Understanding The Nature Of Exports Is Crucial To The U.S.-China Trade Dispute

In an early article in Pacific Economic Review on Country of Origin Rules, I had pointed out that in a globalized world in which production is typically “fragmented”, a single country of origin really is misleading. A recent study from OECD shows that China’s foreign value-added content of gross exports is in excess of 30%, as compared to America’s only around 17.5%. That calculation is based on subtracting the imports of intermediated goods from total exports. China’s trade surplus with the United States would be one-third smaller when measured in value added terms compared to when measured in gross exports terms. For sophisticated products, still another study by a team of economists from United States International Trade Commission jointly authored with Shangjin Wei, a professor from Columbia, found that domestic content of exports from China is only 30% or less, implying these are really not Chinese products! Thus the “advantage” China enjoys over America due to the trade surplus, if any, has certainly been overstated.

Apart from this fact, even the domestic value added in China does not all belong to China. To the extent that much of the exports coming from China are from multinational corporations, even though the value added in China is domestically generated and contributes to China’s GDP, a large chunk of value added actually belong to foreign investors, including the United States. The profit of a company that is 100% foreign owned belongs entirely to its foreign owners. In a joint venture with 51% foreign ownership, the foreign company claims 51% of the profit. This shows that the “advantage” that President Trump says China enjoys has been overstated on another count.

Finally, there is the claim that China forces technology transfer on foreign firms that invest in China. A study by Nicholas Lardy from Peterson Institute for International Economics shows that there has been steady progress in China's protection of intellectual property rights. “China's payments of licensing fees and royalties for the use of foreign technology have soared in recent years, reaching almost $30 billion last year, nearly a four-fold increase over the last decade.” “China ranks fourth globally in the amount it pays to acquire foreign technology, well behind Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United States, but ahead of Japan, Singapore, Korea, and India.”

Fact is that America is spending more than it produces and that is why it is “suffering” a trade deficit. This means it is saving less than what it invests. Yet it is able to enjoy a surplus of investment income in its international accounts equal to roughly 1% of the GDP. All the evidence suggests that America has benefited greatly from globalization, probably more than its trading partners do. Moving away from globalization is not in America's interest, and its multinational corporations that depend on the global supply chain, as well as trade-dependent exporters and importers, are the ones that will bear the brunt of moving the clock back. On the other hand, businesses that are domestically oriented, such as utilities, insurance, and property development would be risk havens in the event of an all-out trade war.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.