delivering a beat of $0.15 per share vs. our expectations. This is astounding. What's more, these results surpassed consensus by $0.19. While we expected a huge increase thanks to anticipated higher revenues, it is worth further pointing out that we know there would be a big help from a better tax rate. Still, even without the better tax rate, the company is showing organic strength. In fact, revenue and earnings growth this quarter stemmed from strength across all business segments and geographies.

Drilling Down

Let us discuss a bit more what went into these revenues and earnings. As we alluded to in the opening, this is an investment style bank. As such, trading activity is one of the major drivers of Morgan Stanley's results. Every segment of the bank saw growth. The "Institutional Securities" segment saw the greatest improvement vs. last year. The reported revenues of $5.71 billion were nearly a $1 billion improvement from the $4.76 billion last year. Pre-tax income from continuing operations widened on the back of higher revenue and moderate expense increases. It came in at $1.81 billion compared with $1.44 billion last year. Strength was seen in equity sales and trading, likely stemming from a more volatile market associated with the trade war fears. There were also strong gains in M&A activity and IPOs.

The "Investment Management" segment showed improvement, but higher expenses led to flat operating pre-tax income. This was the only negative on an otherwise spectacular quarter. It reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $140 million compared with a pre-tax gain of $142 million last year. Revenues were up substantially. Net revenues came in at $691 million vs. $665 million last year. There were net inflows to the business and assets under management hit $474 billion in the quarter, while management fees increased. However, expenses grew, offsetting these gains.

Over on the "Wealth Management" side of the business, there was solid growth. This is generally more predictable revenue and income as this is where some of the traditional banking resides. Here the company continues to do well, demonstrating continued growth every quarter. This segment saw income from continuing operations of $1.15 billion compared with $1.05 billion last year. This income was boosted, of course, by solid revenues which jumped to $4.33 billion compared with $4.15 billion a year ago. The "Wealth Management" segment also sees benefits of rising interest rates.

Rates Driving Net Interest Income

Morgan Stanley, like other large banks, will benefit from rising rates, and we will be looking to see if this has happened already by considering net interest income. The net interest income is a traditional banking measure within the Wealth Management side of the business. Net interest income saw a bounce thanks to growing deposits and loans. Net interest income increased to $1.0 billion from $970 million a year ago on higher deposit and loan balances. Total client assets were $2.4 trillion and client assets in fee-based accounts surpassed $1.1 trillion at quarter end. Overall, this was just a completely solid quarter, and we can expect rising rates to continue to have a positive impact going forward.

Efficiency Improving

As we have said before in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is critical. We continue to aim for the ideal goal of 50%, and we continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Well, Morgan Stanley's efficiency ratio in this quarter was 71%.

As you can see, the efficiency ratio continues to improve each year, but we want to see this figure improve more. In 2018, we are projecting an efficiency ratio of 70% overall. Back in Q1 2018, it was 69%, so we are on pace for this goal. At 71%, this is a bit higher than we are projecting for 2018. Overall, this figure is weak compared to other major banks in the sector. However, the trend is what matters, and it is improving. It is also critical to note that a lower focus on traditional banking has an impact on efficiency. Still, with the positives in this quarter, investors got another bonus in the form of a dividend increase.

Nice Dividend

One thing that we believe is worth mentioning which stems from the increasing performance in the name is the company's dividend. The bank just raised its dividend another 20%, increasing the payout from $0.25 quarterly to $0.30 quarterly. This brings the forward yield to 2.4%. While this is not a dramatic yield, it is healthy. What we think is more important is that the dividend itself has grown every year since we began following the name in 2013. We expect the growth to continue moving forward.

Our Current View

The bank is taking advantage of the tailwinds the economy is providing and leveraging volatility in the markets to engage clients. This has led to strong results on the investment side of the bank. Now, we still prefer banks that are less investment focused. That said, the company has turned it around. If you want to play an investment bank, Morgan Stanley is our top choice. We believe shares will recover and approach $55 before the end of the summer. This is because the bank is slow and steady performer, continually improving each quarter as whole. Buy Morgan Stanley for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

