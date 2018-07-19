Freeport-McMoRan: Deflating Copper, Indonesian Negotiations Will Hurt The Bottom Line

The company is losing a large share of its Indonesian mining due to negotiations with the Indonesian government and it will hurt the top and bottom lines for the company.

Due to economic conditions in the majority of countries that would account for the largest consumption of copper, copper prices have dropped and should continue to do so.

Freeport-McMoRan is one of the largest copper producers in the world and is very reliant on copper as its main source of income.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is one of the largest copper producing companies in the world. It operates the Grasberg mine in Indonesia which is the second-largest mine in the world. As the company is highly reliant on copper, its value fluctuates greatly with the price of copper. With economic indicators for the countries with the largest consumption of copper take a turn for the worse, we will likely see demand for copper shrink and the price will begin to drop as we have already seen this trend begin. This along with the company’s likely deal with the Indonesian government, where they have to divest 51% of Grasberg, will have a large impact on both their top and bottom line. That being said, the deal will maintain the company’s control until 2041, which should provide some stability.

To get an idea of the operations of the company, we must first take a look at their income statements and see how their mining activities create revenue. The first thing to look at is how reliant the company is on copper. While they also mine gold and molybdenum (an alloy for steel), their largest source of revenue is certainly copper, and thus the price of copper has a huge impact on stock price and the ability for the company to be profitable.

To see how the company mines in different areas, here is the breakdown below. There are a few items here that should stick out to investors. The first is the percentage of mining revenue that comes from Indonesia. Of the $2.315B from mining, $1.521B came from Indonesia, which is just under 66%. As the company doesn’t receive operating income from their non-mining operations, Indonesian mining also accounts for $896M of the $1,459M of operating income, which is just under 61.5%.

Despite what the first quarter shows, the company expects more copper mining to actually come from the U.S. as opposed to Indonesia over the course of the year. This could largely be due to the deal they are about to sign with the Indonesian government that I will mention later on.

The fact that increased copper is coming from the US has its pros and cons. The biggest pro is that besides China, the U.S. is one of the biggest copper consumers in the world. The con is that Indonesian copper is more convenient to ship to Asia, which as a continent, even without China, is the second biggest consumer. However, copper in the U.S., Asia, and China are about to lose demand.

To start, I will look at China as it accounts for 48% of the world’s consumption. Not only has the country seen a lot of uncertainty due to the impending trade war, but the country has released disappointing numbers which point to economic slowing. The first is industrial production. As this indicator drops, it shows a slowing of the economy that generally slows the building of new plants and houses, the main uses for copper.

The next indicator that also shows that this spending is decreasing is the amount of investment in fixed assets. As this drops, the demand for copper drops with it.

As demand in the largest consumer drops, prices are likely to drop from that alone, but it doesn’t stop there. To continue, I will give a snapshot of the economic conditions of Asia. A look at some countries in Asia show us that besides Kazakhstan, the region is experiencing shrinking growth, the type that reduces demand for construction materials like copper.

The next largest market is Europe. While definitely better than the trends for Asia, construction output has given mixed results there. As can be seen below, despite having two positively trending months, the YoY growth is still below what it was at a year ago.

Lastly comes the United States. Housing starts have dropped off.

Construction spending as well.

All of this has caused copper prices to drop, and unless we see big positive changes, copper is likely to keep dropping. As copper is denominated in USD and the dollar is gaining value, copper also has gotten more expensive for the rest of the world, further dropping demand and in turn price.

Dollar strength:

Not only will the company suffer from the dropping price of copper, but it also will lose significant interest in its Indonesian mines. As the company is on the verge of signing an agreement that gives the Indonesian government a 51% stake of their business in the country, it will have a fairly large effect on earnings. That being said, the country has offered an agreement in return that allows the company to maintain its management status as well as its rights to mine all the way until 2041. This will long term provide stability and allow the company to avoid further issues there.

The dropping price in copper will hurt not only Freeport-McMoRan but other giants such as Glencore (OTC:GLNCF) and Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). However, there are a couple catalysts that could help turn this ship around. The first would be if trade relations improve drastically, China will likely regain their ability to rigorously pursue their Made In China 2025 campaign that would promote high spending on capital projects and construction of all sorts.

The second would be if BHP Billiton (BHP) undergoes another strike at its Chilean mines. Currently the company is undergoing contract negotiations, which are supposed to expire at the end of July, with the union of their workers who are demanding hefty pay increases. The company has made a counteroffer to the union which includes pay increases but it is not up to the scale that the union has demanded. If the union chooses to decline the offer, it could cause another strike similar to their last 44-day strike that had a large impact on prices. As the strike is occurring at the largest copper mine in the world, this could have a serious impact on copper production and in turn price.

Overall, Freeport-McMoRan will be hurt fairly significantly by falling copper prices. As economic indicators point out, the outlook is pretty dim going forward. The only main events that would really promote any positive trends in the company would be an end to the trade war, which would increase copper prices and in turn stock price, and the possible strike at BHP Billiton. In addition, the company’s divestiture to a mere 49% stake in their Indonesian mines will have long-term effects on their production and profitability as this is one of their most profitable regions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.