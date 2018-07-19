Volt Information Sciences Looks Set Up For Disappointment Again

But a sale still looks like it's going to be tough, the business is weakening, and limited information on the new CEO's plans seems like a rehash of failed strategies.

Volt Information Sciences (VISI) has spent most of this decade trying to turn itself around. The stock, at one point, traded on the pink sheets, as the stock was delisted as Volt went over three years without filing a 10-K or 10-Q. And around that time, value investors became interested in Volt, which had a number of non-core assets and a reasonable fundamental bull case for upside to $15-20 per share.

The problem at the moment is that the turnaround actually is largely done - but as far as VISI goes, no rewards have been reaped:

VISI data by YCharts

The non-core assets all are gone, and Volt has significantly cleaned up its balance sheet. But as far as VISI stock goes, intermittent bursts of optimism inevitably have turned to disappointment. Most recently, the surprising sale of a QA testing business for $66 million led VISI to double over two sessions in October. But a disastrous Q1 report wiped out most of those gains.

Yet, once again, value buyers have returned. Since falling 29% after the Q1 report, VISI has gained 40% and pretty much recovered all those gains. The exit of CEO Michael Dean in early June and an announced strategic review appear to have driven some of those gains.

At the moment, though, I don't share the optimism. I've long thought VISI was intriguing, as I've written before. But back at $4, after an ugly first half, I'm not seeing the case. VISI is cheap on an EV/revenue basis, but it's also unprofitable. A new CEO surely will be welcomed by long-suffering shareholders but has an awful lot of work to do. And I question whether Volt will be able to sell itself, given the recent performance of the business.

The long-running bull case for VISI has been that there's hidden value in the stock. Nothing left is really hidden - and I'm simply not convinced there's really all that much value here.

Optimism Fades - and Returns

The concern I held toward VISI in February, with the stock a bit above current levels, was that the bull case now relied pretty much solely on the operating business. That concern seems borne out by the last two quarters.

The Q1 report was the big downside catalyst, as noted - and with good reason. As recently as Q1 FY17, Volt seemed to be making progress towards getting revenue growth at least ~flat and creating some sort of base for growth. But same-store sales instead turned south as the year went on, with a -11.3% print in Q4 followed by a 10.6% organic drop in Q1 - including a -11.1% decline in the larger North American business. Despite flat same-store gross margin (per the Q1 call), and a 4% cut in SG&A y/y, Adjusted EBITDA went from a loss of just $0.5 million the year before to negative $9.1 million. Even granting that Q1 is the seasonally weakest from a profit standpoint, the bottom-line performance was discouraging.

And the commentary on the release and the Q1 call wasn't much better. Now-former CEO Michael Dean called the results "mixed", which begs the question of what, exactly, Dean thought was the good news. And there really was little - save for detail on an anticipated $5-7 million in annual cost savings from IT upgrades last year - in the way of concrete reasons to have more confidence coming out of the quarter.

Q2 numbers were better on a relative basis but hardly good. Same-store revenue dropped 7.8%, 350 bps better than Q1, though I'd point out the comparison was 280 bps easier (-2.8% vs -5.6%). Gross margin dropped 100 bps on an organic basis, with pricing pressure in the core Volt Workforce Solutions cited on the Q2 call as the driver. SG&A cuts accelerated, with spend coming down 11%. And yet Adjusted EBITDA, even excluding the year-prior contribution from now-sold Maintech, still was down about 8%.

In terms of silver linings, the North American staffing business was down only 6.7%, with some of that pressure coming from an unnamed large customer who appears to have pulled back on temporary labor. That weakness should be lapped in Q4 (I assume, given that was the first quarter in which the issue was raised). The managed services business is "winding down" certain programs; its revenue fell almost 27% on a same-store basis, but the Corporate & Other segment housing MSP and the call center business is now less than 6% of total revenue.

Fundamentally, it's been an ugly first half. And yet VISI has rallied of late - and now trades about where it settled after the huge gains following the sale of the QA business in October. Investors over the past two months seem to be once again seeing potential for some value creation here.

Two Pieces of Good News?

In May, Volt hired Linda Perneau as the head of the Workforce Solutions business. That role had been unfilled since Jorge Perez left last June, with Dean filling in since then. Perneau has substantial experience in the industry and seemed like a nice addition for a business that desperately needs improvement.

