Renewed Strength In The Financials

After a 5-month internal correction, the financial sector stocks finally look like they’re ready to turn things around. The last few days have been constructive for leading bank and broker/dealer stocks, and this in turn is good news for the broad market. In today’s report, we’ll take a closer look at the promising intermediate-term outlook for the financial sector and why it bodes well for the summer stock market outlook.

Shown here is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) in relation to its 15-day moving average. After the February market tumble, XLF never recovered to the same level as other major sectors. It also began diverging lower against the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) during the May-July period. However, by earlier this month, XLF had established a pivotal immediate-term low and finally acted on this by rallying above its 15-day moving average on July 9.

More importantly, from an immediate-term (1-4 week) technical perspective, XLF has since been thrust significantly above its initial Jul. 9 breakout level. This technically confirms an immediate-term bottom for XLF based on the rules of my technical trading discipline since it amounts to a 2-day higher close above the rising 15-day MA.

Source: BigCharts

XLF serves as a benchmark of sorts for the financial sector for ETF traders. The pivotal upside reversal in XLF suggests strong short covering with the possibility of a further move up to the May intra-month high of $28.50. Based on a classical chart reading perspective, a recovery above this level would in turn confirm a far more important intermediate-term (3-9 month) breakout signal for XLF, with additional upside to about the $30.50 level based on chart measurements.

The basis behind the rally in the crestfallen financial stocks is most likely rotation into a beaten down sector, which often happens in the slow summer months when volume is fairly low and traders are too vacationing to notice institutional money flows. Sector rotation is also common during earnings season when oversold stocks are extremely vulnerable to positive earnings surprises. A recent example of this was seen in Bank of America (BAC), which reported a 33% increase in second quarter profit earlier this week. As Business Insider reported, BAC and the rest of the big banks benefited from strong economic conditions.

Among other major banks, Morgan Stanley (MS) reported 39% profit growth on Wednesday, beating estimates and posting the best quarterly results among big banks. The smallest of the six big banks reported $2.4 billion in profit on $10.6 revenue, prompting MS shares to jump 3%. In fact, all the major banks reported positive earnings during the latest reporting period.

Also contributing to the newfound optimism for bank stocks is the result of the latest stress test for measuring banks’ health. The Federal Reserve on June 21 gave the largest U.S. banks a passing grade. According to news reports, all the banks tested by the Fed met the minimum capital requirements in the event of a hypothetical severe recession. This occurred just before the price low established in the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX), below, which has since recovered most of its losses from the June slide as of July 18.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile the super-sensitive broker/dealers have added to their recent gains. We looked at this extremely important industry group in Wednesday’s report, and it was emphasized that strong (if belated) participation in the broker/dealers was a welcome sign for the S&P 500 large cap index based on the historical relationship between the two. Shown here is the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). Note Wednesday’s impressive follow-through rally of 1.60% after XBD confirmed a technical bottom on Tuesday by closing two days higher above the 15-day moving average.

Source: BigCharts

The combination of positive bank earnings, along with an oversold technical condition for many of the most actively traded bank and broker/dealer shares, should benefit the overall financial sector in the near term. What’s more, analysts are optimistic for the latest earnings season, with analysts at FactSet expecting S&P 500 earnings to have grown by 20 percent in the second quarter. With just over 9 percent of S&P 500 companies having released their latest quarterly results, earnings have grown 22.1 percent to date, according to CNBC.

On a strategic note, investors should maintain intermediate-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. My continued preference is for tech sector stocks, particularly in the e-commerce sphere, consumer discretionary stocks and real estate equities. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.