iQiyi Might Be Significantly Undervalued

With widening losses, sector struggles, and a trade war that could get out of control, there are some risks to consider.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome iWatchMarkets as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

iQiyi (IQ) is a stock that I believe to be presenting an opportunity. In my opinion, the stock is undervalued as a result of undue fears surrounding a trade war. While there are sector-related risks and the company is currently seeing expanding losses, I believe that, in the long run, the opportunity could be massive.

iQiyi Spin Off Attracts the Attention of Investors

Earlier this year, Baidu (BIDU) announced that it would be spinning off its streaming entertainment service known as iQiyi. Shortly after that, the company announced that it would be moving toward an IPO - one that would be the largest in China since the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) IPO back in 2014.

On March 29th, the stock went public with a debut price of $18 per share, which just so happened to be right in the middle of the expected range of between $17 and $19 per share. However, the debut wasn't a very positive one.

After opening its first trading session at $18.20 per share, the stock fell throughout day. By the end of the day, it had fallen to $15.55 per share. Nonetheless, even with a rough IPO and incredible volatility since, the stock has seen some serious value appreciation since it went public. It reached a 52-week high of $46.23, and is maintaining value at over $35 per share at the time of writing this article. Now, the big question is whether or not it's worth getting involved at current levels.

Trump's Trade War Adds Volatility, but Could Be Presenting Opportunity

Lately, we've seen various mentions of the "trade war" led by the Trump administration in articles centered around iQiyi. After all, the company is indeed a Chinese company. While it's hard to argue that we've seen movement in the value of the stock as a result of news associated with the trade war, this war could be presenting a bit of opportunity.

Ultimately, the overall consensus is that the trade war could harm the growth of iQiyi. So, when it looks as though things are heating up, the stock tends to dip. When it looks as if the trade war is dying down, the stock tends to pop. However, in my opinion, none of this really matters.

The truth of the matter is that the trade war surrounds tariffs that may or may not be placed on products moving overseas. Essentially, companies that produce basic materials like steel or electronics (like the components found in iPhones) could feel pain as these tariffs cause higher prices for end consumers. However, iQiyi isn't this type of company.

The company is a streaming entertainment company, much like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or YouTube, but with one big difference: iQiyi isn't available in the United States. Therefore, the streaming giant doesn't have to worry about higher end user prices as a result of the trade war. So, while the war is leading to fear among investors, this could be the perfect time to buy while fear is high, taking a page out of the Warren Buffet playbook.

The Potential Opportunity Here Could Be Massive

The bottom line is that the potential opportunity at iQiyi could be a massive one. At the moment, China's middle class is growing at an astonishing rate. This is great news for iQiyi and its investors as the middle class is the primary audience for the service. So, as the middle class in the country sees growth, the likelihood that the company's subscriber base and revenue will grow only gets better.

The company is compared to massive players in the streaming entertainment market, like YouTube and Netflix, but with a market cap of around $26 billion, its value pales in comparison to its market leaders. Nonetheless, with comparable technologies and popularity, combined with the fact that the company's audience is growing at an astonishing rate, it wouldn't be a stretch to see IQ grow to around half of what we see from Netflix - a company currently valued at around $174 billion - over the next three to five years. Should this be the case, the jump in value would represent growth of well over 300%.

Risks to Consider Before Investing in iQiyi

The fact of the matter is that anytime an investment is made, the investor assumes the risk involved in that investment. With regard to iQiyi, here are the larger risks to be considered:

Losses Are Widening

Profitably monetizing a video platform is no easy task, and that can be seen in iQiyi's financial data. At the moment, net losses are widening as the company makes investments in content and marketing. While those investments are starting to pay off, with paying subscribers growing at more than double the rate free user growth is seeing, growing losses are never a positive for investors.

Historically, Chinese Video Platforms Don't Do Well on the Public Stage

The iQiyi IPO reminds me a bit of the IPOs seen out of Youku and Tudou, two Chinese streaming video companies that looked quite a bit like IQ. Both of these companies were growing at a massive rate and posting widening losses. When combining the values of these companies, their total value would have been $12 billion after their IPOs. A couple of years later, a deal was announced in which the companies would be acquired in a combined deal worth just $4.8 billion. Sure, iQiyi is quite a bit larger than Youku and Tudou ever were, investors who put their money into these companies likely have a bad taste in their mouth about the Chinese streaming video sector. This, combined with the similarities seen in the balance sheets among these players does generate some doubt that iQiyi would have a fate that differs from that of Youku and Tudou.

Indirect Consequences of a Long-Term Trade War

While there are several reasons that I do not believe a long-term trade war will happen, that's an article for another day. The truth of the matter is that my opinion is only one of many, and if things get out of hand a long-term trade war could indirectly lead to consequences for iQiyi. If the trade war were to dampen the growth that the Chinese middle class is seeing, it could put a damper on the growth that iQiyi is seeing as its audience would see slower growth and might even shrink.

However, I believe that this is a stretch as a long-term trade war would be damning to all global economies, including the big players in the war at the moment, the U.S. and China. As a result, I believe that a resolution will be reached before the issue leads to global economic damage. Nonetheless, in the event that my faith in geopolitical process is undue and a resolution isn't reached, this risk could become a very real one.

My Final Opinion

While I do not hold any shares of iQiyi at the moment, it's a stock that is definitely on my watch list. The company is seeing real growth, and with paying subscribers seeing strong growth, the company might be able to shrink losses and eventually make it to profit, something that few in the sector have done. With what I believe to be undue fears of a trade war affecting the company's growth in the short term, the company is relatively undervalued.

In my opinion, this could change rapidly with the next release of user growth, both free and paid, should this release be positive. If this is the case, investors who fear the effects of a trade war would likely become more bullish. Nonetheless, there is no such thing as a risk-free investment. It's important to consider the risks outlined above before diving in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.