Uniti Just Can't WIN

I release my price point for additional share accumulation at the $17 mark since the downside to $15 is outweighed by the dividend yield at a value that beats current treasury yields.

All eyes will be on Windstream's trial and Uniti Group's Q2 conference call as investors try to figure out where these two companies are heading.

Intro

In my very first SA article, I analyzed Uniti Group (UNIT). In the comments section of the article, I got a lot of negative feedback, and rightfully so. Many readers said that I was asking for the moon but not willing to pay for it, and that I was too in-and-out with the stock when I should just learn to ride the waves of the market up and down. As a young, and sometimes naïve investor this constructive criticism is exactly what I need. At first, I wanted to delete the article out of embarrassment but having works that you can go back on and see how much you didn’t know at the time is great because it shows progression in knowledge.

At the request of readers – many of which have vastly more investment experience than me – I opened a small position in Uniti Group and have maintained that position ever since.

Wednesday's downturn

As everyone knows by now Uniti suffered a major blow during Wednesday’s trading session after Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins cut it to a “Sell” from “Neutral” with a price target of $15. The reasoning for the cut was basically the continued worry over Uniti Group’s over-reliance on Windstream Holdings (WIN) with Windstream’s ability to continue paying its lease looking cloudy at best, and with Monday’s impending trial (which I’ll get to in a little bit).

Uniti's relationship with Windstream

Uniti was spun-off (tax-free) from Windstream Holdings when the company decided to separate certain telecommunication assets into an independent, publicly traded REIT. The newly formed REIT would then in turn lease the assets back out to Windstream.

Initially, Windstream made up virtually all of Uniti’s rental income, but Uniti long-ago began distancing itself from its inceptor. As reported in 1Q18, Windstream now contributes 67% of annual revenue, which roughly comes out to $470 million. That's still a substantial amount of exposure to Windstream, which is currently battling just to stay afloat but is a long way from where they were at 100% exposure. Management plans to reduce exposure to Windstream to only 50% by 2019, but if the dominos continue to fall, Uniti's management will need to provide a contingency plan and accelerate decreasing its exposure, even if that means poor short-term financial reports in the meantime.

Uniti's current exposure to Windstream:

(Source: Uniti Group June Presentation at NAREIT REITWeek Conference)

WIN is losing

So, why is Uniti’s massive exposure to Windstream so bad? For those that aren’t familiar with what’s been happening to Windstream, here’s the short version: they’re probably going to go bankrupt without a major fire-sale of a large portion of its assets since the company is currently having to borrow money through massive debt just to pay off its rent and interest expenses.

Windstream has offered extended payments to bondholders for notes due in 2020 and pushed them back to 2024, for a higher yield of course. This highlights management’s fears of the company’s inability of being able to pay back the debt in full by 2020. Right now, the bondholders are deciding whether or not to take the offer, but the decision pretty much comes down to “when will Windstream default? Before 2020 or after?”. I’m speculating that many will choose to not exchange the 2020 expiration notes for the 2024 expiration notes.

I liken all of these events for Windstream to the scenes in movies where the hero cuts a wire to disarm a bomb but instead cuts the wrong wire and the bomb goes from 5 minutes until detonation to just 1 minute.

Even if Windstream manages to escape 2018 intact, the clock looks like it will strike midnight in 2020, meaning this company is quickly becoming a corrosive falling knife and soon to be penny stock.

On top of the unformidable financials of the company, they're facing legal litigation in the courts – which is shaping out to be the most anticipated trial of the year. With the trial due to commence this coming Monday, investors and market spectators are lining up to see what could be a wild ride. The case is Windstream Holdings vs. Aurelius Capitaland just to give you a brief rundown of the situation, the following is how I’d describe it in layman’s terms to someone unfamiliar with the subject:

Aurelius Capital is basically an obscure investment firm out of New York that became the majority shareholder of Windstream’s 2020 bonds. Aurelius loaded up a bunch of credit default swaps on the bonds to the point they became in a position to benefit from the bonds defaulting. Aurelius pretty much claimed that the Uniti spin-off wasn’t allowed under certain agreements because they, the largest holder of Windstream debt, did not consent, so now they’re trying to bankrupt the company, which would again, benefit them. Even though the case seems to be on Windstream’s side, the massive legal fees are definitely not helping in their current situation.

If you’d like a better rundown of the situation I suggest reading through Beyond Saving’s articles on the subject, where you can read their latest article here.

What's next for Uniti?

With Citigroup's downgrade, other large firms will likely follow suit and continue cuts to Uniti's target share price. Over the next week or two, especially during the Wimbledon-quality back and forth match we'll see next week in the courts, Uniti's price will likely continue a bear run with Wednesday's drop being the worst of it. At the close Wednesday, shares hit their lowest point since May at $18.86. I think it's likely to see shares hit and maintain around the low to mid $18’s while everyone waits to see what management will have to say during Q2’s conference call.

If somehow, we see another massive drawdown in Uniti’s share price then my price point for an accumulation of additional shares stands to be the $17 mark where – assuming lowest price target remains $15 – the potential downside is outweighed by the dividend at a rate that is above short and mid-term treasury yields.

(Source: Public price data)

Conclusion... for now

Windstream is a ticking time-bomb and it is now a race against the clock for Uniti to distance itself. If Windstream goes belly-up then Uniti will either have to issue massive debt/equity or risk going under itself. The dividend yield continues to be a massive bonus for Uniti, but the risk is starting to rear their ugly head, and I wonder at what point the yield will no longer be enough for investors.

I listened to the readers last time and initiated a position in Uniti, and by taking their hold-on-for-dear-life-mentality to heart I have maintained my position as we all wait to see what will unfold in the following weeks. All eyes are on next week’s trial and the quickly approaching earnings call to see what will happen to these two telecommunications players.

If nothing else, at least these companies are providing some good-old-fashioned, wholesome American entertainment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.