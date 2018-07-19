Neutral On Wingstop

Yet, I believe that Wingstop comes at too high a cost, in terms of both its premium price and the risks embedded in its balance sheet.

There are a few things I like about Wingstop: profit margin, dividend, same-store sales growth, the drop in wings prices, the fact that America loves wings, etc.

Investors should demand a higher "hurdle rate" for companies in the restaurant industry vs. the broader services sector given the multitude of risks that besiege the industry.

By now, my readers probably know that I tend to be bearish on most stocks within the restaurant industry. I think investors should require a higher "hurdle rate" for companies in the restaurant space versus other companies in the broader services industry. That's because the restaurant industry is a challenging one that entails an incredible host of issues that impact margins and drive down profitability.

To name a few: Spoilage. Low scalability. Low profit margins. Product availability. Changes in consumer preferences. Changes in economic conditions. Demographic trends. Weather conditions. Traffic conditions. Road conditions. Road closures. Tourist trends. Discretionary spending trends. The cost of labor. The availability of labor. Employee turnover. Minimum wage hikes. Then, there's the natural, ongoing threat of competing restaurants.

Let's talk about Wingstop (WING). Wingstop is a chain of "nostalgic, aviation-themed restaurants" specializing in - you guessed it! - chicken wings. Wings are undoubtably popular, and competition is getting fierce in the industry. According to the NDP Group, the number of restaurants that included the word "wings" in their names has grown about 18% since 2014. The NDP group also reports that "forty-five percent of the American public has purchased chicken wings at least once."

Source: Wingstop's wings from a restaurant in Irvine, CA via Yelp

As the company states in its 10-Q, Wingstop believes it has pioneered the concept of wings as a "center-of-the-plate" item for "all of our meal occasions." Wings, fries, and sides account for ~92% of sales. And as of its recent 10-Q, 1,021 domestically franchised restaurants, 112 international franchised restaurants, and 24 Wingstop-owned restaurants were in operation.

The Industry

Chicken wings are so popular that wholesale prices rose about 20 percent last year. This particularly impacts restaurants like Wingstop, as "casual dining and QSR pizza are the most vulnerable in terms of a shift in purchase patterns on behalf of wing buyers":

Source: NDP Group

Wingstop execs mentioned the pricing issue a few times in its recent conference call:

During Q1, we continue to see favorable wing prices. [...] As we look forward, the current outlook for wing prices remains favorable, and we anticipate continued deflation in 2018.

With wings becoming so popular and prices so volatile, profitability during cheaper periods is more important than ever. The good news is that Wingstop might very well make the cut in terms of profit margin.

The Good

I'll admit it. There are a few things I like about Wingstop.

In 2017, full-service restaurants had an average profit margin of 6.1%. Wingstop's TTM profit margin is 23%.

It pays a quarterly dividend with a mere 33% payout ratio. Always nice to see a company reward its shareholders.

It enjoyed 9.5% domestic same-store sales growth last quarter.

Boneless wings are a national treasure during Superbowl season. The National Chicken Council reports that Americans ate 1.35 billion wings over Super Bowl weekend this year – more than ever before. If you ever wondered, that would fit "625 wings on every seat in all 32 NFL stadiums (counting MetLife 2x)."

Cheap wings might be here to stay, at least for a little while, according to Bloomberg.

The industry has somehow pulled off the renaming of glorified chicken nuggets, remarketed as boneless "wings." While not as popular bone-in wings, as the pie chart above outlines, they're still popular - even though it's mechanically impossible to de-bone a wing. (Hey, I love chicken nuggets as much as the next woman; I just call a spade a spade.)

I really want to like this company. With that said, for me, there are some things about Wingstop that worry me.

The Less Good

It's expensive, with a P/E of almost 56.

That's high by historical stands. High P/Es have been shown to reduce the yield on stocks, as this article from the Kansas City Fed explains. (What counts as "high" has increased a bit over time, consider that the P/E ratio varied mostly between 5 and 27 from 1872 to 1998, averaging only 14 for the entire 127-year period.) The journey back down to historical averages can happen through a growth in earnings or a decline in stock prices.

Most of the time, it's caused by a decline in growth in stock prices.

As investors, I believe we're best off avoiding high P/Es.

Its balance sheet isn't great.

Let's scroll down to its current liabilities. Current liabilities are, of course, a company's debts or obligations that are due within one year. Current assets can, of course, be cashed or withdrawn to pay current liabilities. In the case of Wingstop, its current liabilities significantly exceed its current assets.

Source: Company 10-Q

Shareholders' equity represents the amount that would be returned to shareholders if all the company's assets were liquidated and all its debts repaid. It is, in other words, the net worth of a company. Wingstop has a shareholder deficit of $120.682 million. Given that information, we can conclude that someone (creditors) is financing this company. At some point, investors have to ask themselves the question: how viable is a company that has to issue more debt to keep itself afloat?

Its goodwill makes up almost 40% of its total assets.

Souce: 10-Q and Author's Work

Like it or not, goodwill is a risk to investors, as there is the continual risk of goodwill write-downs. And goodwill write-downs are becoming more common given new accounting rules. As Sloan et al. write in the Review of Accounting Studies (emphasis added):

Given the inherent unverifiability of fair values for intangibles and management's incentives to inflate assets and earnings, it is possible that management will use this new discretion to delay impairments [...] whereby assets are initially capitalized at cost and then only written down in the face of overwhelming evidence of impairment. Such accounting causes the initial overstatement of assets and earnings, and the later understatement of earnings when the aggressive accounting is reversed through large and untimely "big bath" impairments.

And evidence suggests that management does, in fact, delay reporting goodwill impairment until it reaches the point of no return (ibid):

[... O]ur evidence suggests that management only report impairments after it is obvious that most of the benefits have expired. This results in systematically overstated goodwill and earnings in the periods following acquisitions. [...] The evidence indicates that managers do not match costs of goodwill with its benefits. Instead, goodwill impairments are delayed until the value of goodwill has expired.

Unfortunately for investors, these impairments are not built into the stock price (ibid):

Investors do not appear to fully anticipate predictable goodwill overstatements, since we show that firms with deteriorating operating performance and large goodwill balances have predictable future impairments and negative abnormal stock returns.

Ultimately, I think these risks outweigh the potential reward for Wingstop shareholders.

Conclusion

There's a lot of things I like about Wingstop. Its profit margin is good; it pays a dividend; it's enjoying impressive growth; and, let's face it - Americans love wings. Yet, its current liabilities significantly exceed its current assets; its total assets are nearly half comprised of goodwill; and the stock trades at a high premium based on its P/E (and remember: research suggests that price corrects - not earnings). It may be a stock worth putting on the watchlist until such a correction happens. In my opening paragraph, I explained why I think investors should demand a higher "hurdle rate" for restaurant companies. While this company is certainly on my watchlist, given the positives, I'll wait for a better entry price and I suggest other investors do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.