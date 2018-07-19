CSX Corp. - Get On Board

As the name is pushing to new highs, we want to check back in as we are now more than halfway through 2018.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) continues to chug along and has been one of our best performing recommendations this year. As the name is pushing to new highs, we want to check back in as we are now more than halfway through 2018. It is our opinion that the stock will continue to chug along moving higher, and our expectations have once again been revised following the recent performance of the name. Let us discuss

Recent price action shows CSX performing well

The stock has had a strong run this year in a market that has been very frothy and volatile. We believe that the recent price action, which has shares once again making a new 52-week high, is bullish:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The chart is strong, showing a lot of positive momentum. The stock has support in the near-term at $63 and will look to break through the psychological resistance level of $70 this month. From an operational perspective, it was a strong quarter for the railroad company. This type of report supports our long-term buy call. With the stock now at $68 and making new highs, we still see fundamental reasons to own the name.

Blowing past expectations

CSX's performance, in conjunction with a robust economy in 2018 and beyond, positive economic data, and higher oil prices are what have driven the name higher. That said, performance is strong. CSX's operational efficiencies have been improving and the company's results demonstrate the impact of these efforts.

Turning to Q2 results, it was another strong quarter for the company, which we believe will push the stock to challenge the $70 level. This is a very bullish sign, despite a bull market that has run for nearly 9 years. The company continues to chug along and with it the stock will run as well. The results surpassed our expectations on both the top and bottom line. The trajectory of revenues and earnings, and more importantly what is driving them higher, is why we continue to be bullish on the name.

Revenue expansion

While the growth is slow, it is steady. The top line revenue figure came in at $3.10 billion, which was up 5.8% year-over-year. The increase in revenues continues recent growth in the last few Q2s:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Although revenues were up, the bigger story is that they surpassed our expectations by $150 million. It is worth noting that the consensus analysts' estimates were also surpassed by $100 million, so this is definitely a strong result, all things considered. We had expected essentially a less than 1% increase in revenues based on recent patterns and our own projections for the stock. One reason for the year-over-year increase was that the company really managed to improve its operations and saw not only better revenues, but reduced expenses.

Strong expense management

Not only was revenue up 5.8%, but the company managed to slash expenses significantly:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Can it get any sweeter than this? This type of expenditure control is a testament to strong management, and strong discipline of the company to stick to its spending plans. Revenue is increasing while expenses declined 8%. Even if we control for last year's restructuring charges, expenses were down 2%. Because revenue was up year-over-year and because expenses were down so much, earnings per share were boosted significantly, and the operating ratio set an all-time company quarterly record of 58.6% versus 67.4% in the prior year.

Bottom line benefits

With a boost in revenues and the decline in expenses, in addition to a more favorable tax rate, earnings per share were up significantly from last year. Considering these factors, CSX saw adjusted Q2 2018 net earnings of $877 million, up from the $510 million last year. What a jump. This translates to $1.01 per share this quarter, up from $0.55 last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Folks, this is an 84% increase in earnings per share. Now, to be clear, we were of course expecting a solid increase considering the better tax rate and share repurchases. Take a look at the volume of share repurchases in the last year alone:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While we thought expense management would be solid given what we had seen from the company so far in 2018, the results blew past our expectations in part due to these repurchases. But the real story here is that revenues were better than we expected and expenses were lower. As such, our expectations for $0.85 in earnings were crushed by $0.16 per share. This is astounding. The results are impressive, and we must once again revise our expectations for the company higher.

Revising 2018 expectations (again!)

Over the last few years we knew that there were some strong pockets of organic growth for the company in 2016 and 2017. But here in 2018, the company is firing on all cylinders operationally. What is more, we also have a more favorable pricing environment versus the last two years. There was volume growth across most markets, and a positive mix overall. We continue to expect improvements in financial performance moving forward given that the company is planning for continued expense savings.

We also have expectations for a robust economy into 2019, and with year-to-date performance, we are projecting growth in 2018 for both revenues and earnings above what we expected just a quarter ago. For the year 2018, we are projecting revenues of $11.70 to $11.83, up from $11.68 to $11.80 billion. Given that the operating income ratio has improved tremendously versus our expectation for a comparable to slightly improved ratio in 2018, as well as comparable share buybacks, we see earnings per share now approximating $2.85 to $3.05, up from $2.80-$3.03 for the year.

Stay the course

The company is significantly reducing its cost structure while cutting expenses. Tax reform has boosted earnings. The dividend has been hiked, and share repurchases continue. Shares have run up a bit here, but we think $70 per share is likely to be challenged and surpassed. We remain bullish.

