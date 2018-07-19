Overtrading? Here's How To Stop: Trading Discipline Rules

Once you’re in a trade, it’s important to let it play out without interfering too much.

Here are the tactics you can use to prevent yourself from overtrading.

Jesse Livermore once said:

“It never was my thinking that made the big money for me. It always was my sitting. Got that? My sitting tight! It is no trick at all to be right on the market. You always find lots of early bulls in bull markets and early bears in bear markets. I’ve known many men who were right at exactly the right time, and began buying or selling stocks when prices were at the very level which should show the greatest profit. And their experience invariably matched mine–that is, they made no real money out of it. Men who can both be right and sit tight are uncommon.”

This is absolutely true. As traders, we want to trade. All the time. But one of the best things you can do is actually… nothing. Once you’re in a trade, it’s important to let it play out without interfering too much. This is a very difficult thing to do. But that’s why being able to do it is so profitable.

There are a bunch of simple strategies you can use to prevent yourself from overtrading. The simplest is probably just putting a sticky note on your computer reminding you not to touch hit that buy/sell button.

