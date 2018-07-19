'Risk-On' Pushes Gold Further To The Sidelines

After falling to a new yearly low on Tuesday, gold continued its slide as the metal's lower price failed to attract any value bidders. As we'll discuss here, gold remains subject not only to the continued strength in the dollar but also a revival of the "risk on" investment stance by investors who are turning to equities during the latest earnings reporting season.

As if investors needed another excuse to not buy gold, they were given it on Wednesday. A 2.29% in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and a 1.21% rally in the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) reflected the rising spirit of optimism on Wall Street. With risk assets on the rise, gold has yet another obstacle standing in the way of its safe-haven related demand, namely the U.S. stock market.

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my gold proxy, was unchanged on Wednesday but barely held above its yearly low which was established the previous session. With a bottom nowhere in sight, the gold ETF remains firmly under the control of sellers in the immediate-term based on its failure to even rally to the 15-day moving average (below).

Source: BigCharts

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) meanwhile remains gold's single biggest obstacle to confirming a bottom. Shown here is the DXY chart along with its 15-day moving average. As I continue to emphasize in this commentary, as long as DXY is anywhere near its rising 15-day MA, the headwinds generated by the metal's currency component will keep gold under steady downside pressure.

Source: BigCharts

A decisive break below the 94.00 level in DXY is needed, technically speaking, to loosen things up for the gold market. The 94.00 level is the nearest chart benchmark of any consequence for DXY as can be seen in the above.

Meanwhile, not even a rally in the August crude oil futures price (CLQ8) shown below was able to turn things around for gold in the latest session. Oil often serves as a bullish leading indicator for gold, but only when the dollar index is showing weakness. Commodity fund managers view a steadily rising oil price, in conjunction with a weakening dollar, as a leading proxy for the inflation trade. Consequently, rising oil often results in rising gold prices. With the dollar still strong, however, rising oil isn't likely to attract the same level of interest in other inflation-sensitive commodities at this time.

Source: BigCharts

At this point, we're grasping for straws in the search for a potential leading indicator for gold, but the only one that appears even remotely promising is the copper price. Copper isn't always a leading indicator for gold, though it does tend to confirm gold's short-term price trends. Shown here is the 6-month daily graph for September copper futures along with its 15-day moving average on June 15 - the same day the gold price sliced under its 15-day trend line. As the following graph shows, the copper price rapidly fell after closing under its 15-day MA last month but has since found at least a temporary low. A confirmed bottom for copper, which will happen once the price closes two days above the 15-day MA, could potentially provide a catalyst for commodity traders to give the other metals like gold a closer look. For now, though, that remains merely a conjecture and is far from a certainty.

Source: BigCharts

If nothing else, gold's next bottoming attempt should definitely be confirmed by its close cousin, silver. While a copper price low is by no means a requirement for a gold bottom, the strongest gold bottoms and subsequent relief rallies have occurred following a corresponding bottom in silver. Without a synchronized move in this important precious metal, gold's next bottoming attempt is more likely to fail just as it did earlier this week. Shown here is the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which is trying to reverse its latest decline but hasn't done so yet.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU). As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal's immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold's short-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.