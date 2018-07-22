The Nest Egg Portfolio: Adding A French Storage And Energy Distribution Specialist

The cash position in the Nest Egg Portfolio remains healthy. Maybe we can do some bargain hunting during the Q2 results season.

I like the company's offered 10% discount on stock dividends - this allows shareholders to quickly expand their positions at a very advantageous price.

It's time to add a new company to the Nest Egg Portfolio. Perhaps a bit unconventional, but I was attracted to a French (energy) storage and distribution company. Readers might perhaps remember the company popping up in a short update article when it acquired a stake in a refinery from Total (TOT).

Portfolio update

Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) is a French company focusing on storing and distributing oil and petroleum products, pretty much all over the world. It also has a very strong position in the Caribbean market, where it's servicing some of the more important islands.

Source: finanzen.net

The company's main listing is on the Euronext Paris exchange, where it's trading with RUI as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 4.54B EUR, and with an average daily volume of approximately 200,000 shares (almost 10M EUR per day), the Paris market offers a much better and more liquid option to invest in Rubis.

What does Rubis do?

You could easily break down Rubis' business model in three specific pillars: storage (Rubis Terminal), distribution (Rubis Energie) and "support and services" (also called Rubis Energie, which complicates things a bit).

Source: annual report

The distribution pillar is the most important contributor to the revenue and EBITDA, and just for your perusal, I have compiled the revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA margins of the three different divisions in the following table.

Source: author, based on annual report

As you can see, the storage business has the highest margins (which is pretty logical as it doesn't take a lot of effort to operate a storage terminal), but due to its size, the distribution division is contributing approximately 60% of the EBITDA.

The cash flows: strong

As the Nest Egg Portfolio is predominantly focusing on dividend income, I obviously have to make sure Rubis' 1.50 EUR/share dividend (which represents a total cash outflow of 143M EUR (including this year's stock dividend) is sustainable.

The best way to find out is to check the company's cash flow results. Rubis reported an operating cash flow of 328M EUR, but this included a tax payment that's approximately 13M EUR higher than the total amount of taxes due, whilst it includes a 71M EUR working capital investment and ignores the 13M EUR in interest payments (which is really low considering Rubis' gross debt position is in excess of 1B EUR).

Source: cash flow statements

Taking these three adjustments into consideration, the operating cash flow in FY 2017 was approximately 399M EUR. A good result considering the total capex was just 206M EUR. This means the FY 2017 free cash flow result was approximately 193M EUR, and this results in a dividend coverage ratio of 135%.

But as you can imagine, the sustaining capex should indeed be much lower than the 206M EUR capex bill. After all, the total depreciation and amortization charges in FY 2017 were just 123M EUR, and considering Rubis operates a relatively "light sustaining capex" business (once the oil terminals and distribution facilities are up and running, the maintenance capex should be relatively low), the sustaining free cash flow result should be even higher than 193M EUR.

In the accompanying notes, we can find this:

Source: annual report

So approximately 90M EUR of the 206M EUR capex was spent on expansion, which means the sustaining capex was approximately 116M EUR. As that's approximately 95% of the depreciation expenses, I think this is a fair assumption.

This also means the sustaining free cash flow result is approximately 275M EUR per year (rounding down), or approximately 2.88 EUR per share. This results in a (sustaining) free cash flow yield of approximately 6.15%. Not fantastic, but definitely very decent for a company in the storage and distribution sector.

The dividend: I'm attracted to the stock dividend

Rubis declared a dividend of 1.50 EUR over FY 2017, and allowed its shareholders to reinvest the dividend in new shares at a conversion price of 53.35 EUR per new share. This conversion price was based on a discount of 10% on the average share price before the dividend coupon was detached from the share price. Americans and Canadians might be used to DRIP's and stock dividends, but it still is a relatively rare phenomenon in Europe. Stock dividends are frequently used by REIT's but are very atypical in other sectors. In the Eurozone, the French appear to be the frontrunners in establishing an attractive stock dividend policy (especially the discount to the average share price could be a nice sweetener in some cases).

And that's why I'm particularly interested in Rubis. If the share price is high, you can just take the dividend in cash. But if the share price is trading relatively low, you might be able to top up your position by using the dividend reinvestment plan (most brokers don't charge any fees for taking a dividend in stock).

Source: company website

At the time of writing (Tuesday late afternoon, Paris time), Rubis' share price is 46.90 EUR, and the consensus estimate for the 2018 dividend is 1.66 EUR. Assuming an average share price of 46.90 EUR and a similar discount of 10% to that average price, the stock dividend in 2019 (paying out the dividend over FY 2018) would be priced at (46.50 - 1.66)* 90% = 40.36 EUR.

This would indicate it would be possible to top up the position at a free cash flow yield of just 7.14%, whilst waiting for additional dividend increases before going all-cash. The consensus estimates for the dividend over FY 2020 (payable in 2021) are calling for a dividend of 1.89 EUR per share. So it does make sense to get more "free" shares (paid for by the dividends) whilst waiting for future dividend increases.

The current dividend withholding tax in France is 30%, but this should decrease to 12.8% as soon as all the paperwork has been voted and confirmed to the financial institutions (some ESCI readers told me they still had to pay 30% on a recent dividend payment, others said their dividend was taxed at just 12.8%, so there still is some confusion about the applicable dividend tax rate).

Almost 50% of the dividend rights last month were used to acquire new shares in Rubis, so the ratio of stock dividend versus cash dividends is approximately 50/50.

Conclusion

I am adding 80 shares of Rubis to the Nest Egg Portfolio at a price of 46.90 EUR. The total net cash outflow is 3772 EUR.

Other additions/removals

The environment remains quite volatile, and I am not adding any other positions to the portfolio at this moment. However, I am considering to either close the written put option on OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) or to sell the remaining 100 shares in the portfolio. I haven't made a decision yet, but expect to act after OCI reports its half-year results.

In the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I promised I would explain why I was doubling the position in the National Bank of Belgium (OTC:BQNBF). You can read the entire article here, but it boils down to this:

The dividend of the National Bank is based on the interest income of the so-called 'statutory portfolio', which consists of approximately 5.5B EUR of bonds and a few equity investments in international institutions like the Bank of International Settlements. The interest income has been decreasing due to the lower average interest rates of the bond portfolio, and this was only partly compensated by the increasing size of the portfolio.

But that's why the National Bank of Belgium acts as an excellent proxy on higher interest rates. The proceeds of maturing bonds could then be used to invest in higher yielding securities. I believe that's still a few years old, but that makes 2018 a great moment to position the Nest Egg Portfolio in preparation of higher interest rates. Additionally, the Belgian corporate tax rate is decreasing to 29.58% in 2018 and 25% in 2020. This should also boost the net distributable income of the National Bank.

I added one share in the previous edition, and could decide to add one additional share upon weakness.

Incoming dividends

There were no new incoming dividends to report on.

The current portfolio + updates

Conclusion

It's a quiet summer (for now), but I expect some more changes as the Q2 results start rolling in. The existing cash position in the Nest Egg Portfolio allows us to take advantage of potential opportunities. That being said, I have to be mindful of the September expiration date of a bunch of options. Right now the put options on Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) are in the money, and I'm more than happy to buy the additional stock. I expect Binck Bank (OTC:BINCF) (OTC:BINCY) to expire above the 4.20 EUR strike price whilst Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) shouldn't drop below 30 EUR/share either.