Perneau started working officially on May 26. Twelve days later, she was named interim CEO, as Dean stepped down (along with Chairman Dana Messina). But the transition seemed a bit odd. Volt was supposed to hold its conference call after the close on June 6. That morning, it moved the call back a day - and the press release announcing Dean's departure was issued at 7:30 p.m.

Dean's departure itself isn't necessarily a surprise; results have weakened noticeably over the past five quarters, and there are a number of dissatisfied institutional investors still in the stock. But the timing of the press release and the moving of the call seems to suggest that his departure came about rather quickly.

Volt did announce an official review of strategic alternatives the day before, and it's possible there was some disagreement by Dean with that move. (Dean said on the Q2 FY17 call, for instance, that "the last thing you'd want to do... is sell a company when it's not turned around yet because you're not going to get any kind of price appreciation for it.") The controlling Shaw family may have had enough. Whatever the reason, the change seems rather abrupt.

So, I can see how some investors (or traders) might see the events of June 5-6 as hinting at a potential sale of the business. And it's certainly possible, with the strategic alternatives review a more formal process than ongoing efforts Dean had cited in the past. Meanwhile, there's also the possibility that a new CEO can effect some change here.

Perneau detailed a four-point plan on the Q2 call - which at least had some detail as opposed to simply being a wordy version of "we're going to create growth and this time we mean it". Perneau wants Volt to focus on the retail vertical for some quick wins. Volt will target direct hire, which Perneau said had a shorter sales cycle and higher margins. Point 3 is to "rebuild our client relationship capabilities", and point 4 is improving "new business development efforts".

So, coming out of Q2 results, which weren't that bad, Volt traded at about 0.07x EV/revenue, had the possibility of a sale, and had a new CEO. And I can see why investors might have viewed that combination as attractive enough to bottom-fish. That said, I'm far from convinced on either point.

As far as a sale goes, it's certainly possible. And as I've written before, the comparison here is CDI Corporation, another struggling staffing business. After its own strategic review, CDI went private at 0.15x revenue and ~1.2x gross profit, multiples which would value Volt at $6 and $8, respectively. And CDI had turned unprofitable in 2016 (Adjusted EBITDA of -$2.1 million), before selling itself in July 2017.

But this is a business that's really never gotten its feet back underneath it - and it's no longer close to profitable. Trailing Adjusted EBITDA now is a loss of over $11 million. Admittedly, operating margins are only about -2%, so that can be reversed if revenue simply stabilizes.

But the long-running bull case here has been based on Volt getting to positive 2-4% margins; in this business, 100 bps, let alone 300-400 bps, of margin expansion isn't as easy as it sounds. And the talk of pricing pressure in Q2 adds another potential risk to that expansion.

Meanwhile, Volt has changed its management and its board. Several directors declined equity awards for this year at the same time Dean departed, which, while noble, hardly sounds like the action of a group in the process of selling its company. My sense (and it's just a sense, and a guess at best) is that this doesn't seem like a company readying itself to go private.

On the turnaround front, there is some room for optimism. Fresh eyes always help. Fairly or not, few if any shareholders were unhappy to see Dean depart. Perneau has a lot of experience and sounded credible on the call. The efforts to move into retail and direct hire both make some sense.

That said, there's not enough - as even Perneau seems to think. And I'm a bit more skeptical on the last two points. Dean spent much of the Q3 call talking up efforts to better manage existing relationships - and keep existing business - and training was ongoing into Q1. As far as new business goes, Volt clearly has significant problems in its go-to-market approach, and in a competitive space that will in a best-case scenario take some time to fix.

And, really, those two areas have to get fixed - because if Volt goes it alone, I'm not sure there's another path to profitability. CFO Paul Tomkins said on the Q1 call that on an ongoing basis, Volt had cut SG&A by 19% in three years. That's not necessarily a good thing at this point - because it raises the question of not only if there's much left to cut, but if Volt went too far in those cuts. Gross margin expansion will be tough for a company that, as others have pointed out, traditionally competes on price over service.

Volt does have time at least, if it has to go it alone. The QA sale cleaned up the balance sheet, and a new receivables securitization expanded liquidity (that actually increased by another $10 million according to an 8-K last month). But I'm not convinced a sale is on the way, and I don't see anywhere near enough in the business to see the long-awaited potential being realized. With the stock up ~60% in the last two months, there's just not enough here to jump in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.