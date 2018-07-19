General Dynamics: The Trough Is Overflowing

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 13.98, which is 36.0% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of General Dynamics Corp. (GD) are down 14.20% since peaking on January 9, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this global aerospace and defence company present a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a decent history of generating strong earnings, and the future growth rate ratios point to continued earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for GD as of the end of June was 13.98, which implies a 36.0% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that GD has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per share growth rate of General Dynamics Corp. was 8.50% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 5.70% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 25.20% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per share growth rate was 4.50% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for GD came in at a healthy 13.38% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 13.38 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in slightly higher than the average of 11.70% for the aerospace/defence sector.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about GD.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market; hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

GD has a forward P/E of 17.39 compared to a 17.29 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The forward P/E for GD is at market levels, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are in line with that of the broader market, and thus implying that investors will be willing to pay more for future earnings.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for GD stands at 23.34%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.34% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so GD has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.4x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for GD turned bullish with a close above $195.00 on July 18. This signalled a bullish breakout above the $195.00 resistance level. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $220.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the GD 17AUG18 190 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 17x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $190.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $220.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, we believe GD is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Record Global Military Spending

According to estimates by IHS Jane's, global defence spending in 2018 could hit a whopping $1.27 trillion - that would be a post Cold-War record. In March, the US approved a $700 billion budget for 2018 - the largest military budget in US history.

General Dynamics is only one of two contractors in the world that build nuclear-powered submarines. GD builds both the Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines. In November 2017, GD won a $5.1 billion contract to build Columbia-class subs. The 2018 US military budget provides for $5.5 billion to add two more Virginia-class subs to the fleet which currently consists of 13 subs with 15 under construction or on order (and guess who's building those?).

GD also builds the Abrams tank, and in December 2017, the company announced a $2.6 billion contract to upgrade 786 battle tanks for the US, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The company also builds the Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer and the 2018 US military budget provides for $4 billion for two of the ships.

In its Q1 2018 report, the company reported a total order backlog of $62.1 billion, a 2.8% increase year over year. I think you get my gist by now... the trough is overflowing and those who build military ships and vehicles will be drinking from it for years to come.

In addition to the growing revenues from its defence divisions, GD has a wildcard source of revenue that just may surprise to the upside going forward: Gulfstream. The business jet division may have finally bottomed out. Orders for the Gulfstream G650 were up 78% in 2017. If sales of business jets continue to increase throughout 2018, this would provide an upside surprise to the company's top and bottom line.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, GD is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.