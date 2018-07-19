Cheap AcelRx Options Minimize Risk And Maximize Potential Profit

Before I dive into this strategy, I'd like to make it clear at the outset that this strategy is quite speculative. That being said, I believe that it offers a very outsized risk-reward ratio, and the assumptions/predictions on which it is based are reasonable and sound.

Strategy Rationale

This strategy is based on the following three key assumptions about AcelRx (ACRX), each of which I will defend below:

ACRX's stock will experience the "run-up" often seen in clinical-stage biotech stocks during the weeks leading up to its November 3 PDUFA

Dsuvia will likely be approved by the FDA around November 3, and stock price would then jump to anywhere from $8 (conservative) to $12 (optimistic)

If Dsuvia receives a second CRL, the stock price will drop into the low $1 range

The Run-Up

Often, clinical-stage biotech companies experience a run-up in stock price prior to binary catalyst events, such as advisory committee meetings or PDUFA dates. Sometimes, this reflects the desire of investors to get in on the action of the binary event; other times, it is due to a great deal of investor confidence in approval of the drug up for review. Fueled by significant market exuberance, ACRX itself experienced such a run-up last year in the months leading up to its PDUFA, as shown in the graph below (May-November 2017):

Last year, Antares Pharmaceuticals (ATRS) also experienced a run-up leading up to the October 20, 2017 PDUFA for its testosterone drug Xyosted: stock price crept up all year before dropping like a rock on October 12, when ATRS announced that the FDA had encountered deficiencies in its Xyosted NDA. ATRS's 2017 share price graph is shown below:

As can be seen below, over the past few months, ACRX has been exhibiting signs of a second run-up. Before the recent equity offering caused a dip in stock price, ACRX's stock commanded $3.70 a share - a gain of more than 100% from its low of $1.55.

Taken out of context, 100% in just a few months would typically indicate that the stock is in overbought territory. However, the 50-day moving average for ACRX has in fact recently overtaken the 200-day moving average, indicating that investors are still bullish. Furthermore, if we re-examine ACRX's price 2017 price chart, we can see that ACRX's share price moved up around 170% between late June and early October - immense gains for only four months. Given that ACRX has now secured EU approval for Dsuvia, has (as far as we can see) taken the appropriate steps to respond to its CRL, issued by the FDA last October, there is arguably a much stronger case for investing in the company this year as opposed to last. While the recent equity offering caused a reversal in ACRX's upward trend, there is still a strong chance that up until the November 3 PDUFA, the investor exuberance and "fear of missing out" often seen in speculative biotech investing may drive ACRX's stock price up significantly once again.

Pricing in the Event of Approval

If ACRX receives approval for Dsuvia, share price will almost certainly rocket upwards - the only question is by how much. Management has estimated peak sales of $1.1B; using a 2-times peak revenue multiplier to estimate valuation, we reach $2.2B, which corresponds to a share price of around $37.75. That said, this valuation is almost certainly only realistic once AcelRx demonstrates that it has a good chance of meeting these peak sales estimates - and that could take several years, if it occurs at all (assuming no buyout or North American partnership for Dsuvia commercialization). However, immediately post-approval, a valuation of at least $550MM ($9.44/share) - 1/4 of the peak valuation of $2.2B - seems quite reasonable.

As the weeks pass by with no announcement of a European deal for Dsuvia, it seems increasingly likely that ACRX may be seeking a buy-out from Big Pharma if Dsuvia is approved in November, given the company's relatively short cash runway of three to four quarters. This probability is compounded by the fact that Vince Angotti (CEO), Raffi Asadorian (CFO), and Dr. Pam Palmer (CMO) have each been part of significant buyouts at their previous companies. Should Angotti and his team manage to engineer a buyout for Dsuvia, it is likely that the company will be bought at a significant premium to market value, which we have already assumed would be $500MM after approval. As such, a buyout in the range of $12-15 is not out of the question.

Pricing in the Event of a Second CRL

At this point, ACRX needs a win with Dsuvia in November - a second CRL spells almost certain death for the company. While the Zalviso NDA is purportedly ready for resubmission, the fact of the matter is that most of ACRX's value lies in Dsuvia. If Dsuvia receives another CRL, it would be an almost insurmountable setback for ACRX - additional trials/studies would likely be needed, and the associated expense would probably require additional equity dilution. Add in the current political climate surrounding opioids, and investors would have little reason to be confident in Dsuvia. Given that share price dropped as low as $1.55 after the last Dsuvia CRL, a second CRL could send the price to $1 or below.

Options and Shares - A Two-Pronged Strategy

In order to profit off of the expected run-up to the November 3 PDUFA as well as the approval itself, I propose buying shares of ACRX along with speculative December 21 $5 call options. If ACRX's stock runs up as expected, the shares and the options will both increase in value. One to two weeks before PDUFA, the shares may be sold to take profits - this move also minimizes overall loss exposure to ACRX. The call options allow the investor to maximize potential gain from a Dsuvia approval (through the additional buying power inherent in an option contract) while also minimizing the overall potential loss from a Dsuvia CRL to the option premium paid. Even if Dsuvia receives a CRL, if ACRX had run up (as predicted) prior to the PDUFA, the profits received from selling ACRX shares prior to PDUFA, as recommended above, would offset much of the losses from the options.

