Datawatch: Potential Turnaround In The Works

Shares have rebounded more than 30% since the last quarter. Still, the company maintains a tiny market cap at ~$165 million.

Datawatch reported favorable Q3 earnings results after heavily disappointing analysts in last quarter's results. Revenues grew more than 40% this quarter, after just 7% growth in Q2.

After heavily disappointing the Street last quarter with its earnings results, Datawatch (DWCH), a Massachusetts-based provider of data analytics and preparation software, has seen a tremendous rebound. Last quarter, the company looked like the poster child of a startup that was failing to gain traction - with just 7% y/y growth and mounting losses, it certainly seemed like Datawatch would never get off the ground. And that wasn't the first time the company achieved only anemic growth, either.

But in the current Q3 release, Datawatch roared back - perhaps indicating to us that instead of true revenue shortfalls in prior quarters, deals were just taking longer to materialize. Growth and scale are the most important factor for a company of this size. The company is barely at a $50 million revenue run rate, so continuing to operate as a standalone company will necessitate a larger revenue base to capitalize on efficiencies.

Of course, some investors are hoping that Datawatch won't stay independent forever. Most are still holding out hope for a huge acquisition premium, a conjecture that was stoked after Datawatch announced in January that it had hired investment banks to deal with expressions of interest from larger companies. To date, no progress has been hinted at yet.

But with >40% revenue growth and results eclipsing Wall Street's estimates, it's OK for Datawatch to remain as a standalone company and continue to focus on its own growth trajectory before seeking an acquisition. In my view, Datawatch has re-instilled confidence among investors.

Shares are rallying more than 15% on the earnings news. Since last quarter alone, Datawatch has gained more than 30% from the days where it was trading under $10. Still, the company only trades at 3.1x forward revenues. Last quarter, when the company's shares had tanked, it had traded at 2.4x forward revenues - but for all we knew, Datawatch's growth might have been "stuck" at 7% y/y. Now that we've validated the company is capable of growing >40%, it's safe to say that Datawatch is cheap and not just a value trap. After all, its primary rival Alteryx (AYX), which is growing at a similar rate, has perennially traded at a double-digit revenue multiple since its IPO.

With a small company like this, there are certainly risks. Datawatch has a market cap of just ~$165 million, and its net cash position of $4.5 million ($13.6 million in cash and $9.1 million in debt) may run thin in funding Datawatch's losses. However, the upside potential is huge - especially if Datawatch can grow enough to attract the big acquisition that investors have been holding out for. Datawatch is high risk, high reward, but at least Q3 results confirm that the company is going somewhere.

Q3 Download

Here's a look at the company's results for the third fiscal quarter:

Figure 1. Datawatch Q3 results

Source: Datawatch investor relations

Datawatch is one of the few companies that use a pro forma revenue adjustment due to its acquisition of Angoss Software, in which it eliminated a deferred revenue fair value adjustment of $1.8 million. Due to this, pro forma revenues were $12.9 million, growing 43% year-over-year over 3Q17 revenues of $9.1 million. This heavily exceeded Wall Street's expectation of $11.8 million or +30% year-over-year - and is also a huge lift over last quarter's 7% year-over-year growth.

Of course, it must be noted that not all of this growth is organic. Datawatch disclosed that it has fully closed the Angoss acquisition as of this quarter, so the revenue bump is partially attributed to Angoss' contribution. What I still find encouraging about Datawatch's results, however, is the fact that average deal sizes expanded to $50k, up from $39k in 3Q17.

Add that to the fact that the company closed 12 six-figure deals (deals with ARR in excess of $100k) in the quarter, up from 4 in the year-ago quarter. These enlarged deal metrics provide evidence that Datawatch is gaining traction with larger customers (from companies to municipal governments and agencies) and is being seriously considered as a software vendor. The below quote from the earnings call highlights some further color from the CEO on Datawatch's deal metrics:

We had 12 six-figure license deals in Q3, the highest number in the history of the company. Of note, six of those deals were driven by Monarch, four by Angoss and two by Panopticon demonstrating that our platform portfolio approach is indeed working well. Recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue was almost 60%."

Note also that Datawatch generated $3.4 million of gross bookings during 3Q18, up more than 150% y/y and up 75% y/y sequentially over Q2. Bookings growth scared investors last quarter with just low-single-digit growth, so this quarter's outperformance has confirmed that deals were pushed out to future quarters and not lost.

On a pro forma basis, Datawatch's operating losses were -$2.4 million, indicating that operating margin worsened to -19% versus -6% in the year-ago quarter. The primary expense categories that increased, however, were R&D and sales and marketing - both highly productive investments that should generate longer-term growth. So long as Datawatch's losses don't run the company out of cash, we should be comfortable with letting the company run at a loss - especially as a -19% operating margin isn't drastic for a startup of Datawatch's scale.

Pro forma EPS in the quarter of -$0.07 missed analyst consensus of -$0.05, with the revenue beat being eclipsed by decaying margins. All in all, however, for a company of this scale, most investors are more concerned about growth than profits, and that's what Datawatch delivered in Q3.

Key Takeaways

After hugely disappointing investors in Q2, Datawatch has come roaring back in Q3 with >40% y/y revenue growth and bullish commentary around its deal progress, especially with larger clients. With these results, this small-cap company has justified to investors that it's capable of standing against more prominent competitors like Alteryx.

At just 3x forward revenues, Datawatch is one of the cheapest companies in the software sector. However, the caution is that Datawatch has an extremely spotty track record for execution, with the company hitting quarters like this one out of the park and missing others by a wide mile. Most investors prefer the smooth, predictable "beat-and-raise" pattern that companies like Alteryx adhere to. Still, Datawatch's valuation is attractive enough to merit a small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DWCH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.