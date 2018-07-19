New Relic: The Case Of A Dynamic Business And CEO

New Relic has a great CEO and quality financials that make it a good name to get to know.

The company is expanding outside of only APM though, into other analytics and monitoring sub-markets.

Investment Thesis

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), a provider of application performance monitoring (APM) software, is a name to watch because of its expanding addressable market, fantastic CEO, and quality financials.

Expanding Addressable Market

Estimates peg the APM market to reach $5 billion by 2019. Isn’t it kind of funny that New Relic has a market cap of $6.3 billion then? It’s not often you see a company’s market cap outpace the addressable market, so there must be something more. And there is. On the last earnings call, CEO Lew Cirne commented:

“In March, Gartner estimated that only 5% of application workflows were monitored by APM; a figure that we expect to quadruple by 2021, which means we have significant runway to help every enterprise instrument their entire environment. We continue to see a fragmented under-served and expanding multi-billion dollar market opportunity for the New Relic platform.”

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

Furthermore, New Relic is also focused on the non-APM part of their business. The company offers six products, APM being one of them. Two notable products are Infrastructure and Insights, which both contributed more than 10% of new net annual recurring revenue.

The bread and butter of New Relic is providing monitoring insights for any piece of your business. Whether that means conversion rates or server downtime, the company’s software allows you to have a deep knowledge of how your business is functioning. As you can see, it is not just monitoring applications. Another comment made by Cirne reveals the company’s mindset towards its expanding market,

“Today our advanced customers don't view New Relic as an APM tool, instead they trust New Relic as a strategic platform for managing the success of their modern digital initiative.”

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

What’s more is that the company sees its non-APM business becoming equal to APM around 2023. While this is still a long way off, it certainly opens up the addressable market. This is likely the reason why New Relic’s market cap has outpaced what its TAM is pegged at.

Source: Analyst Day Presentation

Fantastic CEO

Not only is the addressable market getting more attention, so is Lew Cirne, the company’s CEO, or at least he should be… I only found out who he was the other day, but after doing a decent amount of research, I like him a lot.

I enjoy doing research on CEOs, especially founder CEOs, because there is evidence that founder-led companies outperform the market. And it makes sense intuitively. Entrepreneurs go through innumerable struggles to succeed and he/she will have an immense sense of ownership over the company, not to mention equity ownership.

Lew Cirne, sweet Lew on Twitter, has already built and sold a company before, a sign that he is veteran. The 47 year-old is a self-proclaimed data nerd, who is also known as the “Coding CEO” since he blocks off all Thursdays and Fridays to code.

He also named the company New Relic because it is an anagram for his name, showing that he doesn’t take himself too seriously. But he means business. He holds 22 patents himself and he owns over $1 billion in stock, or 18% of the company. About 15% of his holdings he gifted to charity. All in all, I came away extremely impressed.

He seems like he has the right mix of humility, passion, and execution to take New Relic to the next level. While a competitor sold out, he is looking to build this company for the long run.

Quality Financials

The company’s value proposition is showing up in the financials as well.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

In the latest quarter, revenues grew 34% to $98 million. However, the dollar-based expansion rate accelerated to 141% from 125%. Seemingly, this is erroneous, revenue lower than the expansion rate, until you read how New Relic calculates it. The expansion rate is just for ARR (annualized recurring revenue) and not revenue by itself.

And you can see from the table below how fast Enterprise Paid accounts are growing. These are businesses with over 1,000 employees and now they make up 54% of ARR. This acceleration from 42% to 46% and now to 54% reveals that New Relic is dealing with bigger clients. The highest ever expansion rate is evidence of that fact as well.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

Furthermore, the company boasts best-in-class gross margins. On a non-GAAP basis they are 85%. Operating leverage has also been trending in the right direction. For the full year, non-GAAP operating margins slimmed from -10% to almost break-even.

Suffice it to say, the company’s SaaS capabilities are resulting in a strong margin profile and solid revenue growth. The fact that the expansion rate was higher than revenue could also point to revenue accelerating in future quarters as the ARR shows up on the income statement.

Lastly, to bolster the balance sheet, the company recently raised almost $450 million from a convertible note offering, a method used by many of the top small-to-mid cap tech players in the past year.

Valuation And Risks

As noted earlier, New Relic’s market cap is $6.3 billion. Backing out $700 million in cash, the enterprise value is $5.6 billion. At the midpoint of forward guidance, the company estimates $455 million in sales. This means a forward EV/sales ratio of 12.3x. Certainly high, but not mind-bending. Calculated billings, a metric many analysts keep a diligent eye on, is expected to eclipse $525 million in 2019 so that makes the valuation a little more tolerable.

Source: Q4 Investor Presentation

The company does come with some risks though. First, it is not a top dog in the APM space. DynaTrace apparently has the highest market share and certainly the most ratings on tech review sites. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) both play in the space, not to mention Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) that acquired AppDynamics for $3.7 billion at the beginning of last year. So the market is fragmented but I believe there is still room for a quickly-growing pure play like New Relic.

Venturing too far outside of monitoring tools might get the company in some trouble though since Lew Cirne’s specialty is APM. In the end, that could cramp the addressable market and put a limit on how big the company could get. But one sign to look for is how much of the ARR is coming from non-APM tools. This will give investors a signal for how these are doing in the grand scheme of the business.

To End

New Relic has been on fire in the past year, but that is likely due to an expanding addressable market, an awesome CEO, and quality financials. Add this one to your watch-list because it looks like it is not done growing.