Once again, this strategy is inherently speculative - it bets on a Dsuvia approval in November. But it relies on the concept of expected value, and to me, ACRX is a textbook example of an expected value problem. Let us assume, somewhat conservatively in my opinion, that the odds of Dsuvia receiving FDA approval are 50-50, and that ACRX stock price will be $8 in the event of approval and $1 in the event of a CRL (as I estimated above). Now, let us examine the expected payoff if we were to adopt a shares-only strategy through PDUFA, assuming an investor purchases 500 shares at the current share price of $3.20 (total outlay of $1,600). If Dsuvia receives approval, the value of the investment will rise to $4,000 - a return of $150%. If Dsuvia receives a CRL, the investment's value will decline to $500 - a loss of $1,100, or 69%. Expected value in this case is $2,250 (an expected return of 41%), meaning that a shares-only strategy through PDUFA is still a good investment; however, if the investor adopts an options-only strategy through PDUFA, he/she can vastly increase the potential return in case of approval while facing the same potential overall loss.

Currently, the ask price for December 21 $5 call options is $0.50, or $50/contract. The expected loss in case of a CRL in the shares-only strategy outlined above is $1,100 - the cost of 22 call options. If the investor adopts an options-only strategy through the PDUFA date and purchases 22 options, the expected gain in case of approval would be $5,500 - nearly two and a half times the expected gain of the shares only strategy.

Now, let us assume that the investor adopts the combination shares-options strategy I outlined above, and purchases 500 shares at $3.20/share and 22 call options at $50/contract. Next, let us say that the price of the ACRX runs up to $4.20 one week before November 5, at which point the investor sells the 500 shares for $2,100, yielding a profit of $500. If Dsuvia is approved, the total gain for the investor increases to $6,000; if ACRX receives a CRL, the total loss is only $600, as the profit from selling the shares offsets the loss of the option premiums.

Risks

If Dsuvia is approved, this strategy will be profitable regardless of the price obtained for the shares upon their sale leading up to PDUFA. However, if ACRX receives a CRL and its shares trade below $3.20 in the weeks before November 5, the investor will face a significant loss, having been on the losing side of both trades he/she made. That being said, this worst-case scenario seems unlikely. The $2.75/share price of the most recent equity offering will now likely act as a price floor, and even a minor catalyst such as a bank issuing a positive rating on ACRX could send the stock on a run upwards (as a Jefferies report did last summer).

Expected Value Tells All

As I stated above, I believe ACRX is a perfect example of an expected value problem. Personally, I believe that the odds of approval lean in ACRX's favor, as I have outlined in many of my previous articles. However, even if we assume that Dsuvia has a 45% chance of approval - which I believe is objectively reasonable, though quite conservative - the expected value calculations demonstrate that the strategy outlined above should be a profitable one, if the underlying assumptions of the strategy hold true. Even with a 55% chance of a CRL, the massive profit potential offered by the call options outweighs the more modest potential loss.

Let us examine the simplified, conservative probability model below as an extension of the expected value example I laid out above. Assume this hypothetical investor follows my combination shares-options strategy, and purchases 500 shares of ACRX at $3.20 (Friday's closing price), and 22 December 21 $5 call options at $50/contract. Assume for the sake of the model that upon the sale of the shares one week before PDUFA, ACRX's stock will either trade at $2.50 (40%) or $4.20 (60%), and that ACRX's stock will trade at $8 if Dsuvia is approved (45%) and at $1 if a CRL is issued (55%). Probabilities and expected gains/losses for the possible scenarios are as follows:

ACRX trades at $4.20 upon sale of shares, then receives approval: 27% Expected gain: ($500 + $5,500) x .27 = $1,620

ACRX trades at $2.50 upon sale of shares, then receives approval: 18% Expected gain: (-$350 + $5,500) x .18 = $927

ACRX trades at $4.20 upon sale of shares, then receives CRL: 33% Expected loss: ($500 - $1,100) x .33 = - $198

ACRX trades at $2.50 upon sale of shares, then receives CRL: 22% Expected loss: (-$350 - $1,100) x .22 = -$319



Total expected gain on the investor's initial cash outlay of $2,700 [(320 x 5) + (22 x 50)] is $2,030 - an expected return of 75%. Obviously, this probability model is highly simplified, but it effectively demonstrates just how profitable this strategy has the potential to be. Even if we were to consider this probability model optimistic, these probability assumptions would have to be quite far off before the model yielded an expected loss.

Cheap Call Options - A Window of Opportunity

Much of the reason this strategy is so attractive is because call options are extraordinarily cheap at the moment. If call options were $70/contract instead in the scenario above, the investor would only be able to purchase 16 contracts to face approximately the same potential loss ($70 X 16 = 1,120); expected gain for the strategy would thus decrease. As such, I believe that December 21 $5 call options represent a very attractive buy - as I demonstrated in my expected value calculations above, the potential gains allowed by the call options massively outweigh the potential losses.

In fact, prices for that particular call option have recently dropped: while the ask price for the option is currently $0.50, it traded over $1 just a couple of weeks ago. Before dropping as low as $0.45 on Thursday, December 21 $5 calls had not dropped to $0.50 since June 27, when prices dropped briefly before racing up the following week. The time to act is now - come November, hopefully this combination strategy will pay off.

